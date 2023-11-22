Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 22nd

Yes, I know it's the eve of Thanksgiving in America, but it's me, live! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of both the University of Vermont Medical Center and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

The lights stay on at SteynOnline, so, while everybody else in America is at the airport having his pumpkin pie prodded and pressed by the TSA to see whether it conforms to federal prohibitions on moisture and succulence, I'll be back for another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'm happy to take questions on any of the topics we've covered in recent days, and some of the ones we haven't. I see an exhibit on Jewish life in old Berlin has just been burned to the ground. It was called Sie waren Nachbarn - "They were our neighbors." Unfortunately, post-war Germans imported a whole bunch of new neighbors, and now the exhibition is toast. As you know, I've said for many years that the veneer of civilization is always thin, but these days it's fraying pretty badly - not just in remote French villages but in national capitals:

Wild scene tonight as a large group of pro Palestinian protesters crashed Justin Trudeau's $1700 per plate Liberal fundraiser. Protesters blocked entry to the venue, Ottawa police seemed unable or unwilling to intervene.

Justin thinks he's safe because he's one of them. They don't seem to share that view.

~I'm also happy to take any questions on my trial at the DC Superior Court, which has now been rescheduled for January 16th, the day after Martin Luther King Day. We'll see how that works out. Meanwhile, I thank all of you who have snapped up one of our limited-edition, individually numbered (and signed) SteynOnline Liberty Sticks. The Liberty Stick features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution - so you can now wave that constitution at whomsoe'er you like. And, amazingly enough, our Liberty Stick is not manufactured round the back of the Wuhan Institute of Virology like everything else, but smack dab in the USA - in Minnesota, to be precise. You can order one here.

~Thank you also for your kind words about our exclusive screen premiere of my video deposition, under oath, in the matter of Mann vs Steyn. You can see Part One here, Part Two here, and the thrilling finale here. Way better than the new season of The Crown.

~Anybody can be mired in lawsuits on one side of the Atlantic. But, at my level of the game, a chap expects to be mired on at least two sides. So I'm also happy today to take any questions on my pushback against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court over their "rulings" against me for my coverage of the Covid vaccines. I stand on the truth of what I said - which is more than Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallence et al can do. The case is officially called:

The King on the application of Mark Steyn

vs

The Office of Communications

Alas, His Majesty is leaving it to me and my KC to do most of the heavy lifting. You can read our second Statement of Claim here.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important free-speech case. There are several ways, including:

