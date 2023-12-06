Live Around the Planet: Wednesday December 6th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of both the University of Vermont Medical Center and the District of Columbia Superior Court. I'm back for another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down a few other time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

As you know, we're all about the big picture at this shingle: After the revelations on the Covid front punctuated by the occasional punctured victim of diversity, are jabs'n'stabs all that's in store for the increasingly put-upon populations of the west? Certain trends seem to be accelerating. As always, I'm happy to take questions on any of the topics we've covered in recent days, and some of the ones we haven't. It's the season of good will to all men, so, if you want to talk about Nikki Haley being two points up in Iowa, I'll even try to take that seriously.

~I'm also happy to take any questions on my trial at the DC Superior Court, which has now been rescheduled for January 16th, the day after Martin Luther King Day. We'll see how that works out. Meanwhile, I thank all of you who have snapped up one of our limited-edition, individually numbered (and signed) SteynOnline Liberty Sticks. The Liberty Stick features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution - so it's the perfect gift fror the constitution-waver in your family. And, amazingly enough, our Liberty Stick is not manufactured in China, but in Minnesota, Birthplace of Liberty - or anyway Birthplace of Liberty Stick. You can order one here - or enjoy it together with my book Lights Out at one low price, for the Christmas season only.

~Anybody can be mired in lawsuits on one side of the Atlantic. But, at my level of the game, a chap expects to be mired on at least two sides. So I'm also happy to take any questions on my pushback against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court over their "rulings" against me for my coverage of the vaccines. I stand on the truth of what I said - which is more than the duplicitous toads testifying before Britain's joke Covid "inquiry" can do. You can read my second Statement of Claim here.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important free-speech case. There are several ways, including:

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.