Santa's Got a Brand New Cough...

As you know, following their ersatz judicial rulings against my coverage of the Covid vaccines, I'm suing the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court (more details below) - not only because their judgment was unlawful but because Lord Grade and Dame Melanie Dawes' ruthless enforcement of the official narrative has had terrible real-world consequences. If you watch our show, you know their names: Vikki, Alex, Charlotte, Wayne, Jules, John, Leanne... on and on: actual victims of Ofcom's throttling of free speech in a land that was once the crucible of liberty.

In certain of His Majesty's Dominions, officialdom is still prioritising protection of the propaganda. Hence, the Kiwi state's arrest and prosecution of that New Zealand whistleblower. But elsewhere the modified limited hangout continues. From The British Medical Journal's Journal of Medical Ethics:

Blaming the unvaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic: the roles of political ideology and risk perceptions in the USA

What a fascinating topic. Do tell:

Individuals unvaccinated against COVID-19 (C19) experienced prejudice and blame for the pandemic. Because people vastly overestimate C19 risks, we examined whether these negative judgements could be partially understood as a form of scapegoating (ie, blaming a group unfairly for an undesirable outcome) and whether political ideology (previously shown to shape risk perceptions in the USA) moderates scapegoating of the unvaccinated. [EMPHASIS ADDED]

Whoa, whoa, whoa: hold up there! "People vastly overestimate C19 risks"? That didn't just happen, did it? It was because of the "expert" class - politicians, officials, "scientists", media - promoting relentlessly, for years on end, a "vast overestimation" of Covid-19. As these Dutch, Kiwi and Yank researchers conclude:

We encourage medical ethicists to examine the negative consequences of significant C19 risk overestimation among the public. The public needs accurate information about health issues. That may involve combating misinformation that overestimates and underestimates disease risk with similar vigilance to error. [EMPHASIS ADDED]

"Misinformation that overestimates ...disease risk"? Well, there's a novelty. Who knew that was even a thing?

Certainly not the UK. Right now, all the "experts' who bollocksed the last four years - government, media, "public health" bureaucrats - are doing the exact same thing all over again:

Brits are being urged to "wear masks" and "avoid hugging" this Christmas as a cough that can last up to 100 days sweeps the UK.

Yeah, we need an awareness-raising charity single:

Last Christmas I gave you my cough

And the very next day you told me 'F*** off'...

Igor Chudov summarises the "overestimate" paper thus:

The Unvaccinated Were Scapegoated for Failure of COVID Vaccines, Study Finds

In Canada they were scapegoated unto death. This was a conscious decision by policy-makers.

~Whether or not a hundred-day cough is "sweeping the UK", something certainly is:

#HateCrime #Antisemitism #ViciousAssault See dramatic footage of the horrendous #Racist vicious assault leaving the female victim unconscious! The brutal attack ended after the two female offenders kept on kicking the unconscious victim in the head before laughing over her body... pic.twitter.com/FLxC3re1As — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 8, 2023

As The Times of Israel reports:

London police probing whether beating of Jewish woman a hate crime

...as opposed to just the random vicious assault that now befalls you on the streets of Sadiq Khan's great "world-class city".

Across the Atlantic, the FBI is pondering the same question. As with calls for genocide at Ivy League universities, it all depends on the context:

A man arrested in connection with shots that were fired outside a synagogue in Albany, New York, on Thursday has been federally charged, officials said. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane told NBC News. Alkhader, 28, was born in Iraq and is now a U.S. citizen.

That's great news, isn't it? If you're wondering what a "prohibited person" is for the purposes of federal law, it includes, among other categories, a convicted criminal, a mental defective and an illegal alien - none of which is any obstacle to moving here and becoming a US "citizen".

~So we have our Diversity Shoot-Up of the Day and our Diversity Mugging of the Day. Do we have yet another Diversity Gang-Rape of the Day? Over the weekend, South Yorkshire Police sealed off the Top Shop convenience store in Moorends, Doncaster:

Why was it closed down? As the coppers put it:

Three men, aged 49, 24 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have since been bailed while enquiries continue.

As they have "since been bailed", presumably the shop will be re-opening soon. The story circulating is that the men locked the doors and then dragged the woman upstairs to be raped. So the "convenience store" would seem to be very convenient for gang-rapists.

Doncaster - The 3 invaders arrested for rape in that shop have now been released on bail. So no wonder locals are out. Reports state they locked the door & dragged the native upstairs, who's screams could be heard from the street. pic.twitter.com/KvhcRo7iZQ — RonEnglish(@RonEng1ish) December 10, 2023

South Yorkshire Police is, of course, the corrupt constabulary that brought us the Rotherham "grooming gangs" year in, year out, yea even unto the present day. So anything they say about anything should be taken with a crate of salt. Nevertheless, a crowd gathered, which the plods were then obliged to disperse:

We believe the disorder is linked to speculation and misinformation surrounding an incident at the premises...

Ah. "Misinformation." It's almost as if once tranquil societies are now riven by a wholesale lack of trust in their institutions.

~As longtime readers will be aware, I believe that "diversity is where nations go to die" - and that it is a mere interlude, until the young surging newcomers have supplanted the old dying natives. This guy says that "multiculturalism is a form of colonization and occupation":

My current city is far more "multicultural" than my city of birth. It has a lot more Muslims than my city of birth and less native Brits than my city of birth, and for that reason, it is worse. It is more dangerous and unattractive. Multiculturalism is a form of colonization and occupation that has turned British cities and towns into third world ghettos where Islamists, jihadis and radical leftists flourish, and in the process, the national identity of those cities and towns gets erased, rendering them virtually unrecognizable. Parts of Birmingham and London look like they could be mistaken for Pakistan...

That's unarguable. But are we past the point of return?

Multiculturalism, if it isn't already obvious, is an unmitigated disaster. It is a failed experiment. The entire experiment is a treacherous crime against the native population of Britain (i.e. English, Scottish, Welsh and Irish people) and from the looks of it, it will most likely just get worse. It would take a miracle for Britain to recover from this treachery and reverse the disastrous effects of it. The question is, will such a miracle actually happen, or is Britain doomed?

What sort of grisly Little Englander white supremacist would say such a thing?

Well, his name is Ahmed Anwar, a former Muslim, now a Christian. That makes him, alas, an anomaly - as opposed to all the traffic going the other way.

