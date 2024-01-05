The Narrative Unravels

Happy Epiphany! The Twelfth Day of Christmas has met the Twelth Day to Trial coming at me from the opposite direction - so I am now in full throw-yourself-on-the-mercy-of-the-court mode. In 2012, supreme climate mullah Michael E Mann sued me for disparaging his global-warming "hockey stick" - and at last, after twelve years of pseudo-jurisprudential bollocks in the city where justice goes to die, the trial will finally commence in Washington, DC on January 16th, just in time for my fourth heart attack.

~Laura Rosen Cohen started calling the modified limited hangout of the Covid insanity the "Great Walkbackening" over three years ago. And we still see examples of that - such as, just the other day, Francis Collins, former Director of the US National Institutes of Health (and acclaimed Judy Garland impersonator):

Oh. So the "public health mindset" was a "mistake". Good to know - although one can't help noticing that this is somewhat at odds with his Judy Garland routine, where he assured us that we'd all "thank the people in science that brought the pandemic's end":

Collins's mea-sorta-culpa on behalf of "the public health people" is not really sufficient - because the things he's singing about (masks, nose-swabs, no hugging) were never necessary and impeded the spread of natural immunity; and the damage from his more dramatic interventions continues to this day. That said, it's no longer a controlled walkbackening, but an entire unravelling of the narrative. Back in the real world, Florida's Surgeon-General has cut to the chase:

I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/olg8VTh6gB — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) January 3, 2024

Good for Mr Ladapo - although it would have been better for the three-quarters of the global population that's been jabbed with this stuff had they been halted a couple of years ago, as Angus Dalgliesh pointed out to Nigel-come-lately Farage. There was a period, you may recall, when GB News was covering this stuff in real time, until Commissars Grade and Dawes swooped in to restore the groupthink propaganda.

Headline from RTE in Dublin, just this Tuesday:

Ireland had no excess deaths during pandemic

Golly. So, to go back to Francis Collins and his "public health mindset", "the narrow view of what the right decision is - something that will save a life" worked!

On the other hand, since then:

Ireland has one of highest excess death rates in Europe during 2023, figures show

That's right - the figures do so show:

'In October 2023, excess mortality continued to vary across the EU. Seven EU Member States recorded no excess deaths. Among the twenty EU Member States that recorded excess deaths, the highest rates were in Finland (19.8 %), Ireland (17.8 %), Cyprus (17.4 %) and the Netherlands (15.1 %),' Eurostat reported.

Six of those seven "no excess" countries are from the other side of the Iron Curtain. So is it the healthy Communist diet of their youths? The good old days when every supermarket checkout line was for nine-items-or-less..?

Odd. But, if it's any consolation, that 17.8 per cent excess mortality could be higher - and, in fact, has been. Last August, excess deaths in Ireland hit 21.3 per cent. That report, by the way, is from our friends at Gript - because the lads at RTE and The Irish Times can't seem to rouse themselves to take any interest in twenty per cent more deaths than there should be, almost all among the young and middle-aged. Maybe it will have to hit thirty per cent... fifty... everyone before there will be any serious walkbackening from the bollocks of the propaganda media.

Even so, one notes that in London the explanation advanced for a thousand extra deaths a week in England and Wales as a constant feature of life is that, oh well, people were isolated and didn't go to the doctor when they should have... Yet that too is a direct consequence of Covid policy as hymned above by Francis Collins.

The bad news is this story is not going to get any cheerier. Back when I started interviewing Covid vaccine victims on The Mark Steyn Show, we made several attempts to book Gareth Eve, the widower of the BBC's Lisa Shaw. I had done a couple of interviews with dear Jules Serkin, a fellow Beeb presenter of Miss Shaw's who has been permanently crippled by Astra-Zeneca. And I had been struck by the way all her broadcasting colleagues had fallen silent when it came to coverage of her condition. When people who are in the media can't get any attention from the media, that's deeply weird. It was the same with Lisa Shaw. But Mr Eve turned down every invitation to appear on the show, telling one of my producers that he thought GB News had "an agenda". So his late wife's story has remained largely uncovered.

As we know, GB News does have an agenda, peddling Tories'n'trivia bollocks all day long - and eventually they decided that I was getting in the way of all that and gave me the heave-ho. But, way back when, I didn't know enough to have an "agenda". Clearly, there was something wacky going on in the official stats - which is why, just before the vaccines jumped the shark, the government stopped issuing the numbers. Noticing that was enough to get Ofcom to sic its "investigators" on me, as a result of which we'll be heading to the High Court in March.

But, two years on, that seems almost trivially paranoid of them - given that the story, like one of those so-called "turbo-cancers", has metastasized, everywhere.

To return to Angus Dalgliesh: The Conservative Woman has just republished its most-read column of 2023 - a giant I-told-you-so, which Mr Dalgleish is certainly entitled to do because, for three years, the court eunuchs of a propagandist media didn't tell you anything at all. It is an excellent primer on the multiplying problems with the "vaccines":

First the 'vaccine' did not stay at the site of injection as promised but travelled throughout the body and were found at post-mortems to be everywhere. Accusations of dramatic variations in batch-to-batch variability – an absolute 'no no' in vaccine manufacture protocols – which could explain why side effects were more common in some batches than others were denied but were borne out by definitive Danish research reported here... Last June, whistleblowers ...raised an entirely new issue of concern – that of serious levels of DNA contamination. Once again this was ignored by the MSM... [Genomics scientist Kevin] McKernan was alarmed to find the presence of an SV40 promoter in the Pfizer vaccine vials, a sequence that is 'used to drive DNA into the nucleus, especially in gene therapies' and that this is 'something that regulatory agencies around the world have specifically said is not possible with the mRNA vaccines'. These SV40 promoters are also well recognised as being oncogenic or cancer-inducing. Others have confirmed these findings. A German biologist whistleblower has found contamination rates of up to 354 times the recommended limit... [EMPHASIS ADDED]

And on and on. You can read more about those last concerns in a new paper by Canadian and American scientists:

DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events.

It's not difficult to understand: If the vaccine doesn't stay at the injection site, and if it's awash with a gazillion fragments of contaminant DNA, and if that DNA travels to every corner of your body, some of it will be oncogenic - and turn a healthy cell into a cancerous one. That's why the Surgeon-General of Florida wants Pfizer and Moderna off the market:

Lipid nanoparticles are an efficient vehicle for delivery of the mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines into human cells and may therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for delivering contaminant DNA into human cells. The presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into human cells.

Which would mean these novel "turbo-cancers" are here to stay.

When you get jabbed in WalMart or wherever, they make you sit around the store for fifteen minutes. Which seems a bit perfunctory, but grasps the basic point that an "adverse reaction" to a vaccine has traditionally been something that occurs shortly after getting the shot. So, in the first weeks of the Steyn Show's coverage, I sort of assumed that, if you could survive for the first three or four weeks after the jabba-jabba, you were probably in the clear. But, if Angus Dalgliesh and Joe Ladapo and that Canadian study are right, people are going to be dying from these things for years to come.

On our New Year show, I celebrated the short life of the Slovak soprano Patricia Janečková, who on the brink of a stellar career died of breast cancer at the age of twenty-five. Several listeners commented that that is not impossible but is certainly unusual - the median age of breast-cancer diagnosis is sixty-three - and speculated on Miss Janečková's vaccination status. Speculation is all we can do. Likewise with healthy British Airways cabin crew dropping dead in the aisle at the age of fifty-two. Or twenty-five per cent more corpses among German thirtysomethings:

But you know who doesn't need to speculate? The governments of Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland... and His Majesty's Governments in London, Ottawa, Canberra, Wellington, you name it... and Francis Collins' former employers in Washington. Our friend Norman Fenton was recently asked by David Davis, MP what data you would need to determine any connection between the excess deaths and the vaccines, and it's surprisingly easy to assemble. For the government, that is. Not so much for freelance citizens.

So, when the state confronts 25% excess-mortality rates among young adults and remains remarkably uncurious about its cause, one must eventually conclude that their indifference is deliberate. Likewise with much of the idiotic media coverage:

Germany recorded a staggering 37.3 per cent increase in excess deaths for this month. 'It's possible that the population now has weaker immunity against flu compared to pre-COVID-19 years because very few people had flu over the last two years due to social distancing and mask-wearing,' says Dmitry Kobak, a research assistant at the University of Tübingen.

Is it really "possible" that that an extra twenty-five per cent of young-adult Germans are dying of flu because they made the mistake of taking social distancing too seriously? And, if so, wouldn't it be easy for the German government to confirm that, and then suggest everyone roll up their lederhosen and take the new BioNTech flu vaccine?

That's what's beginning to get to me: They're not even good lies.

