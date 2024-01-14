A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 7-13

In two days - assuming there isn't yet another last-minute cancellation - Mark will be in the dock in courtroom 518 of the DC Superior Court in the nation's fetid capitol over a 270 word blog post from 2012 that called out corruption at Penn State - specifically its cover-up of serial paedo Jerry Sandusky and its likewise appalling cover-up of global warm-monger Michael E Mann and his fraudulent climate-change "hockey stick".

This should have gone to trial years ago - but sadly, Mark's then co-defendants went down the procedural bollocks road - depleting precious resources and time. Mark took a different approach. He asked to separate from them and go to trial immediately but was denied. Instead of resting on his laurels, Mark then used funds raised to undertake an exhaustive research project culminating in the publication of "A Disgrace To The Profession: The World's Scientists, In Their Own Words, On Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick And Their Damage To Science - Volume 1 in 2015.

But it's not all hugely expensive legal undertakings at SteynOnline... in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Mark's take on the bouncy "Buttons and Bows" as his Song of the Week.

~On Monday, with eight days to go until jury selection, Mark wrote in his Monday Notebook about Joe Biden's "Feast of the Insurrection" address and the perils of multiculturalism.

~Mark tackled rule by experts and the curious case of "cause unknown" in his Tuesday piece.

~Mark returned to the microphone Wednesday for another live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world about upcoming court appearances in Washington and London, superheroes on the big screen, and the shrunken political stage.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a fresh batch of her famous links Thursday morning, unpacking Britain's colonisation, the genocide of Christians in Africa, and good people doing good things.

~In his Weekend Notebook on Friday, Mark looked at a Showboating Judge v Donald Trump, incendiary buses in London, and the unreported story of our time.

~Keeping our Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis screened an Italian epic that epically flopped, The Leopard, starring Bruce Lancaster.

