Go Get 'Em Mark!

That was the message we received this morning from Alan, and we quite agree! But what with one thing and another, it took another day of voir dire to seat the full jury. And really, at this point, what's two more days after 12 years of waiting?

Alan's message was one of many from around the world that Team Steyn received overnight. Martin said, "Good luck Mark, from Newcastle Upon Tyne" and Kathy B is "Ready to watch... Best wishes for Mark." On a more somber note, John F. said, "Offering special prayers for Mark's strength and health." As some of you know, Mark is still in a wheelchair (which with the "record-breaking" freeze in DC coupled with the snow and ice has made for some harrowing to'ing and fro'ing from the courthouse). It has been just a year since Mark's first heart attack, and only five months since the last one. While most who have endured multiple heart attacks and multiple surgeries are ordered to rest and keep stress to minimum for months, if not longer, Mark has had to prepare, report, travel, and otherwise be "on" due to this trial. So, thank you John and all the well wishers out there who have sent in personal notes of support.

The Cold Weather Emergency Alert in Washington remained in effect for the second day in a row. But that didn't stop Bill Nye, the Science Guy, from schmoozing throughout the DC Superior Court buildings. Inside the courtroom, after a melee after court yesterday afternoon between the plaintiff's legal team and a member of the press, Mark once again came to the defense of free speech, and the media writ large, stating:

"It's entirely normal, as one is leaving the courtroom, for members of the press to ask one questions... Justice is a public act, in the famous words of Viscount Hewitt, and I see no reason why persons attending should be excluded."

Meanwhile, over in the United Kingdom, Michael Mann's PR machine made sure to mention every single U.S. conservative outlet it could to defame the trial in The Guardian. Ironically, those same outlets are the only ones brave enough to cover the trial on this side of the pond.

Proceedings resume bright and early tomorrow morning with opening statements expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. EST. This includes Mark's opening statement, which IMHO is Pulitzer worthy. So be sure to come by, tune in, listen in, or reach out. And go get 'em Mark!

Trial Housekeeping

