Gervaising Davos

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Off the top, I want to encourage anyone who hasn't been keeping up with Mark's Free Speech Trial of the Century to keep checking in right here at SteynOnline, where updates are posted by Mark himself and Amy K. Mitchell. You can also listen to Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer's daily podcast reenactment of trial highlights.

With the exception of this excellent coverage from Jack Posobiec at Human Events, there has been precious little coverage of the story. And the real question coming out of today's proceedings is: who is paying Professor Mann's legal bills?

You would think that there would be some serious media coverage about this issue, considering that it is actually about writers, public figures and journalists (i.e. MEDIA) having the right to speak freely. But, if you thought that you would be wrong. I am not really surprised, but just really disgusted that there has been so much American media silence on this case. And just a reminder, if you are so inclined you can also watch and listen to the trial live. I've found it to be a bit glitchy and unpredictable, but members of the Mark Steyn Club report that the telephone (as opposed to web) connection has been quite reliable and of relatively good quality.

As usual, there's a lot of really crummy news out there and that's why you should probably take my late friend Kathy Shaidle's lead and always read this column from the bottom up, i.e. the Human Grace stories first, so that you have the stomach for the rest of the insanity that I've trawled up from the bowels of the internet over the week.

I don't know about you, but I got a nice uppity Jewish chortle and satisfaction from seeing the exceptionally cool Javier Milei's full speech at the World Economic Forum. Like "Count Dankula" I was initially a little bummed when I heard he was speaking to Klaus Schwab's Davos Freakazoid Festival. But the Count is right – Milei completely Ricky Gervais-ed it. Here's another link about it. The truth matters. The truth heals and has power. That is why Milei is resonating the world over. That is why Mark Steyn is fighting the Mann vs Steyn battle and will next be in court with Ofcom in the United Kingdom. Truth is eternal, and requires eternal vigilance.

There is a lot of truly demonic, evil sh*t happening in America and it's because your leaders want it to be happening. The nihilistic bastards in power in Western nations are doing this to us all because they want to, and they are getting away with it. A second Trump term may reverse some of it, but understand, as Mark put it in his most recent Q&A, that our "leaders" have chosen to destroy our countries. Some people are optimistic, like this writer: "It's Almost Morning in America".

I sure hope so but I'm not at all convinced. What do you think? I'm more on the Eeyore/VDH train: "America's Year of Living Dangerously". Apropos of America, another nugget on my radar. Boo hoo for the LA Times. Break out the teeny tiny violin. Maybe they can auction off the Obama-Khalidi video to make some cash.

OK friends, Romans and frenemies, that's all I've got for now. It's a rainy evening in Toronto, and I've broken out the fluffy blue blanket, which is next level fluffy. Even warmer than the Pepto Bismol coloured one that I've mentioned before and me and Mr. C are binge watching reruns of Judge Judy so I'm calling it a night.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

Canada is still doomed, but this is still good. I think the only reason he got arrested is because the Toronto police got humiliated internationally online.

A REAL MYSTERY.

"This is not Gaza, it's New Jersey..."

Gaza vibes.

THIS IS A GOOD START

Time to rally around Trump.

Pole dancing "Mommy and Me" classes. What could possibly be wrong with that? I guess these parents never listen to the sermon of the great prophet Chris Rock (NSFW).

I cannot get over how much I am enjoying this guy.

RELATED. More bits here.

Jordan Peterson loses his fight with the Wokestapo of Ontario.

NOT UNRELATED.

Israel and Jews:

"I cannot breathe freely knowing that they are still there. "

"Tell me more about the few bad apples..."

"Leave the pews. " Really good. Wish I had written this first!!

A former slave on October 7.

Demonic.

The Formerly Great Britain:

The betrayal of Rochdale's working class girls.

RELATED.

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH REALLY YOU DON'T SAY?!?!

ARE WE REALLY F&CKING DOING THIS AGAIN?!?!

RELATED.

Europe:

The man behind the Visegrad24 news agency. Very interesting! I loooooove that X account.

Wokestapo:

Blueprint!

Human Grace:

Wow.

Teacher's y'all.

"We'll fight to the end. "

Girl Dad for the win.

"We have one perfect match. "

Fame will not bring my children back.

"We are a generation of redemption." Rest in peace, blessed and glorious warrior.

