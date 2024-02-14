Parks ...and Recreation

Following the verdict in the Steyn trial, our Clubland Q&A is now restored to its regular midweek time slot. If you missed today's edition live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from freedom of speech and freedom of movement to evil and ruination. All that plus a song for America's diseased and depraved capital city - and a grand finale.

Click above to listen.

And, on the subject on those denied the protections of the law, see this latest disgusting development at VDare.com. As a practical matter, there will be no dissent permitted.

