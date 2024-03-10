A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 3-9

Happy Mothering Sunday to our readers in the British Isles, Nigeria and

various other parts of the Commonwealth.

You can support Mark's fight for free speech on both sides of the pond by purchasing a gift certificate in the Steyn Store or buying a gift membership in The Mark Steyn Club for a friend or family member.

Meanwhile, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Mark kicked off the week with the easy listening hate crime that is Tom Jones' "Delilah".

~On Monday, Mark looked at another loss for GB News against Britain's censorship commisars at Ofcom.

~In a Super Tuesday update, Mark warned of the United States military going Full Trans.

~Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton guest hosted a live Clubland Q&A Wednesday, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the globe about Canadian censorship, globalist elites, and a few other odds and ends.

~Laura Rosen Cohen questioned where all the men went in her Thursday edition of Laura's Links.

~Mark recycled his decade-old (but still applicable) thoughts on the state of the State of the Union Friday as Sleepy Joe ambled his way to the podium.

Mark continued along the U.S. politics theme with a wide-ranging chat with former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann on the Mark Steyn Show, filmed live aboard the Mark Steyn Cruise.

~On the eve of the Oscars, Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with a look at Frank Capra's Oscar-winning It Happened One Night.

If you are not yet a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we invite you to join here. We also welcome returning members. If you have forgotten your log-in or need other assistance updating your member details, please get in touch via email at [email protected].