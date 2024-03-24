Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 17 - 23

https://www.steynonline.com/14160/a-sennight-of-steyn-march-17-24

Steyn vs Ofcom is coming up in June in the English High Court. To support Mark's defense of free speech on both sides of the Atlantic, consider purchasing a gift certificate or gift subscription for a friend or family member.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ In a nod to St Patrick's Day, Steyn's Song of the Week was When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.

~ On Monday Mark commented on the lack of diversity in the upper echelons of power in the British Isles.

~ Trump's difficulty in obtaining a bond was the subject of Mark's Tuesday piece.

~ Mark's live Clubland Q&A returned on Wednesday. Mark fielded questions on many topics, from the House of Windsor to the House of Trump via the American right's misplaced faith in the Supreme Court as deus ex machina.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen's famous links from around the world returned on Thursday.

~ On Friday, Mark compared the northern and southern borders of the United States.

~ A special audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show with Leilani Dowding, Tal Bachman and Samantha Smith began streaming on Saturday.

~ Later Rick McGinnis returned with his review of the 1949 film Twelve O'Clock High.

A new week begins with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 1:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm in the UK.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

