Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 3rd

It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another of our Clubland Q&As. Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton is taking the reins for an hour of substitute guest host-level question-answering, starting right here at 3pm North American Eastern or 8pm UK time.

Canadian content is always welcome, but not necessary, with plenty to discuss on both sides of the 49th parallel and the Atlantic – and beyond.

If you take issue with something Andrew says, let him know and he'll try to tackle the objections as the show progresses.

Anyone can listen to the show live, but only Mark Steyn Club members can ask questions, as commenting privileges are among the many benefits this site reserves exclusively for its members.

The fun begins at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time.

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter. If you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our twenty-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, starting with participation in our weekly Q&As.