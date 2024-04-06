Image

Mark Steyn

A Royal Republic?
with Conrad Black and Samantha Smith

Welcome to a brand new audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show, recorded live at sea before an audience of Mark Steyn Cruisers from around the world.

Today's episode brings together two of the Steyn Show's favourite guests - Conrad Black and Samantha Smith - to take the temperature of the new reign of Charles III a year-and-a-half since the death of his mother, and to consider the merits of monarchy versus republican alternatives. And Conrad's proposal for a somewhat paradoxical constitutional reform prompts a scornful response from Samantha.

Many listeners have asked how they can support both Mark's ongoing travails in the District of Columbia "justice" system and his suit in the English High Court against the partial and totalitarian UK media censor Ofcom over his coverage of the Covid vaccines.

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership;

b) buying a loved one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or

c) ordering a copy of Mark's new book The Prisoner of Windsor (you won't regret it - ask Kathy Gyngell).

Despite some belated butching up last month, the post-Steyn GB News will not be standing with Mark in court. But the "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so battle must be joined.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

