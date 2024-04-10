Kippers, Kedgeree and Kiev

Our Clubland Q&A is now restored to its regular midweek time slot. If you missed today's edition live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from the Ukraine war to the State of New York's war on VDare.com. All that plus a great TV theme and some Portuguese petticoats.

Click above to listen.

Thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly couple of months, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding his ongoing health issues, Mark managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do, as always, thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

Please join us over the coming days for, as Mark mentioned, a brand new Tale for Our Time - and something rather special this weekend.