Unrecognizability by Design

It's been another busy week in our household with Passover preparations and another crazy week in world events. It really does seem that the main purpose of Obama's third term was to set the entire world up in flames. There is so much chaos and such a vacuum of moral leadership in the world. It's hard to imagine how things could get worse, but of course they can.

I think it's very hard for people to understand that we are actually living in the unveiling of a new world order. We should be very wary about what's coming next. There are terribly troubling signs but not a lot of people want to read the writing on the wall.

The dissolution and decadent decline of America is so unbearably painful and tragic to watch and I never thought I would be witnessing it in my lifetime but here we are. In my view, there are two foundational pillars of whatever is coming next. The first is that American decline (by choice) has created a great re-alignment of allies and enemies in the world. This great sorting brings great opportunities and very grave dangers, and it's really hard to predict right now who will be siding with whom. The other inescapable reality is that the choice our leaders have consciously made – to destroy our societies with unfettered, unskilled, uncontrolled and uncivilized migration – will render our countries irreparable in every meaningful way. You'll hear a lot of people saying things like "I don't recognize my country," or "I don't recognize my city." Unrecognizability is, of course, the point. As Mark says: do the math. But when you see "Americans" burning the American flag and chanting "Death to America" in America, you must understand that you are, in fact, witnessing the death of something.

I think you'll find in this week's links that one of the recurring themes is that our cities and countries have become unrecognizable, by design. There are general increases in lawlessness, demonic levels of evil abuse of children being openly tolerated and even celebrated, the documenting of the rape and murder of Jewish women being celebrated as the highest of photojournalistic achievements. Anti-Western nihilism is deeply entrenched in all our institutions and it's not going anywhere.

I wish I had better news for you about politics but I need you to remain on Planet Reality.

The good news is that there are still eternal truths that help us live good lives for however long we are lucky enough to be here on earth. Faith is fundamental, as is having a family, raising moral children to grow up to be responsible and good adults, being a good friend, singing, dancing, painting, praising G-d, refusing to swallow lies and telling the truth are all ingredients of a good life, and there are so many more.

Next Monday night, the Jewish holiday of Passover begins. It's the celebration of freedom and a commemoration of the Jewish people's journey from slavery to freedom, the Exodus. May the blessings of Passover bring freedom to the hostages. May G-d, in His infinite goodness and kindness, grant them all their freedom, their own personal Exodus back to the Land of Israel.

Please keep them all in your prayers.

Happy Passover to all our Jewish readers and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

North America:

Yes.

Canada: Culture of Death. This is the ultimate end of the road for socialized medicine.

WHAT HE SAYS.

No Refugees. Good stuff: do read the whole thing. More here.

America is in the business of losing wars (and it is a business...)

Nothing to see here.

Elections have consequences.

Cheering self-immolation for Palestine.

This guy can literally go eff himself. I hate it here.

Glorious.

"He was their fourth alleged child rapist arrest of the morning. "

This is naive. Canadian Jews need to see the writing on the wall and make their plans.

Jews and Israel:

I know a lot of people are saying that the Iranian attack was really no biggie, or was staged, or whatever, but honestly this missile doesn't seem like "no biggie" to me. There's a lot we don't know.

Yes. Some pretty good stuff in here about what Israel should be thinking about and planning. As I have said previously, there are certain points in life where crumbs are not enough and you go for the whole bakery.

Good clip here. Full show here.

Correct.

Hahahahahahha. Looks good on you. Hoist precisely because of your precious, decadent, progressive Jewish petard. More here.

No kidding.

This was not the actual attack.

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Lock them all up. For life.

A real mystery.

The Formerly Great Britain:

What the actual f--k, Scotland?

Oh. OK.

Europe:

"This is Abdullah. "

KOOKS & PERVS & TRANS BUT I REPEAT MYSELF:

Today in Satan. This is so disgusting, I vomit in this reprehensible, perverted creeps direction. This man is an absolutely disgusting, sick freak and shame on everyone who enables him.

Correct.

Today in Satan.

What a disappointment. Good grief.

Human Grace:

Good.

I don't know how she finds this strength. G-d bless her and keep her. "I'm glad Hamas didn't kill him...he went out of this world as a free man. "

Broken mothers. This is what they want for all of us. Not just Jews. But all of us.

Watch out, b*tches!

"The first thing he said was 'I love you. "

Good man. Laughing at the Tampon Men.

