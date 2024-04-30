Thirty-Minute Motors

Just ahead of Episode Twelve of The Secret Adversary, a reminder that tomorrow, Wednesday, I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm British Summer Time. Steyn Clubbers ask the questions, and I try to answer them.

We continue to receive correspondence on my rare (post-heart attacks) stage appearance at Hillsdale for a special musical event with Marla Schaffel and Ross Patterson. Don, a California member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

Your lecture at Hillsdale College was wonderful, enjoyed every minute of it. A release from the troubles of the world. Thanks.

Linda Powers, a Kansas Steyn Clubber, agrees:

I enjoyed every moment of this last hour listening to you and your accompanists. What a pleasure it is to be entertained and informed at the same time! You're looking good, Mr. Steyn. We hope for another cruise with you someday not too far away.

Thank you, Linda. And thank you too for all your kind comments about this latest Agatha Christie serialisation and all our other Tales for Our Time. Nearly seven years ago now, we launched this series of audio adventures on a whim, threw it together somewhat hastily, and learned on the job. So I'm enormously grateful for your appreciation of it.

In tonight's episode of The Secret Adversary, Tuppence's American pal Julius Hersheimmer decides that what they need to ensure a favourable outcome is an automobile:

"Well, I guess I'd better buy a car, a slap-up one, dress as a chauffeur and hang about outside. Then if Boris comes, you could make some kind of signal, and I'd trail him. How's that?" "Splendid, but he mightn't come for weeks." "We'll have to chance that. I'm glad you like the plan." He rose. "Where are you going?" "To buy the car, of course," replied Julius, surprised. "What make do you like? I guess you'll do some riding in it before we've finished." "Oh," said Tuppence faintly, "I like Rolls-Royces, but——" "Sure," agreed Julius. "What you say goes. I'll get one." "But you can't at once," cried Tuppence. "People wait ages sometimes." "Little Julius doesn't," affirmed Mr. Hersheimmer. "Don't you worry any. I'll be round in the car in half an hour..." Thirty-five minutes had elapsed when Julius returned.

But does he have the desired motor? If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Twelve of our serialisation of The Secret Adversary simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

Please join me tomorrow for Part Thirteen of The Secret Adversary, a few hours after our Clubland Q&A.