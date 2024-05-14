"Whither Away So Fast?" by Mark Steyn

May 14, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14309/whither-away-so-fast Holyhead on Holy Island off the Isle of Anglesey in Wales seems pleasant enough ...unless you're trying to shake off a gang of coup-plotters. The Mark Steyn Club has just celebrated its seventh birthday, and I thank all those First Week Founding Members itching to sign up for an eighth year. We hope our First Fortnight Members will want to do the same. And, if you've yet to consider joining, well, it could change your life. From First Day Founding Member Tom Gelsinon: I clearly remember my life back before I joined the Mark Steyn Club. Most days I sat around watching re-runs of Friends, wearing a dirty T-shirt and worn flip flops, sporting a mullet, chain smoking Kool menthols, and knocking back cans of Bud Light by the case. Now, seven productive years later, I sit in my study in my three-piece suit, surrounded by the Great Books, smoking the occasional expensive cigar, and now and again sipping a bit of top-shelf Scotch. I've become much healthier, happier and well informed, not to mention better dressed. I owe this amazing transformation to this wonderful club. Thank you, Mark! Here's to many more years of excellence and success. Before you all stampede to join Tom, I'm obligated to issue the carefully lawyered disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future success. There are those who joined the same day as Tom and are still slumped in front of Friends chugging Bud Light. That said, welcome to Part Twenty-Six of the latest audio entertainment in our series Tales for Our Time: Agatha Christie's The Secret Adversary. In tonight's episode, Tuppence and Jane find that the streets are full of menace: "It may be my fancy," said Tuppence suddenly, "but I feel as though there was some one behind us." "Hurry!" murmured the other. "Oh, hurry!" They were now at the corner of Carlton House Terrace, and their spirits lightened. Suddenly a large and apparently intoxicated man barred their way. "Good evening, ladies," he hiccupped. "Whither away so fast?" "Let us pass, please," said Tuppence imperiously. "Just a word with your pretty friend here." He stretched out an unsteady hand, and clutched Jane by the shoulder. Tuppence heard other footsteps behind. She did not pause to ascertain whether they were friends or foes. Lowering her head, she repeated a manœuvre of childish days... Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Twenty-Six of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. Tomorrow, Wednesday, I'll be back with Part Twenty-Seven of The Secret Adversary, shortly after our Clubland Q&A. If you're minded to join us in The Mark Steyn Club, you're more than welcome. You can find more information here. And, if you have a chum you think might enjoy Tales for Our Time (so far, we've covered Conan Doyle, H G Wells, George Orwell, Kipling, Kafka, Louisa May Alcott, Scott Fitzgerald and many more), we've introduced a special Gift Membership that lets you sign up a pal for the Steyn Club. You'll find more details here. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

