Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: May 12-18

by Melissa Howes  • 

Agatha Christie at the time she wrote The Secret Adversary,

Mark's latest and very popular Tale for Our Time, which concluded

this week at SteynOnline. Mark will return with a new Tale later

this month.

The seventh birthday celebrations continue at The Mark Steyn Club...

All twenty-nine episodes of Mark's narration of Agatha Christie's The Secret Adversary are now available for streaming.

And, Mark's new show at Serenade Radio is proving very popular.

Coming up in the weeks ahead:

Mark has been granted judicial review against UK state censor Ofcom, for its attempts to suppress the truth regarding the Covid-19 vaccine. The King's Bench Division of the English High Court will hear Mark's case on June 11, 2024.

And, in The Superior Court of The District of Columbia, Mark's attorney will respond to Michael Mann's objection to a new trial. Followers of the case may recall that the jury returned with their unconstitutional one million dollar punitive award - after Michael Mann's lawyer urged the jury to do so in order to "serve as an example" to prevent "these attacks on Climate Scientists..." improperly invoking President Trump and January 6th.

These fights for free speech are not being funded by wealthy sugar daddies but rather, by you, our loyal readers. Thank you. Your renewed subscription helps keep us in this fight.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ On Sunday - also known as Mother's Day in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and various other places - Mark paid homage to mother songs in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ Mark's Monday column predicted that diversity would be our death.

~ Tuesday's Notebook previewed the aforementioned upcoming hearing in the UK and included the great Steve McIntyre's examination of Mark's take on the dangers of the third shot - as more of those dangers reveal themselves.

~ Clubland Q&A returned on Wednesday with Mark fielding questions on many topics, from America's famously unique peaceful transfer of power to Ireland's sudden preference for a non-backstop, plus breaking news of the attempted assassination of the Slovak prime minister - and music for Paraguayan Independence Day.

~ On Thursday Laura's Links with Laura Rosen Cohen's famous links from around the world.

~ Mark's Friday column examined ever more curious aspects of the Covid Regime - and Peter Daszak's sudden fall from grace.

~ Rick's Flicks on Saturday reviewed the classic film: Nothing Sacred.

A new week begins later today on Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week at 5:30pm UK time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

