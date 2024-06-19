Live Around the Planet: Wednesday June 19th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - still pretty clobbered after my adventures in the High Court of England. But, fingers crossed, I am just about up to today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

I've been out of it for most of the last week, so ask me anything you want, and we'll see if I've even heard of whatever it is you're talking about. Nonetheless, I shall give it my best. As you know, we've eliminated all the music from the show, so we have more time to talk about Mitch McConnell or, alternatively, Chris Christie. How thrilling is that?

~As many of you are aware, The Mark Steyn Club turned seven last month. I thank all our First Month Founding Members who graciously decided to sign on for an eighth year, and hope our tardier joiners will wish to do the same in the days ahead. But, if you'd like to express your satisfactions or dissatisfactions with our Club seven years on, you're more than welcome.

I'm also up for any questions on my continuing legal battles on both sides of the Atlantic - in the sewer of DC "justice", and against the UK state censor Ofcom in the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. Many listeners have asked how they can support one or other or both of these free-speech lawsuits. There are several ways:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering a copy of my latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor (you won't regret it, says Kathy Gyngell).

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. At the start of this eighth year, we cherish all the founders of our Club, but we also love to hear from brand new members. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Shropshire to Santa Fe, from Worcestershire to Wellington, from Middlesex to Mahomet, Illinois. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...