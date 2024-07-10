Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 10th

Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here.

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and still here, just about, despite the best efforts of Ofcom, the District of Columbia Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. So I'm raring to go for today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

There's plenty going on across the map, from the Nato summit in Washington to the thwarted Olympic terror plot in Paris to the ongoing speculations about Biden's "second" term - which requires one to accept that he has been governing as chief executive for this "first" term. Which is codswallop.

Happy to take questions on all the above, or anything else on your mind.

~I'm also up for any queries on my continuing legal battles on both sides of the Atlantic - in the sewer of DC "justice", and against the UK state censor Ofcom in the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. Regarding the latter, here's me and the formidable Naomi Wolf outside the Royal Courts of Justice a couple of weeks back:

"Even the 1857 censors could never have imagined the sweeping powers of Ofcom... could it be that all of these parliaments, all of these governing bodies, all of these judges who are starting to rule that censorship of this information is unlawful... are wrong and only Ofcom is... https://t.co/UdIpOTpMij pic.twitter.com/SFWw3EFC0u — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) July 8, 2024

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question.

So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem.