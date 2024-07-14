A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 7-13

In the words of President Trump shortly after being shot last night:

Fight! Fight! Fight!

A rallying cry for all of us. Here is Mark's reaction from the early morning hours.

This week also saw the return of Mark's very popular Tales for Our Time offering for Mark Steyn Club members: Bulldog Drummond by Sapper.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ If you missed this past week's Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, it aired here at SteynOnline for the very first time: "When Your Lover Has Gone" by Einar Aaron Swan.

~ On Monday, Mark provided post-election analysis of the disappointing results of the second round of the French election.

~ Mark's Tuesday Notebook was devoted to Husks and Hoaxes - that is, "the dead husk of a moth-eaten sock puppet" purporting to be the President of the United States and the pathetic lap-dog media pretending to be surprised by his obvious signs of dementia.

~ Steyn was back at the Clubland Q&A microphone, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members on many topics, including the latest updates about Biden's dead husk, the French and UK elections, and the accelerating construction of the post-dollar world.

~ On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen returned with her famous links from around the world.

~ In Mark's Weekend Notebook Mark remembered the airing of one of the most important shows he has ever hosted. He also commented on Biden's "Big Boy" Press Conference.

~ On Saturday, Mark shared the replay his special Bastille Day edition of On the Town, with Mark Steyn Club members.

~ Later Rick's Flicks returned with a review of Warren Beatty's 1981 epic "Reds".

