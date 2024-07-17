Not long after I came to New Hampshire, decades back, a chap in Littleton decided to hold up the local bank. Unfortunately, he made the elementary mistake of rolling the ski-mask down over his face not just for the robbery but also to case the joint. A teller at the bank, strolling back from lunch, noticed the ski-masked bloke standing on Main Street peering through the windows for some length of time, and she thought it rather odd. So, when he entered the lobby to hold up the joint, they were ready for him.

That's pretty much what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania - except, instead of a perspicacious bank clerk acting swiftly to prevent the crime, there were vast numbers of Secret Service agents who instead let the guy go ahead and commit it.

In the last seventy-two hours, we have learned there were at least three government snipers in the very building whose rooftop the assassin was trying to access. They sat inside and watched him through the windows, as he arrived and peered up at the roof, and then wandered away.

They watched him when he came back and took out a laser range-finder to calculate the distance between the building and Trump's head, and then left again.

They watched him a third time when he returned with a bulky backpack.

They watched him for the best part of half-an-hour ...and then they let him go ahead and shoot the Republican presidential candidate.

When seconds count, the police are half-an-hour away from getting off their butts. The Federalist's Sean Davis asks the relevant question:

Who gave the order to do nothing until after the assassin shot Trump, killed an innocent man on that stage, and fired round after round after round after round?

That's a good way to put it: the Secret Service agents on-site did nothing for half-an-hour because that's what they were ordered to do, by some fellow somewhere in the bureaucracy in a position to give such an order. Who is he?

There were consequences to his decision: A genuine public servant - volunteer fireman Corey Comperatore - died shielding his wife and daughters because the ersatz "public servants" of the Secret Service allowed his killer to open fire.

They sat back and watched as his killer cased the roof, made his range-finder calculations, returned with the backpack, and then ascended to his position. The Secret Service provided no service whatsoever; they were the Secret Spectators: they did nothing until after Mr Comperatore, Trump and the others had been shot.

Why?

Sean Davis's column is a tough read:

Biden's Team Deliberately Kneecapped Trump's Security To Allow An Assassination Attempt

But against that dark hypothesis is the state's version of events:

Here's the official story so far: a random 20 year old acting completely alone walked within 150 yards of a presidential campaign rally with a rifle, climbed onto a rooftop in full view of Secret Service snipers, set up his shot and fired without anyone intervening and with no... — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 15, 2024

Mr Walsh does not include the latest government explanation for what happened: per the Director of the Secret Service herself, it would not have been possible to secure that rooftop in advance because it has an ever so slightly pitched gable and so to ask a Secret Service agent to stand on it would have been in breach of health-and-safety regulations.

You might be wondering: er, hang on, in that case, isn't having to take a bullet for the President in breach of health-and-safety?

"Your mission, should you decide to accept it.." "Excuse me, but did you just say there's a sloped roof?" pic.twitter.com/IFt1ABGjAY — G (@stevensongs) July 16, 2024

Bonus: CNN reports that in recent weeks the feds had human intel of an Iranian plot to kill Trump. So they had supposedly "ramped up" security - by diverting the experienced guys to Acting Nominee Jill and allocating a platoon of five-foot-two-eyes-of-blue Keystone chorus girls to a 6'3" target.

More on the range-finder:

#BREAKING: CNN's John Miller reveals three new details on the gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump: - Earlier in the day, he went through Secret Service security WITH his rangefinder and scoped out the snipers, who spotted him and said they need to keep an eye on him. -... pic.twitter.com/KpIzAxDRBm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 16, 2024

As I mentioned on Sunday, at a Trump rally in 2016 the Secret Service confiscated my kid's tennis ball that he happened to have in his pocket. But they'd have let him keep a range-finder?

I received some pushback from readers when I referred on Monday to the policeman who shinned up the ladder to confront the gunman on the roof as a "village constable". But he was indeed an officer of the Butler Township Police Department - because all the cool guys with the reflector shades and earpieces had been ordered to sit this one out.

Why?

The Secret Service's conduct of security makes perfect sense - if the object of the exercise was the death of Trump on live TV. From the target's conversation with RFK Jr:

Trump can be heard saying that Biden was "very nice" to him in the aftermath of the shooting, and asked him what the shot in the ear had felt like. Trump said: "It's very interesting. He was very nice, actually, he called me, and he said 'Why did you choose to move to the right?'"

That's an unusually sharp question for Joe. If he'd been that on-the-ball three weeks ago, he'd have won the debate.

Something very disturbing is going on, very deep and yet very high up in the federal government. We shall try to break it down on today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

~Many listeners have asked how they can support one or other or both of Mark's free-speech lawsuits on either side of the Atlantic, in the District of Columbia Superior Court and the King's Bench Division of the High Court of England, respectively. There are several ways:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering a copy of Mark's latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor (you won't regret it, says Kathy Gyngell).

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Hampshire to Haifa, Michigan to Moose Jaw, Sydney to Skaneateles, West Palm Beach to West Dunbartonshire. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot Steyn a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Steyn's probably already lost his appeal by now...