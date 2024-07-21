A Se'nnight of Steyn July 14-20

Sarah, a new member from West Dunbartonshire, Scotland writes:

Best wishes always and partic for the Ofcom by them idiocy!

Returning club member Paul from Alabama writes:

I've enjoyed your work for many, many years. I'd let my membership lapse; rejoining to help out :)

Thank you and welcome to Sarah and Paul in addition to all our new and returning members from Australia, Canada, England, Switzerland, the United States and all points in between during the last week!

Memberships and gift certificates are our primary source of funds to cover the extraordinary but necessary costs related to Mark's free speech battles on both sides of the Atlantic. If you haven't yet joined or have let your membership lapse, we invite you to join today.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

Mark's brand new Tales for Our Time - "Bulldog Drummond" by Sapper continued this week. Members may catch up here: Bulldog Drummond :: SteynOnline and join later tonight for Episode Ten.

~ In our two most read columns of the week - on Sunday and Monday - Mark responded to the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

~ On Tuesday, Mark shared a topical take on Trump's VP pick, Senator J D Vance of Ohio.

~ Mark was back at the microphone on Wednesday, fielding questions on the topic of the moment - the near-assassination of Donald J Trump in what was either a spectacular pile-up of errors by the US Secret Service, or something far darker...

~ On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen returned with her famous links from around the world.

~ In Mark's weekend notebook, he shared his thoughts on events of the previous week from the attempted assassination of Trump and the Democrat's apparent coup to oust Biden in the works - to Broken Britain where immigrants invaders rioted in the streets of Kent and Baroness Hallett released her report on the first part of her Covid Inquiry.

~ On Saturday, Mark Steyn Club members enjoyed access to the replay of Mark's new Serenade Radio show: "Mark Steyn on the Town" - including a centenary celebration of Margaret Whiting, one of the great interpreters of the popular songbook, and of a pioneer of the Moog synthesiser.

~ Later Rick McGinnis reviewed John Huston's "The Night of the Iguana".

A new week begins later today at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5pm British Summer Time with Mark's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio.

And, don't forget Mark's upcoming cruise sails from Barcelona to Southampton on the new Celebrity Apex in April. We are looking forward to another sold-out cruise with Mark and his special guests. For more information, visit MarkSteynCruise.com