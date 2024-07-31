Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 31st

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and still here, just about, despite the best efforts of Ofcom, the District of Columbia Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. So I'm raring to go for today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

Lots going on around the world, so shoot me questions on anything that tickles your fancy. Whatever you ask, I'm going to respond as follows - because this is the most brilliant answer, and it works for almost any question on any public policy whatsoever. Try it yourself: "The work that we have begun is the work that is going to be ongoing." If Joe Biden had been savvy enough to respond to every debate question with the answer below, he'd still be the nominee:

Reporter: Will you work with the GOP on the border issue?

Harris: (I'm still trying to figure out this response!) pic.twitter.com/YUfcThaOb9 — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) July 27, 2024

"It will visit itself upon us in a very domestic way": Magnificent! My only slight concern is whether a majority of Americans are that sanguine about the thought of Kamala visiting herself upon them in a very domestic way for four long years...

