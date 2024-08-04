Just ahead of Part Twenty-Four of our current Tale for Our Time, a reminder that, as part of our weekend diversions at The Mark Steyn Club, Mark has a still newish weekly music show every Saturday. Hope you'll want to check that out.

Sapper's first novel to feature a hero who would endure for almost half-a-century is set against the turbulent and revolutionary politics of Europe after the Great War. In tonight's episode, Bulldog Drummond is now racing towards its climax:

"So easy, you scum," continued Lakington, "and you thought to pit yourselves against me. Though if it hadn't been for Irma"—he rose and stood in front of the chair where he had last left Drummond—"it might have been awkward. She was quick, Captain Drummond, and that fool of a chauffeur failed to carry out my orders, and create a diversion. You will see what happens to people who fail to carry out my orders in a minute. And after that you'll never see anything again."

We have had a remarkable number of compliments on the choice of theme music for this serial. However, Maggie, a Steyn Clubber from Pennsylvania, adds:

I love that music too but don't know what it is. I hope you will reply and tell me.

To which Brian Warner, a First Hour Founding Member from Washington State, responds:

I believe it's the Gabriel Fauré Pavane in F# Minor. It's a hauntingly lovely piece of French music, with perhaps a fin de siècle feel to it. I do suspect Hugh Drummond's tastes might have run more to something British, Elgar or perhaps a Kenneth J. Alford march.

Mark felt that that might have been a bit too obvious, Brian - and the villain is after all a Frenchman - or at least prone to posing as one.

