Steyn's Song of the Week by Riz Ortolani, Nino Oliviero and Norman Newell

August 11, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14539/more Audio Recording Download Audio File If you missed today's Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, or even if you heard it, here's a chance to catch up or, alternatively, to enjoy it again. In this episode Mark is joined by Gary Osborne, Elton John's lyricist on such hits as "Blue Eyes" and "Part-Time Love" and the co-author of Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds, to remember a very different kind of writer whom Gary knew from childhood. Norman Newell is not a famous songsmith but, for an English record producer and part-time lyric-writer, he has his name on songs that have gone around the world and been recorded by hundreds of major stars. On this show we focus on two huge hits that Gary was present at the creation of - or, at any rate, in the vicinity thereof. Click above to listen. ~This airing of our Serenade Radio Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. Thank you for your kind responses to this series. Of last week's Serenade presentation, Pat Duva, a First Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says simply: Best half hour I will spend today. Anna, a California Steyn Clubber, agrees: I only just listened to this deeply touching episode. So now I must wonder how many others around the planet were blinking back tears at the end. Still, grateful for the history and the emotion. Willy writes: All the Serenades are very good, but this is a 10 out of 10. And the Grandaughter Von Trapp — wow! Just beautiful. Of course, even for an old warrior, the dubbed Plummer version still wets the cheeks. Chris in New York prefers the real Mr Plummer: Just another fabulous 29 minutes plus. Thanks so much. I admit to generally reading the Song of the Week, barely able to tap the arrows to hear this or that so it was my first foray into the Serenade format. It was great to hear the great Steyn voice and how it perfectly predicted my tears at Plummer's version, my thoughts as to what else does that (Casablanca's 'La Marseillaise'), and of course the parting words of old friends. From deep within the embattled keep, Mark can provide us this oasis. The words 'Renaissance man' are employed most irregularly but oh so rightly as regards Mr Steyn. Utah Steyn Clubber Gloria Thompson: I so look forward to Song of the Week. Always so touching and fun at the same time! I loved Christoper Plummer's take with this wonderful song. It gave me a tear in a good way. Thank you, Mark, for all your wonderful work and your bottomless bravery in these screwed up times! You are a warrior. From the English Cotswolds, William Thomson says: Entrancing. And, also as usual, brilliantly researched, produced and charmingly compere-ed. From Mike Lyons, a First Hour Founding Member: Another gem, and another diversion into great emotions of all sorts, far more nourishing to the soul than paying attention to the outside world. Thank you for this! Larry Jordan writes from Texas: 'Edelweiss' was my Mom's favorite song. For forty-some years she had a musical spring-loaded door closer that played a bit of the tune each time the back door opened and closed. Mom (born 1926) has been gone for seven years now, but each time I hear 'Edelweiss' it brings back memories (for my Dad, too, now aged 97 years young). Mark, thanks for the lovely story, well told. From First Month Founding Member Robert Bridges: I shared the Von Trapp grand daughter singing and my wife broke into tears. This was a favorite song which my wife's late father would often sing. Memories welled up as tears. I agree that Christopher Plummer should have allowed to sing in the movie.... more personal. From California Steyn Clubber Melissa Ward: Thank you Mark for this. I am thankful for the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein. God was definitely directing their lives. I'm reminded of the anthem of Friulian Northern Italy, 'Stelutis alpinis' by Arturo Zardini. My grandfather came to the United States from Rigolato, Italy as a teenager after the Great War. That flower holds great meaning for many people who grew up in the land where it grows. And one more, from Valentine in Dundas, Ontario: This is one of the reasons that belonging to the Mark Steyn Club is worth it. Anyone who keeps this particular song, composed and written by the fabulous Rodgers and Hammerstein, in the playbook year after year deserves support. Probably the last diversity experiment that had some success, the Habsburg Empire inspires us to this day. 