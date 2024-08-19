The March of the Monkeypox

Programming note: Please join Steyn this evening circa 7pm North American Eastern/12 midnight British Summer Time for another nightly episode of his brand new Tale for Our Time, The Flying Inn by G K Chesterton.

~As I wrote almost two decades ago in my international bestseller America Alone:

Contemporary multiculturalism absolves one from knowing anything about other cultures as long as one feels warm and fluffy toward them... 'Celebrate diversity' with a uniformity of ignorance.

But even so, short of going to the "Free Palestine" demo and reading out your Israeli Independence Day speech, this is kind of impressive:

NEWS New York City Mayor Eric Adams referred to India and its diaspora community as "Pakistan" multiple times during an Indian Independence Day celebration in Queens. The crowd repeatedly corrected Adams, but he continued to confuse the two nations in his remarks. Full... pic.twitter.com/5IGvxK3rHM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 18, 2024

Will he be congratulating his alleged fellow African-American Kamala Harris on becoming America's first Pakistani president?

~I take it this is just prepping the battle space for November's US "election". Nevertheless:

WHO declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern

"Mpox" is the official World Health Organisation name for what we used to call monkeypox: Jabba jabba jabba said the monkey to the chimp, and all that. But, unlike calling Indians Pakistanis, calling a disease from Africa the monkeypox was deemed to be racist. So "mpox".

To the public-health commissars - the Doc Fauci "Le science, c'est moi" types - a "public health emergency of international concern" is known as a PHEIC. The WHO declared the ChiCom-19 a PHEIC on January 30th 2020, and you know how that worked out for the local economy, a generation of locked-down schoolchildren, the massive spread of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, the normalisation of mail-in voting, Tim Walz's inner Kim Jong-Un, and much else.

But just in case Sweden is minded to be a lockdown holdout again:

Sweden confirms first case of mpox

And not just any old mpox, but the new "more grave" variant:

Mpox: Sweden confirms first case of 'more grave' variant outside Africa

So get your monkeypox vaccine, get your sloth-virus vaccine, and, most important of all, get your hypothetical vaccine:

Trudeau warns Canadians of 'hypothetical virus' that would be worse than Covid, trigger even more restrictions

My own view on the monkeypox has not changed since the WHO's Dr Tedros did his first attempted launch in 2022:

Bring back Mark Steyn!

He discovered that piss-taking killed everything that the WHO, and our Collaborating Treasonous Politicians, deployed!https://t.co/lAUITlSOfl — stillgoing paul (@PaulStillgoing) August 14, 2024

The above tweeter has a kind of point, but that ain't going to happen: this time round, GB News is fully on board with the poxy panic porn. My gorilla mask and (even better) my Angela Rayner "ginger growler" (see picture at top right) are still in our props department somewhere, but the Ginger Growler is now Deputy PM so (as Kathy Shaidle used to point out with reference to Chaplin's Great Dictator) "piss-taking" doesn't "kill everything". The humourless types continue to make all the global running: Bill Gates, Dr Tedros, Klaus Schwab, Two-Tier Keir...

But just for old time's sake...

~On that last point re Scott Morrison and Australian "migrant" policy, the logical response to the Monkeypox is a simple one: If we are now moving into a world of permanent "public health emergencies of international concern", the single most obvious step we could take to mitigate it would be to end the open-borders mass migration and human trafficking that results in millions of unknown individuals each year pouring across the Mediterranean, the southern shore of England and of course the Rio Grande.

It would be far easier and less damaging to end all that than to lockdown western populations in their homes, crush their businesses, inflict massive educational and psychological damage on their children, not to mention kill large numbers through myocarditis and render huge numbers of women infertile. And yet lockdown and vaccine mandates for you mysteriously went hand in hand with open borders for anyone minded to stroll into your country.

Because it's the one inviolable uniparty policy.

And, if you think the crackdown last time on dissenting views was disgraceful and (in its consequences) murderous, in Britain at least the Starmtroopers are planning to crack down even more on any opinions outside the ever more constricted parameters of permitted public discourse.

~On the subject of which, see Norman Fenton over at the indispensable Conservative Woman website on a certain recent Ofcom decision.

We shall meet next week at the Last Photocopier in the Woods.

~We had a very lively weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark's column on the strategy of keeping Kamala under wraps for the next three months. Steyn's Saturday music show was a cavalcade of waltzes, questions, Swedes, tongues, and a repurposed mammy song. For his weekend movie date Rick McGinnis picked Al Pacino in Dog Day Afternoon, while Steyn's Song of the Week opted for a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Our marquee presentation was Mark's brand new and very timely Tale for Our Time, The Flying Inn by G K Chesterton, which is proving very popular with listeners. Click for Part One, Part Two and Part Three. Part Four airs tonight.

If you were too busy spending the weekend getting your vaccine for Justin's hypothetical virus, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

~We thank you for all your kind comments these last grisly few months - and thank you especially to all those new members of The Mark Steyn Club, and those old members who've signed up a chum for a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in the years ahead.