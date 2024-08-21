Live Around the Planet: Wednesday August 21st by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and still here, just about, despite the best efforts of Ofcom, the District of Columbia Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. Nonetheless, I'm semi-raring to go for today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. Lots going on around the world, but, for those who miss the show's musical interludes, I'm thinking maybe we should start with the national anthem as rendered by America's favourite sister act: Day 2 of the DNC is off to a weird start... what a total disaster pic.twitter.com/2froOYowJs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2024 The point about these hideous quadrennial conventions is that they're supposed to be slick pap. Unfortunately, when you take DEI as seriously as the Dems, the "slick" is increasingly beyond you. Elsewhere, and further to yesterday's column, news from once sleepy Dorset via our fearless friend Sammy Woodhouse: A YOUNG girl has been stabbed in a block of flats in Christchurch. The girl, who the Echo understands is aged around eight years old, has been taken to hospital with injuries not described as life threatening.https://t.co/B5Tx82cNx2 — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) August 20, 2024 Our "Diversity Stabbing of the Day" feature may have to become hourly. In other Euro-stabbing news: Essonne: Woman stabbed in the neck in the street after refusing the sexual advances of a stranger

The knife attack took place on Tuesday evening at the exit of the Savigny-sur-Orge railway station. A 45-year-old Moroccan-born man, under the influence of alcohol, has been taken into custody. That last sentence is more straightforward than anything that appears in the British press these days. The connection between "sexual advances" and diversity-stabbings might be worth exploring, given that England & Wales has apparently overtaken Sweden to become the rape capital of Europe. Happy to talk about any aspect of the above, or whatever else is on your mind. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time in these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Amherst (New Hampshire) to Auckland (New Zealand), from Lafayette (Indiana) to La Batllòria (Catalonia), from Palo Alto (California) to Pardes Hanna (Israel). Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On August 21, 2024 at 2:56 pm, George of the Jungle, Friend to You and Me wrote: In all the talk about November's Presidential election there seems to be little chat about the Congressional races. Isn't the latter possibly the deal maker or deal breaker here? A Kamala Harris White House is a real possibility, and with that could come a vast garbage wave of Hugo Chavez style economics, bonkers "slavery reparations" activism and general identity politics malarkey. A least one of the Houses had better be in opposition hands to fight off all this.

On August 21, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Jeff Estes wrote: Hi Mark,

The democrats are using the same 2020 playback for the Harris campaign; hiding the candidate and waiting for midnight to bring in prepared ballots. Despite it being so obvious, I see no evidence anything substantive has been done to counter this plan. Would like to hear your thoughts on what happens the "day after."

On August 21, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, Pennsylvania has come out not long ago and said that we won't find out who won the election on Election Day.

I feel if Trump isn't able to beat the cheat he will be jailed and then murdered while his family is destroyed to make an example of them. If I were Trump I would take your advice and keep a list of non extradition countries in my pocket.

Your thoughts are appreciated as always.

On August 21, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Glen Flint wrote: Hey Mark,

Sonya and I are looking forward to your next cruise from Barcelona to Portugal to Southampton. Given our membership in the Mark Steyn club and my wildly inappropriate use of social media, Sonya was thinking we might be better off if you could drop us off in the Azores instead of the UK. If that's too much out of the way we could pack a small inflatable raft and strike out for the US just as our ancestors did 400 years ago.

You're probably in the double-plus ungood category of the UK thought crimes ministry. Given your health, joining us in the raft is not a good option. Perhaps Bear Grylls could arrange your daring escape by helicopter from the Celebrity Apex?

The Soviet Union lasted 70 years, so waiting out the UK version is not a viable option for either of us.

What's a thought crime cruiser to do?

All the best!

Glen & Sonya

On August 21, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are (relatively) well.

Do you think you'd retain your liberty in the UK now if you attempted to make The Mark Steyn Show?

Given the subjects you covered, I have my doubts.

Keep well.

On August 21, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Peter wrote: Hello Mark,

With respect to the demographic replacement of the people of Christendom, over the years we have asked you what is happening and why is it happening ... i.e., why would our elites do this? You have responded with books, essays, and answers here on Clubland Q&A.

You've been correct all along, for decades. Now everyone can see that the consequences you warned of have arrived. For instance, even tuned out normies in the U.K. now understand that their civilization is in its final death throes and will soon be replaced.

So the question is, for those looking to preserve their heritage, culture, religion, and traditions, where do they go?

Thanks,

Peter

On August 21, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Kyle Ryder wrote: Charles Adler is headed to the Canadian Senate.

If broadcasters of that vacillating ilk go to the Senate, your pal Michael Coren is a shoo-in.

You must have loads of gossip about TV and radio announcers across the western world, so why not share with the Steynonline crowd, your only true friends (gulp).

On August 21, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Bideford Jake wrote: Two men, Mark

Douglas Murray was being lauded and lionized on Sky News Australia recently and his books paraded before the camera. Has he ever credited you for raising the same issues years earlier?

Clive James said his job was "to shape a phrase until it catches the light." Having that gift yourself, I feel sure you two would have got on. I loved his lyrics - not overly learned - but don't feel qualified to reckon his poetry.

Your brilliant encapsulations of modern life - "We are losing the habits of liberty," - are just perfect for Twitter and a bigger audience.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:04 pm, BobHe wrote: Mark, since you are an expert on dirty, stinking, corrupt judicial systems, do you have a prediction on what Merchan will do at President Trump's sentencing on September 18 and what affect that sentencing will have on the campaign? (I listened to lots of the DC Superior Court outrage involving someone who got a dirty look in aisle 8 at Wegman's; there was ruinous financial impact for someone in spite of there being, "NO CASE TO ANSWER"). Warm wishes to you for good health and good fortune. Bob H in Connecticut.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Is Western civilisation heading off the cliff, sinking to the bottom of the ocean or rusting to a juddering halt? Which analogy best fits? I think we should be told.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:10 pm, George Pazin wrote: I've been asking about the free speech issue for weeks now, switching to a fluffy bunny question this week:

What sort of cuisine do you prefer? Hopefully your health issues haven't impacted your eating preferences too much!

Did you see that Kammy is surging in the polls in West Podunk, Iowa? Is it too late to sub in frozen Mitch for Trump?

Be safe, be well!

On August 21, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Wanda Sherratt wrote: Dear Mark,

Do you remember "Democracy! Whiskey! Sexy!" from 2003? It became a slogan of sorts, not just for the triumphant American troops in Iraq, but for the victory of our system over failed challengers like radical Islam and Saddam Hussein's dictatorship.

Do you think that the seeds of our destruction might have been contained in that materialistic assumption? We didn't go abroad as Ann Coulter said, to kill their leaders and convert them to Christianity. Instead, we assumed unruly foreigners could be bought by MacDonald's and jeans.

Now it looks like having all the money, guns and stuff isn't enough, if there isn't a spiritual system backing it up, and "Capitalism" doesn't qualify. Maybe Ann Coulter was right after all.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:16 pm, Pamela S wrote: What do you think of the US jobs number being "adjusted" by 818,000 and the largest downward revision since 2009? More data we're living in a fool's paradise, I'm thinking

On August 21, 2024 at 3:16 pm, Hart wrote: Once the suicide of the West is complete...especially of Western Europe, will any allies remain for Israel? (I suppose one could legitimately argue that Israel has no real allies at present.) But, twenty, thirty, or forty years down the road, will Britain-stan, German-stan, France-stan, et. al., join Israel's enemies in the Middle East to "finish the job?" In such case, will the ever-increasing, ever-furious winds of Islam eventually blow away the peace treaties that the more moderate Arab nations have had with Israel? My hope is that the Israelis will, at least, quickly become completely independent of the US for its weaponry, and as such, dismissive of its advice and wishes.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Paul Nachman wrote: Mark, what's the rest of the story on your car rented in Hungary that died when its GPS detected you were at the border with Ukraine? How did you get it back into a working zone? Put it in neutral and push it back across the line? Or something less heroic? And had you been warned of the car's geographic restriction when you rented it?

On August 21, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Hello Mark- hope that the weather is as beautiful where you are today as it is in my little corner of Nueva York. Also- best wishes for your continuing robust recovery.

Given all the political atrocities that you continue to document in your own wonderful and inimical fashion, I would like your thoughts on the following question: do elections and voting still matter?

Thanks for all that you do- see you soon.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Is Nicolas Maduro still the president of Venezuela? Should we expect to see another mass exit of refugees from Venezuela if he is?

On August 21, 2024 at 3:25 pm, MMF wrote: Disney has changed the name of one of the Country Bear Jamboree bears from "Liver Lips McGrowl" to "Romeo McGrowl", so as to not insult alcoholics.

This is the first time I've heard that "liver lips" was derogatory towards boozers. I don't think that's a huge demographic for a park where they don't serve alcohol. I feel it's only a matter of time before Romeo McGrowl gets another name with the Me Too movement.

Your thoughts on the matter, Mark, with the option of a segue into Tex Ritter songs (he sang "Blood on the Saddle" in the original show). Prayers for your improved health.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Greg Warren wrote: Th Labour government has just announced that they're going to begin deporting msssive numbers of illegal immigrants. I have a suspicion that by illegal immigrants, they mean the angles, saxons and jutes.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote: I think the Euro-lefties have figured out this popular government thing. Many more voters vote AGAINST the candidate they dislike than vote FOR a candidate they like. The Joe Biden strategy of "campaigning in absentia" got him elected and running a technocrat that no one has heard of is probably the future.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Michelle Obama going on about racism after her husband was elected president two times. Find me a country not lead by blacks that is less racist than America which has black leaders in so many fields of endeavours.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Saul Good wrote: Oh Lord, that rendition was doomed from the first note and never recovered.

Now Mark, I'm an opinionated lout and I have to ask if you agree that Gladys Knight, who sang a beautiful version of the anthem a few Super Bowls ago, is the true Queen of Soul. A far better catalogue and voice than Aretha, no disrespect, and more soulful imo. Also, not that it matters, but a beautiful lady.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "I'm thinking maybe we should start with the national anthem as rendered by America's favourite sister act." OMG, I hadn't seen that. What a travesty for America and all music aficionados, however what a perfect representation of the Democrat party.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Walz is creepy. You are completely correct on that score!

On August 21, 2024 at 3:37 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I miss the musical interludes during

the Q&As. I thought On the Town

should be in addition to, not instead

of. They're wonderful shows ~ a

musical education I have been craving

for years. I feel like there should be

periodic exams.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:37 pm, LeftCoaster Claudia wrote: Mark,

I, for one, miss your ever-brilliant musical bits on the Q&A shows. Can you be persuaded to bring them back?

Best wishes for improved health.

Claudia

On August 21, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote: Julie Kelly just reported on a video of an "unidentified individual" who exited a police vehicle right next to the DNC HQ on Jan 6 2021 with bag, only for the "pipe bomb" to be found 15 minutes later. Tucker just interviewed Geoff Shepherd about Watergate and Shepherd makes it clear that the CIA was involved. Too many coincidences in the last 8 years to ignore the signs that the CIA is the enemy of the people. If Trump is elected is it possible to clean it up/shut it down? Do we survive if he doesn't? Is the CIA THE deep state?

On August 21, 2024 at 3:42 pm, Tim Neilson wrote: Alas, it's not just a northern hemisphere phenomenon.

The Daily Mail's Australian site has just reported the rape at knifepoint of a 13 year old boy in western Sydney by someone named Malik Ahmed.

Somewhat consistently with a theme Mark has pursued occasionally Mr Ahmed is described as a "father of three" and his bail application referred to the alleged need for him to look after his pregnant wife.

On August 21, 2024 at 3:46 pm, John Frey wrote: OK. I give up. Where or what is "Honkers?"

On August 21, 2024 at 3:55 pm, James Fulford wrote: Slang for Hong Kong. This is called the Oxford "-er" and there's a Wikipedia article on it. Compline and Benediction are referred to as "Compers and Benders" at Magdalen College, and Wodehouse used it a lot.

On August 21, 2024 at 4:02 pm, Edward M wrote: Hello Mark

Although I'm not really bothered that GB News pays Nigel Farage £97,928.40p * as posted on the parliamentary web site, I am intrigued that a broadcaster that has a continuing advertisers boycott, makes no profit and is very cost conscious still has investors that can afford to do this and believe in the Nigel Farage show, perhaps now he's an MP that's gets them a shoe-in?

On August 21, 2024 at 4:03 pm, Mike Cliffson wrote: When can we see UK support for training and arming 8 year old girls? Actually I'd like six year old girls to have concealed carry. I got jumped on a few years ago on Facebook (where I'm not going back) for suggesting it.

Would plenty of innocent males get shot?

I can see no other way.

Can we go back to the turn of the century 19th to 20th in my grandfather s time of a firearm in every British home?

This has happened with knives= ....scouts used to have them.

Even in the sixties I can remember a teenage friend carrying a shotgun (unloaded ) to a county town on a public bus...no one turned a hair. twenty years later however. ...

Thinking tiny steps when even big steps are probably too late ....I am depressed.

On August 21, 2024 at 4:18 pm, Philip Mason wrote: Hello Mark,

First off, even though I am a mere first month founding member, being a member of your club has been a tremendously rewarding experience. So Thank you!

This will probably be your "odd" question of the day. But you've noted recently that you lament the fact that there were books you never got to write because of all of your legal travails.

The last book I recall you working on was titled "Banana Republic". I remember seeing it on Amazon. It was a gray-and-white cover, with banana yellow lettering.

I was hoping you might consider printing out posters of that cover, and offering them for sale in the Mark Steyn club store. it could be another one of your limited edition items.

Anyway, once again, thank you for the club. Look forward to being a member for many years to come. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

