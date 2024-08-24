Sacroiliacpalooza!

On the Town Serenade Radio Episode Seventeen

August 24, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14574/sacroiliacpalooza Italian prime minister Giuseppe Zanardelli ponders song and sewage in Sorrento. On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, we have songs for swingin' superheroes, Sting on Broadway, Neapolitan sewage, the biggest hit ever to come out of British West Africa, and a "controversial" Number One. Plus - in the kind of programming you can only get right here - Frank Sinatra sings the Sacroiliac Songbook. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in. Last week's edition of On the Town attracted a range of comment. Robert Fox, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says: Great show Mark. Shame that our society is hell bent on civilizational destruction. Your brand should be out there on mainstream media outlets throughout the West. There are millions who would enjoy things like this as much as we club members do. Mr Bradley, a Steyn Clubber from Oregon: Another wide ranging hour of delightful music and commentary, even spicing things up with that Leonard Bernstein anecdote. Mark, if you ever get the chance to interview Agnetha Faltskog, please let us know if anything similar happens! Mark says that, on the only occasion he met Ms Faltskog, she was not as forcefully enthusiastic about the encounter as Leonard Bernstein was. From an English member, Alison Castellina: A really lovely programme: thank you (though I am glad that the rather shocking Bernstein party story came at the end). Irving Berlin was a genius. 1924 comes ever closer as '100 years' approaches the era of the talkies. Will these songs and films age now we have frozen them in time on disc and in film? I loved both the Swedish ladies and Sinatra's very romantic and definitive version of 'What'll I do?' There's nothing that works better in love songs than uncertainty, loss and fear of loss. The story about 'When I lost you' regarding Berlin's first wife dying on their honeymoon is gut-wrenching. 'Wattle I do' is a classic, as mentioned, though I keep thinking that what we actually say is 'What will I do?'.... It boils down to an apostrophe. So v clever. Another English Club member, Jake from the West Country, says: What a pleasure to hear the marvellous Sheila Ferguson of The Three Degrees on your show. 'When Will I See You Again' is a Philly classic but my love for the group started when they performed 'Year of Decision' live on some safe, staid early-evening BBC Saturday show and the girls and the resident drummer stomped the hell out of that song! Every time I hear 'To Sir, with Love' I put it up there as a desert-island disc. It's such a great, great record and Lulu sings it to perfection. Its genesis was very interesting to discover as I've never imagined the title was fashioned for the melody. (Not unlike Compo in the chippy in Last of the Summer Wine: 'How do they get fish just the right size for this batter?') Such an enjoyable hour, Mark. Thank you! One more from Diane Calabrese, a Maryland Steyn Clubber: Melancholic day but had the opportunity to tune in at noon Eastern -- and found my melancholic mood matched by the music. Two thoughts: How much Sinatra owes to Nelson Riddle (a recurring thought confirmed today). And would label it 'acceptable cannibalism' instead of self plagiarism... So happy to see Chesterton's The Flying Inn is the new reading selection... Thanks for all your comments. On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. As listeners know, Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we post the shows here every weekend. We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at the following hours: Saturday 5pm London time/9am Los Angeles Sunday 5am London time/12 midnight New York Steyn's Song of the Week continues at its usual hour on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

