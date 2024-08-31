On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, we celebrate the centenary of a Broadway blockbuster and of a very chilly woman, plus music from Quebec and Bohemia, and the summer smash of 1899. And we hear a song Sinatra sang as a ballad, as a swinger and as a disco number, but which goes all the way back to his very first summer as a professional singer.

For all of us at SteynOnline, the worst news on the musical front this last week was the death in Tokyo from a massive heart attack of a dear friend and much valued member of our musical family, the brilliant guitarist Russell Malone. Mark will tip his hat to Russell here at SteynOnline tomorrow.

Last week's edition of On the Town attracted a range of comment, especially our Sacroiliac Songbook. Michael Seth, a First Quarter Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says:

A 24/7 All-Sacroiliac format!? Sign me up...

Robert Fox agrees:

Very much enjoyed the Sacroiliac feature as I was listening to the replay while stretching before my early Sunday morning golf match. I could really feel it in my Sacroiliac during the toe touches. That growling trumpet in the song whose title escapes me sounded like someone singing a scat passage. Great show!

That would be Harry James's terrific trumpet on "Melancholy Mood", Robert.

Alison Castellina, a Steyn Clubber in the English Home Counties, writes:

I am definitely replaying Renee Fleming singing Sting's mellifluous 'August Winds'. I love the time travel aspect in these programmes. These compositions, recordings and poems/lyrics are rare letters to us, from the past.

Diane Calabrese preferred our Neapolitan segment:

Lovely to hear a bit of Niccolo Jommelli. Not so lovely to end with Paul Anka ['You're Having My Baby'], whom I do not understand – did however make me smile to think how presumptuous the possessive 'my' is in 2024 (as in neither 'my' nor 'our'.)

