Live Around the Planet: Wednesday September 18th

Clubland Q&A by Melissa Howes

September 18, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14652/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-september-18th In case you missed today's Clubland Q&A, here is the action replay. Today, Mark is busy preparing for his talk later for Hillsdale College. On today's Clubland Q&A, I am happy to entertain questions about Mark's ongoing legal battles, the latest assassination attempt on President Trump, the news that pagers are apparently still a thing and more... Our weekly Q&A starts today, Wednesday, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time in these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always, the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Mark has probably already lost his appeal by now...

On September 18, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Eric Dale wrote: How is it that the Mossad is able to plant tiny pager bombs in Hezbollah operatives, kill a top level Hamas leader in safe house in the Iranian capitol, but somehow completely missed the planning and execution of the October 7 massacre in the first place?

I ask because there seems to be a recurring pattern in the west in general of catastrophic failure by those in charge followed by greater power and budgets for those who allowed the crises to happen in the first place.

On September 18, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Stéphane Erler wrote: Dear Mark,

Thanks for doing these Q&As in your current health condition. Most of the news in the Western world is quite depressing. So, I would like to hear your thoughts on what Milei is currently accomplishing in Argentina. It may be a small country, but he seems to be doing to the left what the Mossad has done to Hezbollah yesterday! Can Milei become an example for the right in Europe and in the North America? May this subject raise your spirits and bring hope to you and your listeners.

On September 18, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Could Mossad be hired to sort out immigration policy in the UK? They seem intelligent, resourceful and able to get things done.

On September 18, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: How exactly can those Hizballah pagers explode like they did? Is there an explosive device installed in each? I would have thought most of these devices would simply stop functioning and not go out with a bang. And lastly, if a pager can be detonated remotely, could a cell phone also be detonated the same way? Should we go back to land lines? And could the gizmos planned for human implant in our wrists and brains also detonate wirelessly?

Welcome back to hosting Q&A, Melissa.

On September 18, 2024 at 3:09 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Hi Melissa! So nice to hear you!

I'm happy to know Mr. Steyn is well enough to

do another Hillsdale talk ~ surely, that's a sign

of improving health.

Are there any updates on the ofcom case?

Seems like we've not heard much about it

lately.

Thank you so much!

Best Wishes,

OLGA

On September 18, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Melissa, Could you give us a status update on the Ofcom case? Is there an appellate process or was the court's decision final?

On September 18, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Mary B wrote: I am having a hard time keeping track of Mark's legal cases. Might you give us a little update as to where things stand?

On September 18, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Hello again, Melissa, the conversations about the exploding pagers makes it apparent that any device can be hacked. Voting machines anyone?

On September 18, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Jonny Woodrow wrote: Dear Mark

Last week you made a very important point (one you've made repeatedly) about the US constitution —it wasn't designed for the sheer number of people and diversity of cultures being crammed into the USA. As you often piont out, it didn't prevent the slide into where we are now, it hasn't kept the quality of political

candidates high or stopped politics becoming the puppet show of the donor classes. In the U.K. we have the same cultural and demographic dynamics without a written constitution to appeal to or to blame, and yet we have the same puppet showing going on. Constitutions, written or unwritten, as a means of managing life together as a people with common values in a landmass, have failed.

Here is my question, do you think this is just how it goes? People organise and develop ways of managing life together. Those systems grow, become corrupt, collapse, and in the mess new forms of local legal and political order emerge. Or, are we witnessing something either entirely new (or new in terms of the magnitude of population change) where the usual patterns of the rise and fall of civilisations have been interrupted and so we are headed into unknown territory?

Humanly speaking, I think I'm optimistic because although the sheer size of the demographic changes foisted upon so much of the globe in short order are new, human nature (with it's vices and virtues) remains unchanged and so some kind of sensible local, small scale political order will emerge again simply because we have to live with our neighbours. From the theological perspective I'm eternally optimistic: even if the WEST has lost sight of divine justice as the ultimate horizon of human history in all its cultural and political thinking, that doesn't mean the date with God is off and his plans have ceased.

What thinkst you?

Blessings

Jonny Woodrow

On September 18, 2024 at 3:19 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Okay, I'll chime in on the electronics explosions too.

Do those devices use the same lithium batteries

as the ones that tend to spontaneously combust

in the electric cars?

Thank you, Melissa!

On September 18, 2024 at 3:19 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Democrats don't appear to have an off switch. What are the chances of Trump surviving until election day?

On September 18, 2024 at 3:25 pm, Jay Barney wrote: Albanian, not Armenian.

On September 18, 2024 at 3:49 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Mark, It strikes me that, if the latest would be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh ever makes it to trial, he should be able to defend himself (using America's most expensive lawyers, mysteriously free of charge) on the grounds that he was fighting against election interference. After all, the Dems have asserted for at least nine years that Donald Trump is nothing but a lean mean election interference machine (well, except for the lean part). If Mr. Routh can get a Ft Lauderdale jury that is anything like the jury that Trump faced in Manhattan this May or that you faced this January in DC Superior Court—won't Mr. Routh soon be free to roam the fruited plains?

On September 18, 2024 at 3:49 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are as well as can be (and hopefully we will get to see your Hillsdale talk on a special edition of the Mark Steyn Show soon). We live in hope.

Friend of the show and of course the Mark Steyn Cruise, Eva Vlaardingerbroek,posted on X today about the Netherlands' polite request for an opt out from EU immigration policy.

She is as usual quite right that the EU will not grant such a request, which raises the prospect of Nexit as the only alternative.

How likely do you think Geert Wilders and his coalition partners would be to entertaining that possibility please?

As always, your thoughts would be most welcome.

Keep well Mark.

On September 18, 2024 at 3:55 pm, Stefan Bucek wrote: Mark, greetings from sunny SoCal! Acknowledging that you have moved analysis of your niche Canadian musical observations to Saturday, that there might be more time to discuss who is two points up in Pennsylvania, I would like to ask you about the one piece of music that you do still play on Clubland Q&A, that being your theme song. Does it have a title? Who wrote it? Who arranged it? It's a wonderful composition. As the old commercial said, "Inquiring minds want to know" (even if mine is the only one). God richly bless you, sir!

On September 18, 2024 at 3:56 pm, ANNA NIEMANN wrote: Greetings dear Mark - In this crazy kaleidoscope of leaders and would-be leaders I can't really understand what Nigel Farage brings or has brought to the party. You have done such a service explaining Boris Johnson's performance as a general poop-disturber. Can you clarify Nigel's role in our confusing current events?

On September 18, 2024 at 3:56 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Hi Melissa, what do you think of the advances made on getting the Convention of States enacted or actualized as a useful legislative device for our citizens? Do we have a chance to get our "Constitooty" back back with this project?

On September 18, 2024 at 3:56 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: For the 2nd time some nut job was preparing to off Trump. The bio that was leaked out has a very Lee Harvey Oswald flavour, no?

Will this incident have any effect on the November outcome? Maybe not. If you believe the likes of Alan Lichtman, Trump's goose is well cooked to perfection. When you look at what passes for the policies of the two candidates there is much to fear from both, in any case. Trump is dangerously isolationist, at the worst possible time in History. Harris is wedded and welded to divisive identity politics and Mini-Me Hugo Chavez type economics. No good can come of any of that.

On September 18, 2024 at 3:57 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

The nice photo op spot in the fence is kept wide open.

The oh so exalted secretive service can't even stroll around the fence line.

The oh so secretive service doesn't have a dog to sniff out the fence line.

It's not like some of the chunky agents from Butler couldn't use the exercise. As well as practice holstering their weapons.

Oh, and a car was found near the latest President Trump rally with explosives in it.

And as expected the official denial followed a few minutes later.

One more thing, Linda Gramnesty passed on playing golf with President Trump on Sunday.

Just saying ....

On September 18, 2024 at 4:17 pm, Bart Nielsen, not his real name perhaps wrote: Life imitates Steyn.

My boys and I have listened many times to your reading of Greenmantle, which along with the other two Buchan novels you have done on Tales for our Time have become favorites in our household, so much so that we bought the books.

President Trump's brushes with the assassins, who always seem to have tactical knowledge that would not be apparent to someone without an inside track, puts me in mind of Sandy Arbthnot's insousient summary of his (and President Trump's) predicament.

"Nothing wastes time like having to dodge assassins."

Praying for health and safety for you and our once and future President.

On September 18, 2024 at 4:17 pm, Walter Sobera wrote: "Don't wave that Constitution at me"

On September 18, 2024 at 4:18 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: Great listening to you Melissa. Thank you! Have a great evening.

On September 18, 2024 at 4:18 pm, Mick Lennard wrote: The best comment I've seen about the pagers in Lebanon was ' for the liver to the knee © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?