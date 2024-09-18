Image

Mark Steyn

The Last Photocopier in the Woods
If you missed today's edition of Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark's manager Melissa Howes was in the hot seat, fielding questions on the Mossad's new exploding pagers, the status of Mark's legal cases, and the repeated assassination plots against Donald Trump.

Melissa also talked about the possibility of living off the grid - disconnected from devices that could harm us. Perhaps, it is time to fire up the generator and get that last photocopier in the woods going...

As promised, here is the link to watch Mark live before the Hillsdale audience at 8pm Eastern Time tonight. It is sure to be a corker.

Click above to listen to our Clubland Q&A action replay.

Image

Image

