Ring, Ring

As you can well imagine, the main things on my mind this week in terms of the news cycle are the second attempt at assassinating President Trump (precisely when the Dems were already "setting the table"), and the spectacular, large-scale gender reassignment/circumcision/population control operation executed against Hizballs-nah! Coming soon to a funeral, coffee maker and radio near you.

It's probably too early to say who done it. Some people just did something, I guess. Julia Song has some thoughts on how it all went down.

As Batya Ungar-Sargon rightly points out, everything the Democrats accuse Republicans of is a confession. And as Mark has pointed out, they simply want Trump dead. Listen to what these evil people say clearly and slowly. They are not hiding anything. Like the Hamas terrorists of October 7 with their GoPros, they feel no reason to hide their activity or lie about it afterward. They broadcast it. Proudly. Full volume. Full stop.

The only answers to evil are faith, courage and to "resist, resist, resist" and fight, fight, fight.

The situation is very fluid, and who knows what the coming week will bring, but I would encourage you to read this X post by JD Vance. I especially appreciated how he pulls together the various threads of the events that we are witnessing, and how he spells out the inevitable end result so articulately and clearly.

"...I'm asking all of us to reject censorship. Reject the idea that you can control what other people think and say. Embrace persuasion of your fellow citizens over silencing them--either through the powers of Big Tech or through moral blackmail.

I think this will make our public debate much better. But there's something else. Reject censorship and you reject political violence. Embrace censorship, and you will inevitably embrace violence on its behalf.

The reason is simple. The logic of censorship leads directly to one place, for there is only one way to permanently silence a human being: put a bullet in his brain."

It's happening all around us. We are now on the road to permanent silence. Only now, this evil, global movement is being assisted by Tech Giants, various evil billionaires and the governments that are supposed to serve the people.

Resist, resist, resist.

Fight, fight, fight.

Pray, pray, pray.

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

"I'm from the Caribbean and I can confirm..."

This is what's known as A GOOD START

All cultures are equal, etc... This is the end result of celebrating diversity instead of celebrating Western civilization.

"What September 11 Revealed. " (Like Mark Steyn, I also don't commemorate it anymore, and haven't for years. I think I started non-commemoration right after visiting Ground Zero but that's a whole other megillah.)

Everything seems fine in Canada. "Harm reduction" is really one of those demonic leftist terms that is designed to screw with your brain, and make you think that you are crazy. How can more, free drugs be "harm reduction"? We know this is wrong, and that more drugs means BAD. And we know this on a cellular level, yet people buy into the Orwellian propaganda terms to make themselves feel better and whatnot. Terrible.

This seems like a big deal. Am I wrong?

Meanwhile, in Toronto.

Yes. And Air Canada is doing the same.

Sounds legit.

She's not going back.

Things are totally fine in Canada.

Holy crap!

Nothing to see here!

Jews and Israel:

Statement from a Black Jewess.

NO KIDDING. Or, putting my tin foil hat on, maybe he did because none of it makes sense otherwise.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Bye.

Anyone notice a common denominator with these "British men"?

Europe:

This should do the trick.

Human Grace:

The mezuzah is going up again.

THIS is what courage looks like.

Siblings, y'all.

The Rule of Three

