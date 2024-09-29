A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 22-28

First, we send our prayers for those caught in the path of Hurricane Helene. The pictures coming out of Asheville, in particular, are shocking and devastating. Please stay safe.

Gerard, a new club member from Illinois, writes:

Mark, I have been listening to you since you used to come on Milt Rosenberg's Extension 720. I totally agree with you about the terrible state of our Justice system. Swift and blind justice seems to be a thing of the past...

Thank you, Gerard. Here at SteynOnline we miss the legendary Dr. Rosenberg and his brilliant long-form interview style. Sadly, his departure was an early harbinger of what was to become of terrestrial talk radio.... with the death of Rush Limbaugh several years later marking the actual end.

(Yes, you can still turn on the radio and hear the ever-entertaining Howie Carr in New England and our old friend and former colleague Bo Snerdley in New York.)

But, sadly, one by one truth-tellers have been forced out. Other purported "conservative" shows have succumbed to the will of their corporate masters in order to keep their paychecks over the last few years. (It will be interesting to see if even these sell-outs can survive the recent Soros takeover...)

There is no danger of that here at SteynOnline. No one owns Mark. And, no one ever will. That is thanks to Gerard and other new and returning members this week from around the world including from: Alaska, Berkshire, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, London, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, New Zealand, North Carolina, Northamptonshire, Norway, Oklahoma, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Singapore, Texas, Utah, Victoria, Virginia, Washington (the state, not the diseased District of Columbia where justice goes to die), West Sussex and Wisconsin (where President Trump's rally has been postponed due to "security reasons"). If you are not yet a member, please join.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

A new week begins later today at Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time.