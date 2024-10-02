Live Around the Planet: Wednesday October 2nd by Mark Steyn

October 2, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14677/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-october-2nd Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle after a three-week absence for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. Our Clubland Q&A starts live at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. The debate? Well, the "moderators" managed to be even worse than the last lot, which I wouldn't have thought possible. But J D Vance handled them better than most Republicans do. The moment when that talentless know-nothing of a CBS bigshot was reduced to cutting off his mike may mark a new low in US election debates. As for Tampon Tim, if you watched with the sound off, you'd have seen a guy so uncomfortable in his own skin it made you uncomfortable in yours. I would doubt that even those Democrats who'd bought in to the "America's Dad" wankery actually want this guy in their living room every day for the next four years. Granted that everything at this level of American politics is super-plastic and fake, it usually has a certain professionalism about it. It's very weird to have made your way onto a presidential ticket and have, for example, a "resting face" (as they say in telly) that comes over as deeply creepy in every cutaway shot. With the sound up, he was even worse. I supposed it's just about possible that his claim to be "friends with school shooters" was an unfortunate accident as opposed to just an especially club-footed example of his habitual need to self-aggrandise himself into the centre of every topic. But the problem is that he looks like a guy who's friends with school shooters. So on today's Clubland Q&A I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on last night, and on anything else you want to raise - including the Middle East, where several members of the SteynOnline team are presently under siege from Iranian missile strikes, or Hurricane Helene, which appears to be of even less interest to the ghastly Yank media than the two Trump assassination attempts. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time in these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Kent to Korora, from Coolidge to King of Prussia, from Maale Adumim to Morayshire, and from Vancouver (British Columbia) to Vancouver (Washington). Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On October 2, 2024 at 2:56 pm, Gary Alexander wrote: I agree with you on the snarky Cat Ladies "fact-checking" Vance, and then muting him, while focusing on mostly vapid questions. The "dogs that didn't bark" were their silence on the $35 trillion national debt, or World War III looming in Russia/Ukraine, China or Iran.... or the Port strike in the midst of a hurricane.

Speaking of which, dear Helene was, of course, caused by Global ...er Climate Change, and Tim Walz referred in his non-answer to his state's farmers facing a "500-year drought one year and a 500-year flood the next." Just to rehearse the bidding, we had 500-year floods in 1993, 2013 and 2015, so 500 years happens faster than ever these days, but for droughts, it seems to me the Dust Bowl was a tad worse than anything we've seen recently. Do these fools ever crack a history book?

On October 2, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Is Tampon Tim now 'uptight, outta sight' after his miserable performance last night?

Also, what impact will Israel / Helena have on Trump's election chances (not to mention the administrations absence from storm hit territory).

Great to have you back, hope your health is improving little by little.

On October 2, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Robert Orr wrote:

As we approach the first anniversary of Hamas' assault on Israel, it occurs to me that October 7 is another anniversary: Lepanto, October 5th, 1571.

Did Hamas choose this deliberately? After all, there was a "good 9/11" on September 11, 1683.

Also, one of G.K. Chesterton's best-known poems is Lepanto - maybe Mark could read it to commemorate the anniversary.

Thanks in advance!

Sincerely,

Robert

On October 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote:

It's so nice to have you back where you belong. As the rest of the west seems okay with heading into oblivion while tucked into the fetal position, it was oh so heartening to see Israel show that there's still some fight left in our civilization. Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to ignore the supposed Middle East experts, who drone on and on about appeasing the terrorists, and decided that killing them is the far better alternative.

As we enter Judaism's high holy days it is difficult to ignore the possibility that a higher power might have decided to throw his weight around and set things straight. Do you think that Israel has set a proper example for the rest of its so-called allies to follow, or will the Jewish State remain a solitary pillar of hope?

Sincerely,

Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach

On October 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Doesn't it show the power of the media that they can simply mute the mics of the Vice-Presidential candidates when they were speaking? Isn't it the perfect example of censorship?

On October 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Mark, and fellow Club members. Did anyone hear any questions about the growing BRICs situation? I would think that the possible loss of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency would be a topic we should discuss as the purchasing power of the dollar affects everyone in the country. Moreover, where is the discussion on how to end the war in Ukraine without getting us into a nuclear war? Abortion rights don't really matter as much in the post apocalyptic wastelands, but maybe I'm wrong about that.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:03 pm, George Pazin wrote:

You looked and sounded strong in the recent Hillsdale speech, regardless of how you feel, I'm happy to see that!

The recent SCATHING report on the Trump assassination attempt - the first one, not the more recent one or any ensuing ones - went over about as well as the DURHAM REPORT and had about as much of a lasting impact...

My question is, how will things ever change when the media has such control over the dialogue? I may ignore them, and I do, but judging by those around me, they still hold some sort of mystical thrall over far too many. How can we overcome that?

On October 2, 2024 at 3:06 pm, Chris Davies wrote:

Welcome back to the hot seat.

Your monologue at Hillsdale College was vintage Steyn. Dare I say it and it may have been a good camera angle but you looked relatively well. We pray for continued improvement.

As even the most ignorant observer could see that Vance handed Walz his backside last night, my thoughts turn to the travails of Sir Keir Starmer.

Is it any surprise that the mutton headed, leaden footed automaton has proved to be even more capable than Boris Johnson of accepting freebies and "allegedly" fathering at least 1 child outside of wedlock?

I'm not convinced it will bring him down but fair to say that Labour's majority currently looks a mile wide and an inch deep, with a culture of entitled freeloading endemic.

Your thoughts are welcomed as always.

Keep well Mark.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:06 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Why would it not be in the public interest, to reveal a secret about the 'shape' of Keir Starmer's family?

On October 2, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Hi Mark. I very much enjoyed the musical interludes prior to switching to the new 24-7 Mitch McConnell coverage format. Regarding the VP debate, I watched, and my only question is whether you have any thoughts about Jimmy Webb's song "Wichita Lineman" and whether there are alternative covers of the song besides Glen Cambell's that you could recommend? Or maybe you don't even like that song, but I think it's quite brilliant myself.

Cheers from the far side of Vancouver Island.

Doug Cole

On October 2, 2024 at 3:08 pm, Philip Paustian wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn:

May your health continue to improve. How did you and Kevin Amos meet up. Although I admire your defense of free speech and civilization , if you had had more free time, do you think you and Mr. Amos might have written a broadway musical treatment of your novel THE Prisoner of Windsor, or better do a two night extravaganza with a musical version of the Prisoner of Zenda updated the next night to the Prisoner of Windsor? Wishful thinking on my part but you might share some melodies and lyrics between the two versions but humor would derive from the changes. Get Better, stay strong. Your club needs you.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Laura McIntyre wrote: When the moderator started beating Vance up about climate change making storms worse (not true, by the way. See the UN IPCC AR 6 report, Chap. 12, Table 12.12) I had a thought. Suppose, after some future storm, the first responders and logistics suppliers have to respond with the Biden-mandated EV's, electric-powered boats and electric trucks. Gasoline and diesel vehicles have been sacrificed on the altar of climate change. Not so many survivors would be retrieved from the disaster, I'm thinking. And less water and food would make it to those who did.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm, JC of Weston-super-Mare wrote:

Long time no write in, but I have been listening. Foolishly I failed to read the instructions last week & wrote a lengthy tome on your Ofcom case, which Laura sensibly avoided.

Assuming that the US election is not free & fair, what sort of poll lead would DJT need to put the result beyond a steal? Or does it still boil down to the swing states, which presumably are vulnerable to much smaller margins of steal?

By the way I miss the music too :)

All the best,

John Creasey

On October 2, 2024 at 3:13 pm, Joseph Dornisch wrote: Have you paid much attention to Javier Milieu? What are your thoughts?

Mark - you watched the debate? Were you having trouble getting to sleep?

On October 2, 2024 at 3:16 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I have a micro musical question about Autumn Leaves.

The official lyric is "the falling leaves drift by the window",

but that's always felt wrong to me & inevitably comes out

"drift by my window" whenever I sing along, so I was ever

so pleased to hear that Miss Eva Cassidy sang "by my window"

as well, which led me to thinking if that's maybe a chick thing.

Are there more versions I could cross-reference?

Thanks ever so.

Wishing you a healthy year.

OLGA

On October 2, 2024 at 3:16 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Starting off with political commentary, the Vance-Walz debate showed that understudies can outshine leads. Flip the tickets! Trump and Harris seem even more mediocre by comparison.

But now can I flip into culture commentary mode? A few days ago, I saw Coppola's latest movie Megalopolis and found it a fascinating train wreck of an experience. Some good ideas and scenes were present but it seemed to filmed off a rough draft of a script, one that should have been savagely redrafted and analyzed before use.

In the end it came across as Atlas Shrugged on acid. I guess you could call it campy and enjoy it on that level, but the Public would expect more, and said so by giving the flick a pass at the box office. I expect that in years to come it will have that boiler plate epitaph- "... was a box office flop but went on to become a cult classic."

On October 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Dear Mark- greetings and salutations from Nueva York, the belly of the Blue Beast.

The show last night was a complete win for Ole Blue Eyes, J.D. Vance as he absolutely owned the incoherent troll Tim "Friends with Shooters" Walz.

My fear is that none of this matters, including all the other polls and predictions that show a supposed blow out for our President Trump. Sad to say that Team Trump including his daughter in law Lara who now leads the RNC and her sidekick Whatley, seem to have no idea of the magnitude of the Steal that's being set up by the evil DemonRats.

Although there are numerous tech geniuses out there and other seasoned warriors like Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote, Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch, the crew at PILF/ Heritage, et al. it seems like they are being ignored even though they have the receipts when it comes to proving their work which is amazing.

They have proven that there are literally millions of phantom, fraudulent and questionable names and addresses that will be pumped into the system as needed if you get my drift.

What is your advice as to the best way to get Team Trump to start paying attention before it's too late?

Hoping for your usual pearls of wisdom. Thanks again!

On October 2, 2024 at 3:20 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Have you ever heard of a Presidential ticket being the winning team when one of the two on the ticket is a self-described "Knucklehead"? I haven't and I'm feeling a bit more hopeful that the Marxist team will crumble in November.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm, Bill Dekker wrote: Dear Mark,

Do you think Tim Walz will pay the same price for his many wide-eyed expressions during the VP debate that Michele Bachman did for the carefully selected Newsweek cover photo from 2011?

Warm Regards,

Bill

On October 2, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Charles McCarthy wrote:

Harris/Walz are constantly implying that Trump/Vance want to marginalize or subjugate women. This got me thinking. Who are these poor little things needing protection? Melania (quiet, but doesn't seem like anybody's fool)? Maybe it's Lara Trump or Kimberley Guilfoyle? There's a couple of shrinking violets! How about Ivanka, Alina Habaa or Kelly- Anne Conway? Perhaps it's Marsha Blackburn or Nikki Hawley? I know, it must be Tulsi Gabbard. Don't forget Laura Ingraham or Usha Vance.

The reality is Trump/Vance are supported by an extraordinary group of strong and accomplished women. Do the Dem strategists think these women do not know their own mind and what kind of future they want for themselves, their families and their country?

On October 2, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Mike wrote: "Survive and Add Vance" turns out is a pretty good strategy.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Eb Snider wrote: Regarding VP Debate:

Tim Waltz perhaps just turned himself into a viral internet meme as a result of that debate. The one line that absolutely cracked me up in disbelief was when he stated: "I've become friends with school shooters". Ooph, that's a rough gaffe. And the expression on his face when he said it, just enhances it.

I thought I might have misheard it, so I did a search online and found the New York Post already clipped it and put it in a post.

However, Waltz clearly meant to call himself a "knucklehead" in the debate. That was not a mistake.

This might seem silly, but I think ridicule is the new form of argument in the current pop culture. A casual political viewer can be swayed by these things. That's mostly why the late night so called "comedy" programs just clip things and ridicule with sneers. There's no real substance to the jokes. These programs essentially instruct the audience in the correct attitudes to hold through high school like jeering. Nobody wants to be associated with the butt of a ridiculing joke. Not in the "cool club". It's also why you tend not to see any real substance in explaining issues. There's a difference in comedy through wit versus comedy through vulgarity. One appeals to the mind, the other to visceral emotion. Both can be effective though.

The legacy media has a similar tact to the pop culture shows using ridicule, however badgering people tends to be the emphasis. Throw out the most loaded question soaked in accusation and then demand the person justify it. That's the game.

The Mic Cut Moment:

Vance getting his mic cut off by the CBS news crew was a pointed moment. Especially later in the debate when Vance argued that censorship is the biggest threat to US democracy. The mic cut occurred when Vance was responding to a so called "fact check" by the moderator. He was assertive in getting his point in, while elaborating on specifics. The moderators began talking over him and tried to rush to the next issue. As Vance continued they finally just cut his mic and stated they did. It looked quite rude to me. Maybe the audience picked up on it.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:26 pm, Alysia L wrote: No question for you but the January 6th exchange was my favorite part. I cheered Vance bringing up government censorship and am still stunned that Walz actually introduced the topic of jailing political opponents!

On October 2, 2024 at 3:27 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Walz looked constipated. So unlikeable.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:28 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Everyone's favorite Rosh Hashanah story is the Nova survivor in flip-flops

who assisted in the killing of the murdering "palestinian" in Jaffa.

Israel is where even the hippies are sane.

Super curious about that football engagement, Mr. Steyn.

A sweet year to all!

OLGA

On October 2, 2024 at 3:31 pm, Greg Warren wrote: Hi Mark. Hope ghat you're feeling better. You sound it.

Ony listening live this morning because the nurse just came around to check my blood pressure. I'm joining you in the zipper club later today.

Your comment on Trump's tweet about picking a VP dumber than you struck a familiar note with me. Ever since the Clinton administration I've thought that the Dems had adopted the Julio-Claudian theory of succession. Always pick a succesor worse than you so that you look better by comparison.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Kyle Ryder wrote: Christians have no trouble explaining all the evil afoot (it's Satan) but how about the theory that China is engaged in a lengthy exercise in subverting the western world, America in particular?

Biden is certainly their man, bought at an inflated price.

The curious spectacle of media figures (CNN etc.) paid $millions who generate tiny audiences - somebody is picking up the tab.

There was another conspiracy theory around the time of the 2020 election, that the sudden wave of transexuals and androgenous actors in commercial advertising was meant to enrage Republicans and get them out to vote. Alas, conservatives have become expert at absorbing all outrages.

Two leftists named Cloward and Piven had a theory that the leftist revolution could be brought about by overwhelming America's welfare State with refugees. Mission accomplished?

In the middle of the night, I sweat over these far-right fever dreams, while Steyn stares at the ceiling and yells "Michael Mann! Michael Mann!"

On October 2, 2024 at 3:35 pm, George Pereira wrote:

Remedessivir, also known as the Widow Maker is not in the news.

"Gilead Sciences has announced a recall of its antiviral drug remdesivir.

Remdesivir had a 53% mortality rate in clinical trials done in Africa. This is the same medication they forced on us while preventing us from using hydroxychloroquine & ivermectin!

Fauci actively promoted Remdesivir (hospital nickname run, death is near), and hospitals were paid to use it. But it was neither safe nor effective."

Several points:

This is the drug forced on the American people by the worthless congress. Crickets and more crickets.

Fauci! Need I say more. Blood and death follow this monster everywhere.

A drug with at least a 53% kill rate is trialed in Africa. How many Africans died or were permanently injured in the trials?

This is the drug needlessly given to Trump. Of course it was an attempt to take him out.

Your comments would be appreciated.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Remember Hillary Clinton falsely claiming she was under sniper fire when she arrived in Bosnia in 1996? These people are shameless.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:43 pm, Eb Snider wrote: The storm devastation in Appalachia deserves more attention and a bigger response. Hundreds of people are still unaccounted for and search and rescue efforts are still ongoing. I've donated to charity to help chip in and I am looking at driving down to drop off supplies to a collection site. I have a sentimental connection to the area.

I was disgusted at how the CBS news duo in the Vance-Waltz debate handled the storm issue. Instead of focusing on the immediate actions necessary to deal with an ongoing disaster, they made the issue about Climate Change and assertions. The discussion completed got diverted from the importance of competent emergency response. I realize that people of Appalachia are easily overlooked by the legacy media. The region is not accustomed to hurricane type storms and does not have the resources or procedures that a place like Florida has. The topography also presents a much bigger challenge for access vs flat Florida or the Gulf coast.

The CBS news moderators apparently had little interest in the hottest foreign policy issue of Iran proxies attacking Israel. We might have a turning point in this conflict which has dragged out. A more decisive conclusion has become a possibility. Israel now has the justification of going directly after the Iranian leadership following a serious direct attack. That is an act of war. The USA has been a feckless "ally" in this conflict.

I believe these debate formats with legacy media needs to be done away with. The "journalist" moderators tend to have too much of an axe to grind with a big ego. They constantly inject themselves into things. They have way to much influence on the topics and the time spent on each topic which they elected. How about the candidates getting to talk about their campaign platforms and explain their policies to the public instead? The podcast format has grown for a reason. The presidential debates just haven't caught up to this new public medium.

On October 2, 2024 at 3:54 pm, Big D from Indiana wrote: Tampon Tim probably thinks brics are "heavy days maxi pads".

