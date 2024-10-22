They Want You Dead by Mark Steyn

Steyn on "Justice"

October 22, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14714/they-want-you-dead Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, I'll be here for our midweek Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. Hope you can swing by. ~Back in the summer, in the immediate aftermath of the slaughter of three little girls in the English town of Southport, I wrote: Starmer is not, as has been suggested, simply 'tone-deaf'. He is seizing his opportunity, as Washington did on J6 and Justin did with the Canadian truckers. You know how that worked out for law-abiding grannies on their first trip to America's capital, or for prairie donors who'd dropped fifty bucks via credit card on the Ottawa convoy. And you know how muted public protest about anything has been in either country since. Yeah. Frozen bank accounts and solitary confinement will do that to you. In the dirty rotten stinkin' corrupt US "justice" system, the preference is to destroy you slowly, and make you wait years for your "constitutional" (ha!) right to a speedy trial. So you're broke and ruined before the first pre-trial scheduling conference. But Sir Keir, as a former Director of Public Prosecutions, decided to cut to the chase. Unlike the Prince of Wales, the PM and the other tilty-headed wankers of officialdom, many UK citizens were not merely "sad" about an unfortunate "tragedy", but outraged and furious about a direct consequence of government policy. Two-Tier Keir wasn't having that. So he released a bunch of hardened criminals on to the streets in order to free up cell space for protestors he was determined to make an example of - pour encourager les autres. And so, in nothing flat, in a land where the solving of actual crimes has fallen to an all but undetectable level and the punishment of the few that are solved is largely risible, the Starmtroopers were dispatched to round up Tweeters, Facebookers and men with intemperate placards. One such was Peter Lynch, a sixty-one-year-old father of four and grandfather of three with no previous criminal record. He is now dead: This judge is Jeremy Richardson. He sentenced Peter Lynch 61, To 2 years 8 mths for non violent protest. Peter is said to have taken his life He let a paedophile off with a suspended sentence.

He let a dangerous driver who killed a cyclist off with a suspended sentence. pic.twitter.com/uZRbGcUXjh — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) October 21, 2024 Mr Richardson, the Recorder of Sheffield (and a member of the Inner Temple's "Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity Sub-Committee"), will shed no tears for Peter Lynch. Nor will Sir Keir. From their point of view, it shows that "making an example" of random citizens works, and very fast: his cell is now freed up for whoever's next. It's J6 with an express check-in. In America, everyone in the federal justice system knows that the pursuit of Congressional trespassers has led to multiple suicides. Matthew Perna was one of the first: He pleaded guilty to all charges in December. Sentencing was set for April 1, court records show. But just because you plead guilty doesn't mean they won't come back for more: "The government had recently announced an intention to seek an additional sentencing enhancement with Mr. Perna, and he was psychologically frail and not able to deal with the stress of the situation," Ingram said. Well, you should have thought of that before you bought your MAGA hat. Insofar as I can tell, Mr Lynch appears to have been sentenced to almost three years for the crime of "provocative remarks": that's to say, he told the police to their face that they were "scum" - an epithet favoured by no less than the Ginger Growler and now Deputy Prime Minister. Did he unleash his "provocative remark" before or after the coppers shoved him? This is him being pushed by police pic.twitter.com/gBSaqa0Wdv — 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) October 22, 2024 Furthermore, Mr Lynch called them "scum" during a protest outside a migrant hotel in Rotherham. Objectively speaking, that town's coppers are scum. Sample vignette of Rotherham policing: The girls recall the night Mad Ash's brother Bannaras was in his car having sex with a twelve-year-old. A 'jam sandwich' - a police cruiser - pulled up alongside, and the officer rolled down the window. 'She's just sucking my c**k, mate,' said Bannaras Hussain. The cops drove away. It must have been an abiding image for Jessica, for Katie, for Bannaras Hussain's twelve-year-old, for the girl who would later testify that all three brothers pissed on her like 'a pack of animals', for a thousand and more 'Paki-shaggers' and 'white slags' all over Rotherham, year in year out, for decades: The police driving away ...and leaving them. When I attempted to raise the above with a Rotherham constable at a shopping centre where the "grooming" goes on to this day, he told me to piss off or he'd arrest me. I guess "provocative remarks" is the one crime His Majesty's Constabulary takes seriously - which is why they threatened to arrest our friend Samantha Smith for coming on The Mark Steyn Show. Nevertheless, considered dispassionately, "scum" is what they are. Incidentally, why would even the depraved British state ship hundreds of migrants to this particular hotel? As I wrote back in the summer: Rotherham is the town where 'the authorities' - police, politicians, social workers - turned a blind eye for years on end to the industrial-scale gang-rape and sex-slavery of white English girls by Pakistani Muslim predators. A decade ago, after one of their most courageous victims Sammy Woodhouse had been invited up to Downing Street to watch David Cameron furrow his brows and look concerned, I went to see Sammy and her friends in Rotherham and was told that, notwithstanding Dave's furrowed brow, it was all still going on. And they gave me the name of the shopping centre and I swung by and, after twenty minutes, saw it for myself - as Sammy and I have discussed regularly on The Mark Steyn Show over the years. Back then there were officially estimated to be 1,400 victims of 'grooming gangs'. It must be many more now. And yet the authorities are so indifferent to the fate of these girls that they breezily assign thousands of 'migrants' - almost all young Muslim men - to Rotherham! The 'white slags' (as the coppers call them) were doubly violated - first by their rapists, then by the connivance of officialdom. But that's no reason not to set them up for a third time, is it? Maybe then you'll get the message: lie back and think of diversity. Sir Keir is here to stay, but could we at least get Jeremy Richardson booted from the bench. And, if Reform expects to be taken seriously, could they at least remove the whip from the appalling Ann Widdecombe? Something has changed in the last few years. In one of many perceptive passages (if I say so myself) in The Prisoner of Windsor, the Home Secretary hears of the death of a mouthy Australian blogger she had "made an example of" and remarks that she'd expected to feel bad about it. And then she discovered that she didn't, and it fortified her to do more of the same. Likewise with all those "public health" officers who knew early on that Pfizer et al would kill and injure large numbers of people. Likewise with Boris Johnson scuppering Ukraine/Russia peace talks, so that thousands more young men from a demographic wasteland could be fed into the meat-grinder. Likewise with the US Secret Service when they decided to sit back and let a gunman put a bullet a quarter-inch from Trump's skull and kill Corey Comperatore instead. Likewise with FEMA when they decided that death and devastation in western North Carolina is a great opportunity to depress election turnout in Trump-voting precincts. Likewise, come to that, my own wanker judge in DC who, upon being informed that I, like poor Peter Lynch above, had had a near fatal heart attack, saw that as no factor to take into account in the court's schedule. As I said, something has changed. Across the west, the ruling elites have so successfully de-humanised those who disagree with them that they are, at best, entirely indifferent to whether they kill us - if not, in fact, rather enjoying it. The rap on Keir Starmer before the election was that he was bland and boring. Au contraire, he's soulless and evil. Peter Lynch will not be the first of his political prisoners to die - and that suits Sir Keir and his pliant judges just fine. He and Jeremy Richardson have blood on their hands. ~We thank you for all your kind comments these last grisly months - and especially all those new members of The Mark Steyn Club, and those old members who've signed up a chum for a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in the years ahead. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?