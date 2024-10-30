Live Around the Planet: Wednesday October 30th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

October 30, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14729/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-october-30th UPPESTDATE! Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. Our Clubland Q&A starts live at 3pm North American Eastern - which this week only (because of the clocks going back on one side of the Atlantic but not the other) is 7pm Greenwich Mean Time/8pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. What to talk about? Well... WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024 Kamala's media surrogates are scrambling to explain that it was the return of Biden's famous childhood stutter, but the high-rollers of the Harris donor class are cheerily admitting: Nah, Joe's nailed it. From Vinod Khosla, billionaire Kamala backer and founder of Sun Microsystems: Billionaire and top Kamala Harris donor says calling Trump voters "garbage is an understatement" pic.twitter.com/GB6PUoVyJ5 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) October 30, 2024 The point to remember about Joe Biden is that, before he degenerated into a brain-dead husk, he was always (as John O'Sullivan described him on The Mark Steyn Show nearly three years ago) "a nasty sonofabitch". Now that they no longer have to wheel him around pretending he's president and he's resting up at his Delaware beach house all week, he's reverting to SOB type. The timing of this - dismissing half of America as "garbage" right in the middle of Kamala's big "closing message" rally in DC - is worthy of the old Joe. Nevertheless, excited Trump voters should remember that in America the two-year "campaign" is mere prologue to the season of shenanigans. A week before the commencement of America's uniquely unique "peaceful transfer of power", it's business as usual in the most secure election system known to man: Ballots set on fire in three states as Election Day approaches But don't worry, the votes that don't get incinerated are totally secure ...for the most part: Colorado Secretary of State posted spreadsheet with voting system passwords https://t.co/Jqoluw2rFy — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) October 29, 2024 ~Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the corruption of English justice continues. Three months after the slaughter of three little girls in Southport, the perp, Axel Rudakubana, a man "originally from Cardiff" with mental-health issues, has been belatedly revealed to be in possession of The al-Qaeda Training Manual and supplies of ricin. So the instincts of all those "far right" Tweeters and Facebookers were largely correct, which is why Sir Keir and his Starmtroopers held back the info until they'd all been gaoled or driven to suicide. Because, as Joe Biden would say, they're also garbage. ~On today's Clubland Q&A I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on all the above, or on anything else you want to raise. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from the Gaspé to Guernsey, Wrexham to Rushcutters Bay, Whistler to White Bear Lake. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which (this week only) is 7pm in London, 8pm in Paris, 9pm in Jerusalem; 10pm in Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On October 30, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Aaron Everitt wrote: I'm old enough to remember when we actually stood in line in Colorado to vote and could still elect republicans. There's a direct correlation to mail in voting and the degradation of our state into a deep blue pit. It seems that the ruling class is interested in reducing voting into the easiest form of participation so that it means less and less in each election.

Why do you think there such a fetish with making voting so accessible? Why go through the charade if the goal is one party anyway? All the weeks of counting and hyperventilating seems excessive and extra nuisance-y if you're goal is to punish the garbage anyway?

On October 30, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Paul Nachman wrote: ...You favor paper ballots, cast solely on Election Day, counted that night at the polling place. So do I. (Further, I would eliminate absentee-ballot voting except for military, serving abroad.)

But what about the actual counting of the votes ... in a way that's accessible to poll watchers?

You're used to voting in Canadian ridings, where (a Canadian friend assures me) there's typically just one contest -- for that riding's member of the federal or the provincial parliament (and typically not both on one day). So hand-counting the paper ballots in a poll-watcher-friendly way is easy and quick.

But I'll be voting later today -- against my one-day-election principle! -- on a Montana ballot that will have about 20 different contests ... political offices and referenda.

So consider Election Day-only voting for 20 separate contests. If each contest had its own sheet of paper, counting and observing the count would be straightforward but hugely labor intensive, and there would be a blizzard of paper. Plenty of opportunities for confusion...

So finally my question: Is there a practical way to count an American election's results without using machines?

On October 30, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Dear Mark- Greetings from Nueva York, land of the freak and home of the depraved.

As we close out the most important election cycle in the history of the universe, here's my question for today:

If you could give President Trump one bit of advice in these final days and hours, what would it be?

Many thanks from a dedicated fan.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Semolina Pilchard wrote: Greetings and good health to Mr. Steyn.

Is it possible that a gentlemanly outcome to next week's Presidential election will be impossible? The Trump faction has already earned a reputation (deserved or not) as a sour loser in the face of electoral defeat.

The Dems are on a roll in terms of demonizing their opponent as a "Nazi", so do you think that they would take defeat by "Adolf 2.0" gracefully? A most important requirement for a functioning Democracy, acceptance of election results and a peaceful handover of power, is in jeopardy. Can street violence be far behind? .

On October 30, 2024 at 3:04 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Mark, and fellow Club members, what does it say about the United States that the Democratic Party can align itself with the most odious parts of the old George W. Bush coalition (Wall Street billionaires and the interventionist Cheneys) as well as the more extreme elements of the LGBTQIA agenda and still have a better than average chance of winning this election?

Are we, at best, delaying the inevitable?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Joe H. wrote: Mark,

Thank you for your work. The Left continues to project when it calls Trump alternatively an autocrat, a dictator, a fascist, a Nazi, etc. This coming from the party that ushered in millions of unscreened (including contagious and criminal) migrants in contravention of the law while stifling and prosecuting working citizens for trying to carry on earning a living and/ or having the temerity to question the government's Covid response.

Your thoughts, Mark?

Joe H.

Islip, NY

On October 30, 2024 at 3:09 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are well.

I was going to talk about Ofcom but that would involve too many profanities.

Good to see Special Agent Biden doing his best to derail Team Kamala by referring to Trump supporters as garbage. This from the man who has "presided" over 10M+ garbage immigration flowing across the Southern Border.

With all the momentum seemingly with Trump, are we now beyond the margin of steal or do you think the Dems will do whatever it takes to engineer a positive result?

Keep well Mark.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:14 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "Three months after the slaughter of three little girls in Southport, the perp....has been belatedly revealed to be in possession of The al-Qaeda Training Manual and supplies of ricin."

This represents why the enemy-of-the-people, aka MSM, is in hospice care. Thoughts?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:18 pm, Mike Cliffson wrote: Dear Mark

Taking up your remarks regarding science fiction dystopia - you are more interested in how the dystopia should have come about than the dystopia itself...

Have you any thoughts about all the ghastly characters who have laid the stones for the road they have taken to eliminate Tommy Robinson for starters? ...

On October 30, 2024 at 3:21 pm, Norman Fenton wrote: Mark, I'm sure you will be commenting on the Tommy Robinson imprisonment, but I'm wondering if you saw the ludicrous statement put out by Britain's 'official Jews' the Board of Deputies.

They said "We welcome the jailing of Stephen-Yaxley Lennon AKA Tommy Robinson after the repetition of false allegations against a Syrian refugee. This past summer we saw how such lies can lead directly to hideous consequences on the streets of our country."

Well we know now who were the ones lying about the Southport killer. Also the BoD went on to praise the Marxist anti-Israel organisation Hope Not Hate "whose work led to the conviction".

Why this required any statement at all from the BoD is a mystery. But it seems many are still unaware that the BoD is a clique of Leftist elitists who don't represent mainstream British Jews in any way... Thoughts?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: Mark,

Aside from all the "garbage" Sheganistan antics happening in the election drama before the Intermission (November 5th) and the final act with the lawsuits and riots, do you have any thoughts on a diversionary topic... namely, which comes first... the lyrics or the tune. It's always been of interest to me how different song writing teams make that work. I enjoy listening to instrumental versions of songs to hear the music apart from the lyrics and I enjoy reading lyrics as poetry.

Continued prayers for your good health and protection as we enter the Collapse.

Kelly Walter

On October 30, 2024 at 3:23 pm, Barbara Yunker wrote: Hi Mark, always excited when Wednesday arrives! (Also very appreciative when Melissa or Laura guest-hosts the show - reminds me how you would do the same for Rush.)

This is a music question. When flying home to California from Tennessee this week, I watched a documentary about Amy Winehouse. Her songs were so compelling, but was I ever grateful for subtitles, otherwise the lyrics were lost.

Is lack of enunciation, and therefore communication, another symptom of civilizational decline in music? Strength and happiness to you and your family, Mark - hang in there!

On October 30, 2024 at 3:27 pm, Alysia L wrote: Mark, Some years back I remember an expat dad in France saying that, before France adopted sharia law, all the male relatives of his daughters should be either dead or in jail. It strikes me that the British government is way ahead in this race. What is happening in France? Is the citizenry still protesting? Do the prosecutors there pursue dissenters with equal zest? I miss your conversations with Mme. Moutet.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Should I ask Santa for a flak jacket now that the US Department of Defense ("DOD") is legally allowed to shoot and kill me? What is the DOD Directive 5240.01 truly for?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:31 pm, Penns Woods wrote: Mark... the change in the US DOD policy 5040.01 allowing use of 'intelligence' assets if 'reasonable grounds exists is no doubt to lay legal groundwork for use of space surveillance. Do you think it applies to human intelligence assets like CIA human assets (agents) on the ground in the US IF of course there is reason to believe it necessary.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:32 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Good tidings, Mister Steyn,

The ofcom case update from Melissa sounded quite

disgusting. I am wondering what the next steps might

be, & am positively opposed to you paying any of those

stupid "fees".

On October 30, 2024 at 3:32 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Also, I am positively heartsick about Tommy getting

banged up like that. I know he fully expected it, but

he went back anyway. He always said he's prepared

to be a martyr, but I can't help thinking he might do

more for the cause staying away & rallying the

troops remotely.

It's an academic point, & in no way do I mean to

understate that I continue to be impressed by

his bravery & steadfastness.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:34 pm, David LaFaive wrote: Love you Mark! Keep up the Good Fight!

Could you do Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy for a future Tales for Our Time?

Would love to hear Douglas Adams read with your accent and commentary.

Thank you,

Dave

On October 30, 2024 at 3:36 pm, John Hobday, London UK wrote: Hey Mark, Firstly thanks for all you've done you are a hero. Secondly, I miss the music and the break from the general dystopic discourse on this Q&A. I'm all for on the town and the rest and I get the idea some might just want to wallow in the state of the world but I for one enjoy an interlude and a bit of hope or perspective (that music can bring).

On the subject of hope, I got told off by my Uncle for suggesting asking you for a bit of hope - He said you'd already given more than a lifetime in bringing to the fore the issues you do and yet with that given I still have to ask, what hope can you give us for the future? And if my Uncle excuses you then where should we look? All civilisations fall but some reinvent themselves many times over before that. I wonder if it's still possible this time?

All the best and thanks again,

John

On October 30, 2024 at 3:39 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Mark, Greetings from sunny Sicily—just a hop skip and a jump from the beloved lands of the Montenegrin brigand community.

In last week's Q&A, you mentioned that our "post-democratic" government in the U.S. had, and I quote, "a uniquely unique peaceful transfer of power." In the same Q&A you had appropriately harsh words for conservatives who want to go "dancing with the Constitution." Without venturing too far onto the ballroom floor with you, I wanted to point out that until almost 90 years ago, under the Constitution the transition period for a new U.S. administration was 5 months, not the current 3.

And after watching Nixon and then Reagan be hamstrung in their first months in office, I actually became concerned that—with the massive and ever increasing size of the U.S. National government—3 months was too short a period to line up new people to run it . Accordingly, I actually wanted, back in the 1980s, to Make America Uniquely Unique Again—by going back to the 5 month transition period. I recognize that non-RINO Republicans now have a rather new difficulty when the Deep State wants to imprison and kill our leaders, but I would welcome your thoughts on this conundrum.

Is there any way Trump could, this time, be in power rather than merely in office?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark:

Although there's now less than a week until election day, I fear that the lawyering (and worse) will go on for months. The High Court in Nevada has ruled that all mail-in ballots received up to three days after the election, including those with illegible or no postmark, must be counted. Maricopa County in Arizona has stated that it might take between 10-13 days to count all of their ballots, and a federal judge has mandated that 1600 noncitizens that were removed from the voter rolls in Virginia be reinstated. Even if you don't attribute anything nefarious to these items (and that's a big if), I don't understand how any honest person isn't troubled by how easy it is for this system to be manipulated by fraud.

I happen to believe that Trump is going to win by enough of a margin as to make standard voter fraud too difficult to pull off. The Republican Party seems to have done an adequate job in tightening up the lax rules that ran rampant in 2024 with COVID as their stated purpose. This time around it's going to be left to the deep state to deny Trump the White House and it will be interesting to see how far they'll go. My guess is that Trump will be inaugurated, and the bureaucracy will take their revenge by standing in the way of all of his policy proposals that have the potential to weaken their power.

How do you see this all playing out and do you believe that there is any possibility that Kamala Harris could win this election on the up and up?

Take good care,

Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach

On October 30, 2024 at 3:41 pm, Josh Passell wrote: Mark, I finally figured out who Tim Walz reminds me of. Crazy Guggenheim, played by Frank Fontaine on the old Jackie Gleason Show. (Look it up, you'll see I'm right.) How rich is it that even Kamala Harris's running mate is plagiarized?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:42 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: So I guess the piece of news on Colorado's Secretary of State unwittingly posting passcodes for the voting machines translates into: trust the Secretary of States in your home state and most of all trust your county clerks? It's all about human error that we will never be rid of these diabolical voting machines, right? Sick and disgusted here in New Mexico where at least we get to hand our own pen marked ballots into the tabulating machines. Go Trump! Shoo these Dems into the trash bin of history (I ain't calling no Dems "garbage" either). Bring us back some sanity, please!

On October 30, 2024 at 3:43 pm, Kent W. wrote: Hi Mark -- On at least a couple of occasions, you've mentioned that all Kamala needs to do is keep the final polls within the margin of steal, so that when the shenanigans start and Trump's lead in various swing states at 11:00 PM EST on November 5th vanishes over the next several hours (or days or weeks), it's "believable." But after witnessing the brazen and unhinged behavior of the Kamala campaign and the media over the past few weeks, is plausibility/believability still necessary?

I'm reminded of a great Theodore Dalrymple quote regarding communist propaganda, where he asserts that the point is not to convince but to humiliate, and that forcing people to remain silent (and even assent) when they are told the most obvious lies erodes their ability to resist anything: ". . . A society of emasculated liars is easy to control." In that regard, the more brazen the steal, the better, right?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:44 pm, Michael J. from Colorado wrote: Mark, What an amazing, impressive event that was at Madison Square Garden! I took it all in and actually enjoyed all the speeches leading up to Trump. Moment called for a very positive, uplifting speech. Instead he played to type, personal and nasty. When he said Kamala couldn't put 2 sentences together for the umpteenth time, I turned off the TV.

I've already dropped off my ballot and I voted for him for the 3rd time. Even after disappointing me, I would vote for him again. He is all that is standing in the way to stop a 4th term of Barack Obama, 4 years that we would never recover from. If he loses the election, I will look back on the MSG event as one of the greatest lost political opportunity I have ever witnessed.

Stay Well, Mark, and Thank You! We need you now more than ever.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:45 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: With all the fraud going on nobody will ever trust the result. All the western world is having the democracy taken from them. I wonder how long it will take for the result to be given?.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:46 pm, Charles McCarthy wrote: Mark, re your concern for the demographic decline of the West. Can we take any comfort from the following numbers of children born to these Trump supporters;

Vivek 2, JD 3, Tucker 4, Elon 12 (maybe), MSteyn 3. Might the fertility worm be turning a bit in favor of reproduction, at least among the politically more conservative set?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:47 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Mark,

Well, our local rag of a newspaper, the Cincinnati Enquirer (owned by Gannett), is at it again. They are refusing to cover a story about a surge of illegal immigration primarily from Mauritania that nearly exceeds the local population of Lockland, a small, poor and primarily black suburb of Cincinnati. The mayor of Lockland has been pleading for help.

"Our county officials estimate that we have around 3,000 of those that have come to a village of 3,420 residents. And our complaint is, if the federal government is going to have an open borders policy, with that they need to have a policy directing these immigrants to communities that can absorb that kind of population increase," Lockland Mayor Mark Mason told Fox News Digital.

This was reported 10 days ago on local TV news, yet still nothing from the Enquirer.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:48 pm, Gareth Roberts wrote: As Mark says, the corruption continues. However, it does seem that the corruption has become sufficiently obvious for even the mainstream media to notice. I may be too wildly optimistic, but I sense that the regime will have to come up with better lies before long.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:49 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Yesterday, I had a therapeutic Phlebotomy, rather than the Kenedy favorite a frontal lobotomy, A pint of blood is extracted, without the use of leeches, and usually a pint of saline is given to ensure I'm stable. (Ha! That's a lost cause.)

No saline yesterday! And no saline for lots and lots of American hospital visitors for the foreseeable future, representing a danger to life and limb.

The plant in North Carolina which manufactures at least 60% of the US supply remains down and most of the US reserves were sent to, wait for it, Ukraine, where it is already no doubt being sold on the black market.

Whatever emergency plans made by the facility were inadequate.

The North Carolina Emergency Management Agency failed to protect a facility which represents critical US infrastructure.

FEMA, no doubt in the name of equity, failed miserably to protect a facility which represents US critical infrastructure.

Government at every level failed but everyone who needs medical help will all suffer equitably.

Except the elites. They aren't going to suffer at all.

America, depending on who you talk to, is either Uncle Sugar or the Great Satan but Americans have got to be the biggest chumps of the world.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:50 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: In Canada you can only vote at the polling station that's listed on your polling card, which gets automatically sent to you by mail if you're on the electoral list. There might be a different location for advance voting but you can't pick and choose where you go to vote. This applies even if you're voting in school board elections. I've personally waited in line in the past but never for hours at a time. ALL votes are counted at the polling station and there are numerous people, from all parties, making sure no shady vote counters are adding or subtracting votes according to their personal preference. All the votes all completed in a matter hours, not days, let alone weeks or months.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:51 pm, Amr Marzouk wrote: Yes to queue but for maybe 3 minutes max.

PS voting compulsory here.

Amr

Australia

On October 30, 2024 at 3:52 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Arnold's extramarital affair that produced a son was with his housekeeper. She wasn't a nanny.

I post only for accuracy's sake. Both men's extramarital activities with the household staff should be frowned upon IMO.

On October 30, 2024 at 3:54 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Piers Morgan attacked Tommy Robinson for spreading a lie about a young Syrian refugee. But it was only determined as libelous by a solitary judge. Do you know if the judge enquired of the lad 'Is he not fragrant?'

On October 30, 2024 at 3:56 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Joe Biden called Trump's supporters "garbage". Is that a classy, decent, presidential thing to say? Is Joe Biden the competent sitting president of the USA like the Dems claim, or is Joe a stuttering old fart who doesn't know one end from the other? If it's the latter, why hasn't Kamala already replaced him?

On October 30, 2024 at 3:58 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: On a lighter topic, I wholeheartedly echo David LaFaive's

motion for Hitchhiker's Guide.

I have a dear friend whose Dad was close friends with

Mister Adams, & she always loved it when he was around,

because he was ever so much more encouraging to her

than her Pop.

Plus, in one of my Torah studies last year, I learned that 42

actually IS the answer to everything!

On October 30, 2024 at 4:00 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Need some help with the US election, Mark.

If ballots are secret, how come they can publish the voting?

If they're counting them as they come in, why do some need extra weeks?

Finally, if NH turns RED, will you face yet another lawsuit for 'changing the political climate'?

On October 30, 2024 at 4:32 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Mark should know the Boston Red Sox are a knitting club. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?