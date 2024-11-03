A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 27-November 2

Programming note:

~ Steyn's Song of the Week was a timely Serenade Radio edition featuring "Witchcraft" by Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh.

~ Later Sunday the countdown to "Election" "Day" Minus Nine began with Mark's take on the "Hitler of the Day" and more.

~ "Election" "Day" Minus Eight featured joke approvers and, well, more on Nazis...

~ "Election" "Day" Minus Seven covered the latest shenanigans in "early voting" in Pennsylvania. Mark also discussed the two-tier "justice" system in the UK as exemplified by the recent political imprisonment of Tommy Robinson.

~ Speaking of the "justice" system, I also gave an update on the Ofcom case and their quest to make Mark pay for daring to question the official government narrative. To support Mark as he continues to question here at SteynOnline whilst defending himself on both sides of the Atlantic, please consider a gift certificate or membership.

~ For "Election" "Day" Minus Six, Mark returned to the Clubland Q&A microphone fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members on the US "election", while also finding time for Tommy Robinson's imprisonment, the latest revelations on the murderer of the Southport girls, and various other topics.

~ On Thursday Mark took a break from the election to dissect A Modification in the Official Lie.

~ Later, Laura's Links returned with Laura Rosen Cohen's famous round-up of links from around the world plus some stories of human grace.

~ The evening featured Halloween Horrors - with a special replay of one of Mark's music videos from his cat album, Feline Groovy.

~ On "Election" "Day" Minus Four Mark returned to Pennsylvania for more early voting shenanigans, plus a word on J.D. Vance and authentic candidates.

~ Hewitt and Hecklers were featured in "Election" "Day" Minus Three on Saturday.

~ In the action replay of Mark Steyn On The Town (available for download to club members), our Sinatra Sextet featured Frank with a quartet of presidents and a brace of first ladies. Plus: the late Jack Jones sang Nelson Eddy and Bryan Adams.

~ Rick's Flicks rounded out the day with Rick McGinnis' review of the appropriately timed classic film "All the King's Men".

