"Election" "Day" Minus Eight

~HITLER OF THE DAY: Do you like toddlers? They seem all cute and innocent clutching their teddy bears and sitting in their strollers. But how do you know they're not undercover Nazis? Fortunately, at Friday's Beyoncé concert Kamala dronefest, a Harris supporter was there to get in the kid's face and yell 'I don't give a f**k, your dad's a bitch":

Kamala Harris now has supporters screaming at little children in strollers. Will @KamalaHarris or her campaign @KamalaHQ condemn this atrocious behavior? pic.twitter.com/7jk5yPP2l0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 26, 2024

The point of politics is to enable normal life. But the left's politicisation of every aspect of life, from your pronouns to your genitals, has rendered normality impossible. It is asking too much of this woman and her chums to expect it to return next Wednesday. America's uniquely unique "peaceful transfer of power" is going to be violent and convulsive.

~She appears to be just one more of the legions of the young whom hardcore progressivism has left miserable and unfulfilled. More of a puzzle is why hitherto sane types of moderate bent have flown the coop. I once met the University of Virginia's Larry Sabato in the green room at Fox, before (I think) Cavuto. But that was long ago...

I love historical documentaries. I'm currently watching one about the 1939 pro-Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden. Oh wait, it's a live Trump rally! My bad. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 27, 2024

Trump holds rallies; the Nazis held rallies.

Trump is teetotal; Hitler was teetotal. Whereas Kamala chugs wine-boxes from Price-Chopper like Churchill drank Pol Roger.

Trump visited McDonald's; the hamburger is named after a German town.

Trump dances around to the Village People's "YMCA"; Hitler came second doing "Macho Man" on open-mic night at a Munich beer garden in 1928.

I find it hard to believe Larry Sabato believes any of this. Perhaps he just wants to be one of the cool kids. But, even if he's sincere, he must know it's not working. The non-toddler-traumatiser wing of the party seems to get that:

The Harris Super PAC is screaming at the top of its lungs that the campaign needs to change course and ditch the fascism talk. Meanwhile its surrogates are flooding the zone with extremely weird arguments about MSG. It's a self-created messaging prison. pic.twitter.com/9T9AXcSJWA — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 28, 2024

~The online joke-approvers were out in force during last night's Trump knees-up. From the old days:

I'm appalled that Trump has an offensive insult comic at his rally. I wish we were the more refined GOP of Reagan. Anyway, here's Don Rickles killing it at a Reagan event. pic.twitter.com/5PA0P9VR82 — Magills (@magills_) October 27, 2024

~As to the rally itself, I'm minded to channel Marshal Bosquet. If you're one of those experts like "highly decorated four-star general" John Kelly who thinks that "knowing history" means you've heard of this German chappie Hitler, no need to bother looking up who this Bosquet fellow was. But he observed after the Charge of the Light Brigade (likewise, don't bother) that "c'est magnifique, mais ce n'est pas la guerre".

The rally was magnificent. And Tucker was quite right to say that, when the media tell us Kamala has won eighty-five million votes, no one will believe it. But just because no one will believe it doesn't mean they won't do it. The war goes on, in select precincts of seven or eight swing states, and the Big Steal is well advanced...

DA Heather Adams says Lancaster, PA is reporting massive voter registration fraud. Thus far have completed several investigations and found that 60% have been FRAUDULENT! pic.twitter.com/XmiFbL5ou4 — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 27, 2024

~Democrats have been stealing elections in Philadelphia since the Civil War. However, DEI is making that a stiffer challenge. As Jordan Bowen demonstrates above, sometimes a party can be too inclusive, to the point where it becomes an obstacle to functioning efficiently. It's not merely that Kamala is a cackling nitwit, but that she managed to pick a running mate who's even worse and whose principal accomplishment since he was announced is to put his own state in play. And the weird, creepy running mate managed to pick a would-be Second Lady who's even more of an acquired taste...

UNHINGED: Gwen Walz says public schools stocking tampons in boys' bathrooms is about "learning to read and closing gaps" pic.twitter.com/Lg92Uwb0d9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2024

Now she tells us. When I was a middle-school boy I never had any interest in Tampax because I thought it was all about horse-riding and windsurfing...

If only they'd had some cute twelve-year-old lad just sitting there reading Dickens and Dostoevsky with his tampon as a bookmark. "New improved Tampax was designed to close your gap and teach you to read..."

If these guys "win", there will be no going back. A thought from Roger Scruton:

Conservatism starts from a sentiment that all mature people can readily share: the sentiment that good things are easily destroyed, but not easily created.

Good things are easily destroyed, but almost impossible to restore. See Detroit - or even Burlington, Vermont. The Gwen Walz phase of civilisation will be a brief interregnum. But what follows will not be a return to the non-insane America of old, but something entirely new.

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my thoughts on what comes next. With Halloween looming, my weekend music show explored the Spooky Sinatra and the Dracula Cha-Cha, Rick McGinnis's movie date pondered uninvited ghosts, and our Song of the Week was bewitching. My Saturday column rounded up the usual stabbings and scaldings in the vibrantly diverse west, and our Sunday election notebook considered a parallel from the not so friendly skies. If you've yet to hear our latest Tale for Our Time, Jack London's account of the rise and fall of China, you can find Part One here, and the conclusion here.

If you were too busy yelling in the face of your neighbour's fascist toddler, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the above as a new week begins.

~We opened The Mark Steyn Club over seven years ago - May 6th 2017 - and I'm thrilled by all those across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. We have quite a bit of fun in The Mark Steyn Club, with audio adventures, video poems, planet-wide Q&As, and much more (heart attacks permitting). I appreciate the Club is not to everyone's taste, but, if you're minded to give it a go, either for a full year or a three-month experimental period, we'd love to have you. You can find more details on The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you've a loved one who'd like something a little different for a birthday or anniversary, don't forget our special Gift Membership.