Talking Turkey

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's American Thanksgiving edition of Laura's Links. While all of our American friends are stuffing and basting their turkeys and making pies, yours truly – the official uppity Jewish mother at SteynOnline – took hold of the mic yesterday for the live Clubland Q&A Around the Planet.

We had a bunch of excellent questions roll in from members of The Mark Steyn Club from all over the world, so give it a listen if you have an hour and change to kill. We started off the show on a Thanksgiving note, with included an obligatory thank you to the Great Prophet Steyn himself for trusting me with his readers and listenership and also a thank you from Mr. C for giving him a nice chunk of time where I was nattering on out loud but NOT to him!

WINNING!

Anyway, funnily enough, I feel like I have stolen a lot of my own thunder because a lot of what I was planning to write about got covered in the Q&A. We talked about Trump, Trudeau (aka Justin Hairdo Castro), the new Jewish President of Mexico, and the Middle East among other things.

Amazingly, only a few short hours after the live show, President Trump basically brought Justin Castro and the Mexican lady to their knees policy-wise with a post on X and a phone call.

WINNING WINNING WINNING.

Threats of tariffs were somehow the magic words. Fabulous!

All of the sudden Mexico says oh hey ya, we'll stop those migrant tsunamis from heading north. And Trudeau all of the sudden starts yammering about keeping the border safe. Nature is healing.

As you know, I've not been generally very optimistic about the future of the West, but with Trump heading back to the White House, and with the power of real leadership – of seeing what it's like to see a Republican "in power" and not just "in office" as Mark always describes previous iterations of Republican administrations, I do feel relief. I'm not quite as optimistic as David Mamet is here in this essay but there's definitely good vibes surfacing and I'm here for it.

I'm going to sign off now because I had a ridiculously busy day. I know I've said it before but I honestly don't think you would believe what I fit into most of my days. if I did a play-by-play I'd either bore you or exhaust you. Still, I've got lots and lots and lots to give thanks for-and lots more work and projects and miscellaneous mischief still to do.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of our American readers and friends!

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

~

North America:

Part of the healing in the Trump era needs to be the excision of the intellectual fat blobs of faux academia from the universe. Fat Studies MY TUCHUS.

Everything is just fine in Canada.

Being Jewish in Montreal.

BRINGING THE BEST AND THE BRIGHTEST

All good in Chicago.

This all seems legit.

WINNING!

Good.

~

Jews and Israel:

Really good essay on the cease fire from John Podhoretz at Commentary. Read the whole thing. This paragraph alone is quite a masterpiece: "Knowing as he does that in two months he will not be facing a senile president and that president's intellectually deficient secretary of state, his oft-AWOL secretary of defense, his neurasthenic national security adviser, his Hawaii-based vice-drunkident, and his increasingly anti-Israel party, Netanyahu decided to play the long game. He also may find it useful to have the time to regroup and figure out what that long game should be. But there is great risk here. Israel has momentum and is giving that up. But in the end, the battle here isn't against Hezbollah anyway. It's against Iran."

Nice.

Cool.

"Anti-Semites are Weak-Minded Cowards. Jews are low in number and high in civility, and these two properties serve to pull the world's weakest minds and greatest cowards into anti-Semitism." (I bookmarked this one, just saying.)

Douglas Murray explains the situation sloooooowly.

RELATED

Thoughts on the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon from Saul Sadka and Ben Shapiro. I need to read a little more and think a little more about all of this before I offer my own two cents.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"What comes first, love or marriage?"

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Please explain to me slowly why Ireland "needs" Palestinian rapists because I'm not following the logic.

Child sacrifice indeed.

Churchill SPINNING in his grave, etc.

~

Europe:

Staying out of certain neighborhoods? This is certainly a real mystery!

From the comments under the post: "Asylum is the excuse the government stamps the illegal invasion with so as to block criticism and pretend to work through the system."

FACTS.

"Modernists lost this battle..." GOOD GOOD GOOD. Beautiful.

~

Psycho Kooks 'N' Trans:

WOW WHAT A TOTALLY HOT CHICK Part of nature healing in the new Trump age will be the battle of words and terminology. Anyone who continues to refer to a demonic, fugly, sinister man such as the one pictured in this link as a woman needs to be mercilessly mocked and figuratively beaten down.

~

Human Grace:

WOW WOW WOW

"How to manifest without the woo-woo. "

"That's a living legend. " INDEED.

"King of the World"

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.