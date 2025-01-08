Morning in Canada

Greetings one and all and welcome to a fresh batch of Laura's Links.

I'm sure our readers around the world heard the sounds of Canadians cheering and dancing and screaming with joy in the moments leading up to the press conference during which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was SUPPOSED TO RESIGN.

As we all know by now, the "resignation" is pretty much another repulsive Trudeau head fake, replete with (what else?) blaming Canadians for his failures. Thus, it only took a few minutes for us all to figure out that this bitter, bad toupee clinger was gonna hang on and Klingon for an agonizing few more months. Lots of manipulative, narcissistic schtick with this guy (SURPRISE, NOT) as he prorogued Parliament, giving his fellow Libranos a little more time to crown the new, shiny, corrupt elitist leader of the party in advance of a fall election.

Fabulous.

Doesn't everyone feel so much better now?

Sorry to be grumpy (not really), but I think people have to understand that even if the federal Conservatives win a majority here in Canada, there is a lot of Made By Trudeau damage that is actually irreversible. Yes, the Conservatives will be doing immediate first aid on our economy and a host of other public policy issues, far too many to list here. But, the main problem we are facing, and one that is the sacred cow of the West is – repeat after me – demographics.

Lower interest rates will not change the demographics. Better trade relations with America will not change the demographics here or in Western Europe. The Trudeau years here have wrought a multi-culti, diversity destruction genie upon Canada that simply cannot be shoved back into the bottle. Not here and certainly not anywhere else in the West.

I was thinking about my Debbie Downer position A LOT over the week, especially after I read this essay by Rabbi Meir Soloveichik on Shabbat. It is a beautiful and optimistic piece, lyrical and thoughtful but I think it has a fatal flaw. And that is, no speaky Islamy. You get my meaning? I mean, it's a little different in America than Canada with the ever growing and excitable Hamas fan club demographic, but not by much.

I also wrote up some thoughts about the whole H1B visa thing here. As always, please feel free to let me know what you think in the comments!

~

Lastly, give a listen to Mark Steyn on yesterday's live Clubland Q&A talking about the shame of England, Trudeau and much more. And as Mark was one of the first persons to speak about the rape jihad in the UK many, many moons ago, do take a moment and make sure to head to SteynOnline, where you can review much of what Mark has published and broadcasted about this horrific and ongoing and hellish nightmare throughout the decades and his current thoughts on the matter.

That's it for now. I'm zonked and it's freezing here in Canada. My flannel sheets await!

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Sing with me! Anchor baby, hurry down the chimney tonight!

A former hostage of Iran talks about Jimmy Carter and what the legacy media would have you believe.

Dateline Toronto: BUT NOTHING TO SEE HERE!

This is kind of a big deal, no?

Canadian communism.

Someone please make this make sense to me and explain why at this point, even a toothbrush would not be a smarter teacher than a NJ public school teacher.

If the Biden regime was not on Hamas' side, what exactly would they be doing differently?

Can you get something "back" if you never really had it? And if it's not actually enshrined in law like it is in America?

Her life mattered.

~

Jews and Israel:

14 Aramaic words to know and use

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Welcome to jolly old London town!

Everything seems fine in Ireland.

GEE HOW COULD THE POLICE IN THE UK NOT CARE ABOUT THE RAPES? More, from Luton! Perhaps His Lordship, the Mayor has thoughts?

The proper response to a request from the BBC for an interview is "not a chance in hell". That it. Just don't play their game, don't try to get the kids from the popular table to like you because wait for it: THEY HATE YOU. They will never like you and they only wish to humiliate you. So you say "no". It's easy. Practice it. Who needs them?

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting.

Yes.

~

Europe:

"Milan, but without Italians." Should be fine.

Repeat after me: MATH. IS. RAAAAAAAAAAACIST.

Gah. This is a freaky story.

~

Christianity:

Syria: Christians Facing Existential Threat

So, I'm not a huge fan of this Pope. However, I do find it extremely grating for a secular Jew like Alan Dershowitz to be lecturing, dare I say PONTIFICATING to the Pope about Catholicism and how the Pope is doing it all wrong. What say our Catholic readers? It's annoying, right?

~

Misc:

How "Pro-Palestinian" Protests Harm Palestinians

Really, really cool.

~

Human Grace:

"What a great story from Missouri. "

Making light out of darkness.

