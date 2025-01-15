Live Around the Planet: Wednesday January 15th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet, as the world's most uniquely unique "peaceful transition of power" staggers through its final week and the Taqiyya boys touch down and check in at the Hay-Adams.

As I said last week, I am disgusted that a lot of things we have talked about here for many years seem to be erupting as hitherto unknown breaking news in Fleet Street. As the tireless Sammy Woodhouse puts it:

These politicians are too predictable. We get some momentum in the media, they announce they've met survivors, talk shit about how much they care and then disappear when the media does. I'm so bored of living in groundhog day. https://t.co/ntxNjirFph — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) January 14, 2025

She's right.

With another Steyn Show topic, it'll be a decade before they even get to that stage. Yesterday the official UK Covid inquiry got going again. Their custom is to hear evidence for a week or two, then take a time-out for six months or so, and eventually resume, with the object of dragging things out until everybody's dead. So this week is the public hearings for "Module 4", which focuses on the Covid "vaccines".

So Baroness Sweepit of Under-the-Carpet presided over the usual bollocks: Ninety-nine per cent of the time was devoted to the slowness of the vaccine roll-out for "marginalised" communities such as the GRTs - Gipsy, Roma, Traveller - who complained that by virtue of being travellers of no fixed abode they couldn't register with a GP for the old jabba-jabba... Has Sir Keir got a proposed definition of Romaphobia yet?

Oddly enough, despite their lack of a mailing address, the GRTs did manage to register for charitable status in order to cover their counsel's costs....

In fairness, the inquiry's barrister threw a teensy-weensy bone to the vaccine injured by conceding how rarely rare the incredibly rare side-effects rarely occur... And he emphasised that the benefits totally outweigh any of the rarely rare risks. Which isn't true, and anyway is something that should be left to Baroness The Fix of Is-In's final conclusions, shouldn't it? From the indefatigable Clare Craig:

Embarrassing. He gushes about benefits of vaccine with no evidence and with no intention of that being discussed in this inquiry. How many times did he say adverse events were rare? On what basis is that claim being made? https://t.co/IsbjDTZjyi — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) January 14, 2025

That's Hugo Keith KC. It's England, so he'll be Sir Hugo in a year or two.

Getting into the spirit, the Sky News live feed of the hearing on YouTube bore the headline:

Online vaccine misinformation on agenda as Covid inquiry restarts

Late in the day Anna Morris KC was permitted to make her remarks. She represents old Steyn Show friends at VIB-UK (Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK), UKCV Family and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group. She noted the loneliness and isolation of victims of the vaccine who were censored on social media, and thus unable even to make contact with others in similar straits. Her statement is worth a listen, especially the bit about how she had put her formal submissions to Baroness Sweepit's official government inquiry up on You Tube and right now - in January 2025, five years after this thing blew in from Wuhan - they had promptly been taken down as "medical misinformation". From a good friend of our show:

The fact that they are restricting a KC statement to the inquiry and removing it from you tube for medical misinformation is indicative of the level of censorship the Covid Vaccine Bereaved and Injured have faced for four years.

Thank you Sally 🙏👍🙏 https://t.co/f430iCmHW9 — Alex Mitchell (@ake2306) January 15, 2025

Today, Kate Scott will testify regarding her vaccine injured family member.

Meanwhile the Telegraph notes an astonishing statistic: the "vaccine injury scheme has cost taxpayers more to run than it has paid out to victims" .

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem,11pm in Moscow; half-past-eleven in Teheran; one-forty-five in Kathmandu; 4am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 7am in Sydney and Melbourne; 9am in Auckland, and an even more civilisedhour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...