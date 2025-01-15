Mark Steyn

Sneering Prat Alert

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show focused on a variety of topics from the UK Government's Covid inquiry and the California wildfires to the next Prime Minister of Canada and rape as a weapon of war.

Thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly year, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding a touch of bird flu or monkeypox or whatever, Mark managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But in this our eighth year, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

