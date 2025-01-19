If you enjoy Steyn's Song of the Week at SteynOnline and on Serenade Radio, please note that there will be a live stage edition during the 2025 Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favourite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here.

A week from today it will be Australia Day, marked Down Under by the traditional denunciations and fulminations, and increasingly cheerless in its official observances. So I suppose we should have saved our Aussie song for a week hence. Except of course that, with the time difference, January 26th here in New Hampshire is way past January 26th Australian time - probably early February or some such. So I thought we'd enjoy it a little in advance - and maybe have a couple of bonus numbers on next weekend's On the Town. One thing you won't find me warbling between now and then, however, is Australia's official anthem. What follows is adapted from my book, A Song For The Season:

The ceremonial musical trend in the British Commonwealth in recent years has not been a happy one. Two or three decades back, folks in Her late Majesty's farther-flung realms decided that "God Save The Queen" no longer represented the rich vibrancy of their young confident post-colonial nations and so it was time to get an anthem less obviously tied to the Mother Country's apron strings. Fair enough. But in practice it means that all these young, vibrant, confident, etc nations find themselves replacing "God Save The Queen" with some stodgy dirge of generic pseudo-nationalist character with insipid lyrics so anxious not to give offence they're paralysed into only the most vacuous generalities. New Zealand's "co-national anthem" (with "GSTK") rather gamely rhymes "New Zealand" with "free land", which works in the same way "a tinkling piano in the next apartment" rhymes with "those stumbling words that told you what my heart meant". Otherwise, in the cookie-cutter multiculti songbook, almost any line that isn't stupefyingly bland is objectionable to someone or other. Despite the remorseless filleting of the lyrics to "O Canada", every year or two some grievance is lodged against the two or three remaining lines of the original. Thus:

O Canada!

Our home and native land...

Which should of course be:

O Canada!

Our home on natives' land...

Game as I am to disparage the senior Dominion's anthem, I have to say it's effortlessly outpaced in insipidity by...

Australians all let us rejoice

For we are young and free

We've golden soil

And wealth for toil

Our home is girt by sea...

"Girt" is famously the only point of lyric interest in "Advance Australia Fair". Peter Dodds McCormick wrote the song back in 1878, which meant, by the time they decided to make it the official anthem once and for all four decades back, most of the verses were unusable. No point shaking off the old cultural cringe of "God Save The Queen" only to start singing couplet after couplet about "gallant Cook from Albion" and "true British courage" and "old England's flag". And how about this quatrain?

Britannia then shall surely know

Beyond wide ocean's roll

Her sons in fair Australia's land

Still keep a English soul...

So, after all the colonial sucking up was excised from the lyric, "girt" was pretty much all that was left. A few years ago, incidentally, there was an Aussie satirical magazine named Girt in its honor: I signed on with them but it folded after one issue. Don't believe I ever got the check. Or cheque. I try not to be biased against "Advance Australia Fair" on that account, but honestly, was there ever such a gulf between the spirit of a great nation and its official musical embodiment?

The same rules of standard songwriting apply to patriotic music. First, be specific. "The Star-Spangled Banner" meets that test. So too does "La Marseillaise". But, if you sit down to write a purpose-built national anthem, you wind up with something that sounds like it won second prize in a Write A National Anthem For Anywheristan competition.

With Australia, it's especially unfair, as the country has one of the best catalogues of folk songs of anywhere on the planet. Which is amazing considering how few folk it had to crank out the songs. I'm always surprised at how many I learned from afar as a child: it's not just that Oz occupied a particular place in the imperial imagination, but that that place had a very specific musical character, too. My dad loved to sing "The Wild Colonial Boy" to me. There are tons of verse-and-chorus numbers about similar characters but this is one of the few whose lyric is matched by its musical swagger:

'Twas of a Wild Colonial Boy

Jack Dowling [or Doolan, or Duggan, or some such] was his name

Of poor but honest parents

Was reared at Castlemaine

He was his father's favorite

And mother's only joy

And a terror to Australia

Was The Wild Colonial Boy...

In 2002, Allen Mawer conducted an exemplary investigation into the song which proved fascinating not just from an historical perspective but also from a musicological one: Mawer is very sound on the process by which an essentially true story got distorted along the way because another judge's name rhymed more easily and a two-syllable constable fit the prosody in a way the three-syllable one didn't. It's a great song, although one understands why a number about a lad who shoots the Queen's troopers is perhaps not the most appropriate for state occasions.

Another one I always liked is "Wallaby Stew", written by Cecil Poole at the end of the 19th century. It's one of those songs that skewers time, place and sensibility: the energy of a Britannic proletarian culture liberated by distance from the confines and class resentments back home:

The chorus is marvellous:

So stir the Wallaby Stew

Make soup of the kangaroo tail

I tell you things is pretty tough

Since Dad got put in gaol...

And over the years I still get a chuckle out of the verses, a rueful meditation on the vicissitudes of Outback life:

Our sheep were dead a month ago, not rot but blooming fluke

Our cow was boozed last Christmas Day by my big brother Luke

And Mother has a shearer cove forever within hail

The family will have grown a bit since Dad got put in gaol...

As the metropolitan reaction to the death of croc hunter Steve Irwin reminded us, not all today's Australians want to be celebrated for the ocker camaraderie of the bush. No doubt it's very frustrating when Sydney has so many fine Asian-fusion restaurants and firebreathing imams to be continually cheered in popular culture for boomerangs and kangaroos and mates and cobbers and larrikins. But, musically, you can't beat something with nothing, and "Advance Australia Fair" is one big zero.

We've been frolicking down the "W" end of the folk-song index – "Wallaby Stew", "Wild Colonial Boy" – and we've only just reached the biggest "W" of all:

Once a jolly swagman camped by a billabong

Under the shade of a coolibah tree

And he sang as he watched and waited till his billy boiled

Who'll come a-waltzing Matilda with me?

Waltzing Matilda

Waltzing Matilda

Who'll come a-waltzing Matilda with me?

And he sang as he watched and waited till his billy boiled

Who'll come a-waltzing Matilda with me?

The poet Banjo Paterson is traditionally credited with the song in the version generally performed, though some scholars continue to question this. Still, the song we know today began life in January 1895, when Paterson was visiting the Macpherson property at Dagworth Station in Queensland, north-west of Winton. Also visiting, from Victoria, was Christina Macpherson, who'd come home to spend Christmas with her father and brothers after the death of their mother. One day Christina played Paterson a tune she'd heard at the races in western Victoria, and the poet said he thought he could put words to it. The tune is said to have been "Thou Bonnie Wood of Craigielea", but there was also an 18th century English marching song called "The Bold Fusilier":

Paterson claimed never to have heard the earlier lyric but its pattern is so similar it's impossible to believe that "Matilda" wasn't laid out to the scheme of the earlier number:

A gay Fusilier was marching down through Rochester

Bound for the war in the Low Country

And he cried as he tramped through the dear streets of Rochester

Who'll be a sojer for Marlb'ro with me?

Who'll be a sojer?

Who'll be a sojer?

Who'll be a sojer for Marlb'ro with me?

Marlborough being the Duke thereof: Winston Churchill's forebear. "Cried as he tramped"? "Sang as he watched"? Don't tell me that's not a conscious evocation. Nonetheless, "Waltzing Matilda" is a splendid improvement on the original. If you're a non-Australian who learned the song as a child, chances are you loved singing it long before you had a clue what the hell was going on. What's a swagman? What's a billabong? Why's it under a coolibah tree? Who cares? It's one of the most euphonious songs ever written, and the fact that the euphonies are all explicitly Australian and the words recur in no other well known song is all the more reason why "Matilda" should have been upgraded to official anthem status.

And yes, a "swagman" is a hobo, and this one steals a "jumbuck" (sheep), but he ends up drowning, which gives the song a surer moral resolution than most similar material. Yet in a sense that's over-thinking it. It's not about the literal meaning of the words, but rather the bigger picture that opens up when they're set to the notes of that great rollicking melody: the big sky and empty horizon and blessed climate, all the possibilities of an island continent, a literally boundless liberation from the Victorian tenements and laborers' cottages of cramped little England or Ireland. Few of us would wish to be an actual swagman with a tucker bag, but the song is itself a kind of musical swagman with a psychological tucker bag, a rowdy vignette that captures the size of the land. One early version of it went "Rovin' Australia, rovin' Australia, who'll come a-rovin' Australia with me" – which is a lousy lyric, but accurately describes what the song does.

One sign of the song's muscular quality is the number of variations. Of the rock'n'roll crowd's monkeying around with it, I think I'll stick with Bill Haley and the Comets' goofy "Rockin' Matilda":

The Pogues-Tom Waits approach – "And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda", "Tom Traubert's Blues" – seems to me to glum up the works unnecessarily. To use it for the story of a soldier who loses his legs at Gallipoli is unduly reductive: It's too good a real marching song to be recast as an ironic marching song. I don't know whether today's diggers march to "Matilda" in Afghanistan or Iraq or wherever's next but it's one of the greatest marching songs ever, and today as a century ago it remains the great Australian contribution to the global songbook:

Waltzing Matilda

Waltzing Matilda

You'll come a-waltzing Matilda with me

And his ghost may be heard as you pass by that billabong

You'll come a-waltzing Matilda with me

Can you de-march and de-Australianise Matilda? On our Café Imperial Hogmanay special, I played a version I love, with Yves Montand accompanied only by guitar. It always reminds me of a young Mathilde whom I recall fondly and who is no longer with us. As I said on the show, the French adaptor Francis Lemarque heard all that stuff about jumbucks and billabongs and thought, "You know, this would make a great song about a girl called Matilda waltzing":

Waltz on, Mathilde. It's quite something to take all the swagmen and billabongs and make it a tender love ballad - although, on balance, M Montand would have done the world a greater service if he'd similarly transformed the wretched "Advance, Australia Fair".

