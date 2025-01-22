Live Around the Planet: Wednesday January 22nd by Mark Steyn

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet, as the third day of a new era gets underway. Parts of the "executive branch" appear to be in open revolt against its head: for example, reports of DC prisons deciding to slow-walk the release of the pardoned J6ers . These people should be identified and fired, immediately. You don't get to pick and choose which of the boss's orders you're minded to comply with. Happy to take your thoughts on how this first week is going. Almost every western nation now has its equivalent of the January 6th political prisoners - but, unlike America, they remain behind bars. In the UK, they are those whom the evil Keir Stürmer tossed in gaol after the slaughter of the Southport girls last summer. The public's instincts in the hours after the attack were more accurate than the British state's official version for months on end and to this day. And yet Peter Lynch died in prison - because it was more important to Stürmer that the official lies be maintained and any dissenters be silenced. It is the same with the phony-baloney Covid inquiry: UK Covid Inquiry The only witness next week who will say anything counter narrative is Charlot Crichton. That is a huge burden to put on someone who is unwell. What is the point of an "inquiry" that does not want to hear what the issues were from professionals who know? pic.twitter.com/vVt1EU45w0 — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) January 18, 2025 Look at that list of pro-narrative groupies: knighthoods all round for the jab fanatics! Back when he was a plain old mister, Sajid Jabbit declined every request from The Mark Steyn Show to come on and respond to those he and his colleagues crippled. Baroness Stitchup and sneering prat Hugo Keith KC are unlikely to ruffle him. I do not use the word "evil" lightly. But the British media during my brief return to their precincts got Keir Stürmer all wrong: he was presented, by contrast with Boris Johnson, as mostly bland and dull. Not at all. He's a psycho whose instincts on almost anything are profoundly totalitarian. So even now he presents the slaughterer of schoolgirls, known to the authorities and its stupid "Prevent" programme, not as a foreseeable consequence of public policy but as the result of online "disinformation". So the schoolgirls will be safe if only we give Ofcom more powers. There is a great deal of ruin in a nation, said Adam Smith. Not this much. Britain is approaching the end-point. Trump should steer well clear of these guys. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Washington to Waikanae, Bradenton to Brescia, Lincoln, Rhode Island to Lynge, Denmark. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem,11pm in Moscow; half-past-eleven in Teheran; one-forty-five in Kathmandu; 4am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 7am in Sydney and Melbourne; 9am in Auckland, and an even more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now... On January 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Trump was doing ever so well....then Larry Ellison mentioned mRNA! Did he catch Trump unaware or are we seeing why Gates was at Mar A Lago? I'm sure Hugo Keith KC can smooth it over. On January 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: Phony-baloney is the perfect description of not only the covid inquiry, but for the past decade overall! However, you are being gracious by sounding a little G-rated. In regard to the MSM, I have no problem moving into the X-rated category -- evil comes to mind because they know they are not being objective and TRUTHFUL, consequences be damned. Thoughts? On January 22, 2025 at 3:02 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well. A Steynian quote of the day: "Britain is approaching the end-point. Trump should steer well clear of these guys". Is there any hope for the UK? If not, have you room for a few Brits in New Hampshire? Keep well Mark. On January 22, 2025 at 3:03 pm, Bill Holcomb wrote: Hi Mark -

Do you see any chance that the Trump Wrinkle in the Cosmos could ripple eastward into the UK and other Western European countries, or is the lockdown on free expression there too tight to allow the emergence of a populist counter-culture leader? Would be interesting to see some MIMGA hats - Make Imperialist Monarchies Great Again. Stay well. On January 22, 2025 at 3:03 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Bonjour, Monsieur Steyn, While I've been mostly pleased with the flurry of

executive orders, the AI thing is concerning.

From what I hear it's destructive to communities

on many levels & wreaks havoc on infrastructure.

Do any of us need more AI in our lives? Cause I

rather think not. Also, what's up with Canada? I heard Castro Jr.

resigned, but, apparently, it was more of a blackface

resignation? Tres confusing. Thanks ever so, & I do hope you're feeling better! On January 22, 2025 at 3:06 pm, Erick Redmon (Louisville, KY) wrote: Enjoyed your Sunday "Song of the Week", Waltzing Matilda, which prompted a recollection of my favorite

rendition, that by Gerry Mulligan on baritone sax, with a respectful, melodic, first half, followed by a tour-de-

force jazz improvisational riff. "Jeru", a fine, multi-instrument-qualified musician, passed in '96, not from booze

or drugs, but complications from knee surgery. On January 22, 2025 at 3:09 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote: Woke up to snow in north Florida and the news that five states are suing Phizer. Does it seem like the tide is finally turning? On January 22, 2025 at 3:10 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings, Mark, from the frigid lands of Nueva York where we are pining for some of that global warming right about now. Hope you are staying warm and well wherever you are. My questions for today: 1. Which of President Trump's exec orders are you most impressed with and which do you think have the best chance of success? 2. I understand that the UK is on the verge of passing some monstrosity called the "Climate and Nature Bill which supposedly makes our own Green New Deal look like "drill baby drill". Do you know anything about this and what is the likelihood that it will pass? On January 22, 2025 at 3:13 pm, Carolinan wrote: Dr Jill was not pardoned. Does this mean she is the dedicated fall Guy? Or is she protected by the new equal rights amendment? On January 22, 2025 at 3:14 pm, Chris Hall wrote: House Speaker Johnson's recent revelation that as of at least January of 2024, President Biden had no idea of what was in an executive order that he had signed that greatly impacted national energy policy and Johnson's home state of Louisiana, illustrates that we have just seen the end of a latter day Edith Wilson administration. It seems that there really was a successful insurrection in 2021, but just not from the direction touted by the mainstream media. The Congress, and what's left of the press really need to, at least, investigate who was running the Executive Branch for four years, if only for the sake of posterity. Because of the blizzard of preemptive pardons from last week, any perpetrators will likely escape prosecution. But to rework a question first raised by the late Howard Baker, we need to ask the question "What did the President not know, and when did he not know it?". What say you? On January 22, 2025 at 3:16 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: A general lament, in the form of a question. Where did it all become unglued? All our hopes of lasting peace and "the end of History" in the early 90's have gone up in smoke, and maybe we just might soon. It feels like the Summers of 1914 and 1939 right now. Maybe we're like the ape humanoids in the opening of 2001-A Space Odyssey, always primed for a good slaughter.

And one small present day note- geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan has just broadcast a commentary about Trump's designation of the Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, and the unintended blowback that could arise from that. Apparently under American law anyone "victimized" by a terrorist organization can claim refugee status. Let's see, how many millions of Central Americans ... ? On January 22, 2025 at 3:19 pm, Owen Morgan wrote: Has there ever been a worse Prime Minister of the UK than Keir Starmer? How could he conceivably be surrounded by so many utter idiots? On January 22, 2025 at 3:19 pm, James Fulford wrote: When you say years of Irish Nationalism have come to nothing, don't forget that some people, who I must assume are Irish Nationalists, keep setting planned migrant facilities on fire—a form of unofficial protest that would not surprise either Kipling or Mrs. Thatcher. Kipling's "We are not ruled by murderers, but only—by their friends" has an entirely different meaning now. On January 22, 2025 at 3:21 pm, Larry Pope wrote: Mark, you're one of the very few bright lights in the geopolitical arena of the West. A freedom loving communicator who sees what's happening to us. Like Trump, you're even rarer as someone who has paid a high personal price to be here, but: When you say Trump should do such and such (beware of Sturmer) it makes want to shout, "Mark! Can't you just call his team to make sure he gets this advice? The amount you know about the fall of Britain's 'stiff upper lip' would be invaluable to him so he knows the true lay of the loonies he's about to meet like Herr Sturmer. The free world desperately needs a political equivalent of the Marvel Super Heroes, where you share ideas regularly. Freedom Guardians has a nice ring to it. The WEF is on again and we need people of stature to publicly oppose their ideas and to offer hope for those in the grips of egomaniacs and traitorous "leaders" like Canada. On January 22, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Gareth Roberts wrote: What does Mark think of the deal between Israel and Hamas? Has Trump damaged Israel to get a good headline? On January 22, 2025 at 3:23 pm, David Potaznik wrote: Hi Mark I was excited to see what Trump could do in his second term having done well in his first term despite massive impediments. But it is extremely dispiriting to see him lean on the Israelis to enter a truce with Hamas in which murderers are released from jail and Hamas gets to go back to running the joint. And notwithstanding the many good executive orders etc, it is more than a little concerning to see Mark Zuckerberg and the other tech barons suddenly emerge as a powerful constituency. I read a critique of Trump's first day from a never Trumper, Claire Berlinski, with whom I would rarely agree. And a number of the criticisms seem valid

- the aforementioned Hamas deal and tech barons out front

- leaving TikTok operating

- Elon's salute - which I very much doubt is a Nazi salute but what game is he playing at to allow ambiguity? Am I buying into the left's propaganda or should I be worried? Many thanks

David On January 22, 2025 at 3:26 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Park an M1A1 at the front gate of the DC prison.

Have a company of MPs surround the prison.

Have the company commander politely ask, "Where are the prisoners the President pardoned on Monday?"

Wait five minutes.

Have the company commander look at his watch. "Times up!"

No matter what President Donald J Trump does he will be portrayed as the bad guy by the enemy media.

F them all and free the J6 political prisoners by whatever means necessary. On January 22, 2025 at 3:29 pm, Leo VT wrote: Hi, Mark. Finally got to the point where I am ready to write again, feeling more positive. One of the things that moved my mood was seeing the clip by Katie Hopkins being moved by the kindness of strangers. Apparently her dinner in DC was paid for by strangers who wanted to show generosity. I saw you had referenced her recently and wondered if you think little things like this are a portent of a better day in America?

Hope you continue with improving health. On January 22, 2025 at 3:31 pm, George Pazin wrote: Hi Mark! Thanks for all you do. Big picture question: what is the way forward? When I look at my friends, I see two separate, seemingly irreconcilable groups: part feel Trump winning is a great victory, the others feel we're ushering in the next hitler. Presumably we're all looking at the same facts. How do we proceed when have such wildly different interpretations of the world today? On January 22, 2025 at 3:35 pm, Elizabeth from New York wrote: Lord of the World is wonderful, Mark. What better way to start the new year? I have been wanting to read this book ever since one or two of the columnists over at The Catholic Thing had made mention of Benson's work. Thank you for bringing it to the fore. Do tell us about the musical setting you've chosen? To you and your staff, best wishes for the New Year. On January 22, 2025 at 3:38 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Mark,

Happy to hear you sounding great and pray you keep getting better.

I watched the inauguration coverage on Fox and Bret Bair made a funny quip. I immediately thought of Rush and how inaugurations past I would listen to the coverage and not watch it. I still miss Rush. Take care,

Bill Bradshaw On January 22, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Just renewed my Steyn membership and... wrote: Over at National Review, where one commenter routinely refers to "the indispensable Mark Steyn", there is this comment on one of his comments:

"Mark Steyn is one of my personal heroes. He has fought against tremendous odds at great personal cost for what he believes is The Right." On January 22, 2025 at 3:42 pm, Big D from Indiana wrote: Trump was cruising to a easy reelection until the communists released the bio weapon to lock everybody up all year- let's not feign amnesia- On January 22, 2025 at 3:46 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Another week gone and no help for the children. The only good bit of news is The Maggie Oliver. foundation received over £400 000 as you know Mark Maggie is a diamond. On January 22, 2025 at 3:49 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: P.S. While I'm all in on restoring Mount McKinley as such,

I am decidedly against the "Gulf of America" thing. On January 22, 2025 at 3:55 pm, Lindsay Brown wrote: Easy. The Tories allowed themselves to be so utterly and irredeemably crap that the public had no choice but to elect the alternative, even though for many constituencies, that meant electing folk who a former Australian PM (of the Labour variety) would have called "scum bags", "puss buckets" and/or "unrepresentative swill". This is entirely the fault of the Conservative Party. On January 22, 2025 at 4:00 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Trump just said he would hurt Russia. I thought Trump was a friend of Putin? Lol. On January 22, 2025 at 4:10 pm, Greg Warren wrote: Didn't someone once make a remark with regard to the actual Nazis about the blandness of evil? Sums up Statmer nicely.

