A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 2-8

Mark with his legal team Christopher Bartolomucci and Justin Miller of Schaerr Jaffe LLP

Please note due to the time-change in North America, Steyn's Song of the Week will air on Serenade Radio for our US and Canadian listeners at 1:30pm Eastern for the next few weeks.

Welcome and thank you to all our new and renewing members from Barbados, British Columbia, California, Essex, Gloucestershire, Illinois, Kent, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Netherlands, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New South Wales, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Shrewsbury, Texas, Virginia, Washington (the state not the diseased District of Columbia), and beyond...

Dennis from Massachusetts:

Hi Mark, back in the club after a hiatus. I so admire your stance for free speech. You are a brave and resourceful man. So glad that the free speech denier was denied that million dollar slap against you. Although I suspect, in your dark Canadian heart, that it was worth 1 million bucks to you just to get "tree ring circus" into the Zeitgeist. Keep it up, please. And thank you for all you do.

Mark from Ontario:

Original first year member. Drifted away, now returning to the fold!

Joe from Montana has also renewed:

Mark, Keep 'em flying! Like they used to say in WWII....

Here are some thoughts from new members:

Christopher from Cape Town:

I appreciate the articles which are perceptive and informative.

Beven from British Columbia:

I've been a fan since 1st encountering Mark's columns, if I recall correctly, in Ted Byfield's Western Standard.

And, Richard from Pennsylvania:

Mark you are now the indispensable man! I get more concise insight on the news from you than anywhere. Keep up the fight. Where can I sign up friends and family?

Great question Richard! Current members of The Mark Steyn Club benefit from special discounted price for gift memberships: $150. If you are a member, please log-in to your account.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ In Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark saluted the first ever song to win an Academy Award.

~ On Monday, Mark considered Europe's response to the Zelenskyyyy dust-up at the White House.

~ In our most read piece of the piece, Mark analyzed the "Moon over Mayfair" and being right twenty years too soon...

Later, I delivered the breaking news out of the DC Superior Court reducing Mann's one million dollar leftist jury verdict against Mark to a mere $5k.

~ On Wednesday Mark was behind the microphone fielding questions from club members around the planet. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura's Links was back on Thursday with Laura's round-up of links and moments of human grace.

~ On Friday Mark discussed "justice" on both sides of the Atlantic.

~ Mark Steyn On the Town returned on Saturday at Serenade Radio. We marked the sesquicentennial of a great composer, Maurice Ravel - plus "lounge soul" via South Africa, a big belter from the NYPD, and Sinatra goes country. In case you missed it, club members may access the replay here.

~ Later Rick McGinnis at Rick's Flicks reviewed "All the President's Men".

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm GMT/ 1:30pm North American Eastern.

To help keep us going during this unending battle for free speech, please consider a club membership for yourself or a friend. Please also check out our various free speech related merchandise and gift certificates available in the Steyn Store.

Oh, and don't forget that upcoming cruise in April. The ship is almost sold out so please act now if you would like to join Mark and his special guests in Spain and Portugal aboard the beautiful Celebrity Apex.