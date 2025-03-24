Mark Steyn

Dinner for Six

A Clubman's Notes: The Girl on the Boat

https://www.steynonline.com/15151/dinner-for-six

Image

Welcome to Part Eleven of Mark's nightly audio adventure: The Girl on the Boat, a comic romp from 1922 by P G Wodehouse. In tonight's episode, set at the family home in Bruton Street (where the late Queen was born at Number Seventeen just four years after this book - see picture at right), our hero is contemplating an uneventful dinner with his pop but finds that events prove rather more fraught.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read Part Eleven of The Girl on the Boat simply by clicking here and logging-in.

We like both reality and fictional fancies here at SteynOnline, but there's nothing healthier than taking a short break from the ever more implausible plot-twists of the news-cycle and exploring the delights of our Tales for Our Time home page. It's configured in Netflix tile style, with the stories organised by category - thrillers, fantasy, romance, etc - which we hope will make it easy for you to find a favourite diversion of an evening. You can access almost seventy cracking capers here - and all previous episodes of our current adventure here.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club and enjoy our nightly audio adventures every evening twenty minutes before lowering your lamp - or hoard the episodes and binge-listen at the weekend or on a long car journey. For more details on that and other benefits to Steyn Club membership, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership: it makes a fun birthday present.

Please join Mark right here tomorrow evening for another episode of The Girl on the Boat.

We thank all our members - and especially those who've signed up a chum for a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in the years ahead.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The De-Normalisation of Everything
  2. Roberts' Rule of Disorder
  3. La trahison des experts
  4. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday March 19th
  5. MAFA

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.