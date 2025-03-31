A Respite from Tortured Emotions by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Girl on the Boat

March 31, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15180/a-respite-from-tortured-emotions Welcome back to my audio serialisation of P G Wodehouse's comic romp The Girl on the Boat. In tonight's episode, the narrator feels the thrills have been coming a bit too thick and fast: As I read over the last few chapters of this narrative, I see that I have been giving the reader rather too jumpy a time. To almost a painful degree I have excited his pity and terror; and, though that is what Aristotle says one ought to do, I feel that a little respite would not be out of order. The reader can stand having his emotions tortured up to a certain point; after that he wants to take it easy for a bit. It is with pleasure, therefore, that I turn now to depict a quiet, peaceful scene in domestic life. It won't last long—three minutes, perhaps, by a good stop-watch—but that is not my fault... If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Eighteen of our serialisation of The Girl on the Boat simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here. Thank you for your kind comments on this latest Tale. However, an Israeli member of The Mark Steyn Club, Israel Pickholtz, remains baffled by one plot point: How is it that Wilhelmina and Eustace were to be married and her father did not know? Well, Wodehouse is very tightly plotted, Israel, down to very teeny-weeny details, so one must assume this was conscious on the author's part. I think the idea is that all the boys love her - Sam, Eustace, Bream - and thus Wilhelmina's reciprocity tends to be a bit sudden and whimsical. After all, her betrothal to Eustace was unknown to the poor chap's mother until the morning of the wedding. We shall see whether these serial engagements eventually encounter something more substantial. ~Even in our eighth year, we acknowledge that membership in the Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps keep all our content out there for everyone - in print, audio, video, around the world, and hopefully changing a mind or two here and there. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits: ~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over forty books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~My newish Saturday music show and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, if I'm ever again healthy enough to make any;

~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Once your chum is signed up, he or she will get full access to our entire archive of Tales for Our Time, including Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Time Machine, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and much more. For more details on our special Gift Membership, see here. And do join me tomorrow for the nineteenth episode of The Girl on the Boat. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?