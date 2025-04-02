Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 2nd by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

April 2, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15184/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-april-2nd UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - just about healthy enough to be back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is now back to its regular time across the Atlantic: 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Since DOGE lifted the curtain on the disgusting and repulsive state of government racketeering in Washington, the revelations - re the G-men and the Hunter laptop, the Pentagon and the Ukraine war, the CDC and public health - have come thick and fast. Europe is dying because of simple demographic reality: it is being annexed as Islam's prison bitch. America, by contrast, is choking on the corruption of its filthy governing class. Happy to take your thoughts on the above or anything else on what will be our last Clubland Q&A before the Mark Steyn Cruise sails this weekend. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Ontario to Ouderkerk, Rancho Cucamonga to the Rhineland, Hong Kong to Hernando. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On April 2, 2025 at 2:57 pm, Michael J. from Colorado wrote: Happy Liberation Day, Mark! Good to have you back and, as always, very best wishes to you. I'm making the assumption that President Trump has made his Liberation Day comments by the time today's Q & A goes live. Your thoughts and comments on what he had to say will be much appreciated. Thanks Much, Mark! On April 2, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Leo VT wrote: Good to hear you again, Mark. Hope you have a great cruise. My comment/question is about the tariffs and the Canada/ US relationship. I am actually disappointed in the vitriol from the Canadian side. What is clear is that all the carve outs on both sides of the border shows that there was a lot of gameplay in the CUSAM trade deal. Finally, my question. Can the relationship between the 2 countries be repaired? On April 2, 2025 at 3:03 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: What do you think Pierre Poilievre's chances are of winning in the upcoming federal election against Mark Carney? Do you wonder if the low polling results are a reflection of Conservative voters not participating in these polls? I've been asked to participate on three occasions and refused each time. On April 2, 2025 at 3:03 pm, Robert wrote: Mark, ﻿ From the Western Standard: Governor Carney 省長* lets it slip: "Let me be clear, I own nothing." That must be what Klaus Szwab, the '70's British sitcom escapee running the World Economic Forum, actually meant ("you vill ohn nussing and you vill be happy"). But what about those of us who really will "ohn nussing" if Governor Carney 省長 wins? ﻿ ﻿ *shěng-zhăng; Chinese provincial governor, an appropriate nickname On April 2, 2025 at 3:05 pm, Mark Lipniacki wrote: Greetings Mark, Trust you are in good health and spirits.

You mentioned Milley the beribboned General, which brought to mind Mollie the beribboned Donkey

in Orwell's Animal Farm. Apart from the ribbons, are there any other characteristics those two share? On April 2, 2025 at 3:07 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Instead of taking questions, perhaps you could filibuster for 25 hours saying nothing of note like Cory Booker did yesterday. What was that all about anyway? Sorry, there is a question after all. What was that performance about? On April 2, 2025 at 3:09 pm, Hart Leonard wrote: I was both flummoxed and distraught over Trump's enthusiastic oval office announcement of the award of the Air Force's new I-Phone 47 - excuse me - F-47 contract to Boeing....doing so with two cardboard cutouts of Air Force generals behind him. Your comments on "losing to goat-herders..." immediately came to mind. I had thought that the idea was to cut costs - contract award could have been delayed or postponed, at minimum, with the need re-evaluated. It seems there are still embedded elements of Deep State Republicans who have influence with the President. I never understood Trump's support of Steven Colbert look-alike Mike Johnson...who has done little, if anything, to support the president's agenda. Moreover, it's now clear that "Republicans" John Roberts and Amy Comey Barrett were never the people who were presented to us. Why are both House and Senate leaderships not doing anything to help Trump fight/defeat/circumvent this judicial coup?...or is that a rhetorical question? On April 2, 2025 at 3:10 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: Elon Musk and his merry band of Incels are doing a bang-up job uncovering all of the corruption that the Washington kleptocrats have been up to for decades. What I find startling is that nobody seems to care. You'd think that this would be front page news in every paper and the lead story on every news network, but all I hear are crickets. It's as if everyone knew this has been going on and just accepted it as business as usual. Even the Republican party has been rather mum as they've no doubt participated in the thievery. I say bring back the Tren De Aragua gangsters and keep those cells in that El Salvador prison open for the elected officials and bureaucrats that have been busy pillaging the national wealth. Looking forward to discussing this and the rest of the world's insanity with fellow club members on the Iberian Peninsula in just a few days. Take good care. Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On April 2, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you're feeling iteratively better by the day and are match fit for the Mark Steyn Cruise. With Marine Le Pen the latest darling of the European right to fall foul of the deep state, Eurasia edges ever closer. Is resisting assimilation into the caliphate without a shot being fired still realistic? Keep well Mark. On April 2, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Israel Pickholtz wrote: Mark, it sure looks like Britain will become an Islamic state. Assuming the UN continues to exist in its present form, what effect do you think Islamic Britain's Security Council veto will have? Whatever, we should probably burn it down before that happens. On April 2, 2025 at 3:17 pm, Scot A wrote: I am just dropping this question in... will there be revolutions to save the West or is all lost? On April 2, 2025 at 3:18 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Hey Mark. Good to hear your voice as always. What do you make of this Le Pen thing? Are the French going to be sharpening their guilotines over any of this? Seems the government is so busy accomodating the complete destruction of their culture (vis-a-vis imigration) that there is simply no time for people who dissent from the western capitulation narrative. On April 2, 2025 at 3:21 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: So what say you of the ongoing rot of England? They are in the process of introducing race biased sentencing in their courts, and their coppers are talking of race based quotas for arrests. All of this to work against the straight white male of course. Did anybody really vote for this? On April 2, 2025 at 3:22 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: How much, I wonder, are the forces of the French government ganging up on Marine Le Pen because she's a woman and, for all the inclusivity of the Left, they still would rather men be in positions of power especially in France where men seem to still hang onto certain vestiges of the past, like taking on traditional male dominating roles. It only occurred to me while listening to the most recent episode of Mark Steyn's currently airing Tale for Our Time and this inspired presentation of P. G. Wodehouse's hilarious work of fiction, "The Girl on the Boat," I was quite amused at the way the two male characters made a seamless transition from it being a not-my-problem concern of Webster's to a collaborative effort between Webster and Marlowe. Just trying to see how with all the focus being between the elite and the masses, could we still have room to excavate the tensions between men and women, or is there still a strong woman behind every man who gets him more motivated to kill (in the figurative not literal sense) a competitive woman? Bon voyage to all the Mark Steyn fans cruising off to Portugal later this month. Keep the free speech lanterns burning in your cabins as a signal to us landlubbers laden with lamentations over the loss of our liberties. On April 2, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark,

Good to hear your voice again abd I hope it holds up for the entirety of the cruise. Sunday was Mother's Day in the land of our forebears but apparently it was unnoticed by the Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, who failed to mention it on his Twitter feed. I suppose the official bioligist for Ireland was at a Sinn Fein rally and unable to weigh in. However, Mr. Martin did observe the most important holiday in Ireland with the following post:

"Wishing all the Muslim community in Ireland celebrating today a happy and joyful Eid-al-Fitr.

#EidMubarak"

It's good to see his priorities are in order.

Are you planning to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr (or God forbid Mother's Day) on the cruise? On April 2, 2025 at 3:25 pm, kathy waring wrote: Please comment on what vested interest Democrats have in doubling down on WOKE/DEI ideology and accusations of dictatorships. Could it be remotely possible John Fetterman is the only (occasional) sense of reason in the party? Praying you remain healthy. You're all we got! On April 2, 2025 at 3:28 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

Initially, Democrats were forced to respond to DOGE by essentially defending waste and fraud. With that narrative not working, they are now turning to their old standby, fear mongering on Social Security and Medicare. Before DOGE,these programs had already become a strain on the Treasury. So-called, "pay as you go programs", Social Security and Medicare Part A (hospitalization) are spending a combined $130 billion more each year than the payroll taxes collected. The gap will increase with our aging population. Government types assure the public that these programs will remain solvent for at least decade due to the laughingly called trust funds which on paper were built up in the past when payroll taxes exceeded benefits paid. A quaint idea, but with a government in debt of $35 trillion and running trillion dollar deficits, that money was spent years ago. Any shortfall in these programs are covered by printing or borrowing money. Medicare Part B (outpatient care) and Part D (drugs) have never been a "pay as you go" scheme through payroll taxes. Premiums cover only 25% of their costs, while the government contributes the rest at $500 billion per year, effectively through printing or borrowing money. An annual subsidy of over $7,000 is provided per each senior recipient. Claims that "I paid into these programs and I deserve the benefits" is just not true. Seniors represent 20% of the population but receive 35% of all federal government spending through Social Security and Medicare. DOGE need not address entitlements beyond waste and fraud. However, unless the USA eliminates waste and fraud, and reduces spending on bloated or non-critical programs, this is unsustainable. On April 2, 2025 at 3:30 pm, LeftCoaster wrote: Mark,

The operative question: Is Casanova still receiving Social Security?

All the best to you. On April 2, 2025 at 3:31 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Wishing you, & the Steyn crew & clubbers, a most delightful cruise! Yesterday, something surfaced about "dr." mann's algorithm that

we concluded must have been an April Fool's joke. It said that

no matter what data one fed into the algorithm, it would spit

out a hockey stick graph. Happy sailing! OLGA On April 2, 2025 at 3:33 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings & Salutations from Nueva York. My question today is one for the ages: Why are Republicans as a class so damn STUPID? Yesterday they lost a most important election in Wisconsin that will almost guarantee they will lose seats in Congress when the Commie judge gerrymanders the election maps. If/when that happens then we will surely be looking at Trump Impeachment Attempt version 5 or whatever we're up to. In other words, this loss is catastrophic. Even worse, it could have been completely avoided if the stinking Repubs had accepted the help that was offered by one of our leading election integrity outfits that has proven technology to stop all those fake ballots that were counted. This is not the first time the GOP has screwed up and it is a miracle that President Trump was able to overcome the massive cheating operation, no thanks to the Republican machine. Your thoughts? On April 2, 2025 at 3:35 pm, Michael Bledsoe wrote: Does Trump's election, along with the work being done by DOGE, give you hope for the long term? Or do you see it as a short-term gain that doesn't really alter a bleak future? Or perhaps you think it won't change our trajectory at all? On April 2, 2025 at 3:43 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

A few days ago, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, was hit by a bus and is at death's door due in no small part to renal failure.

Does anyone really believe this was an accident?

Also, pictures of Marc Carney (no relation to Art Carney) with Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell have surfaced.

Is anyone really surprised? On April 2, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Dafna Breines wrote: I know this is somewhat of an elephant in the conservative room, but I'm honestly quite bewildered by Tucker Carlson these days. I used to be a huge fan (especially when he was on Fox and Mark Steyn came on), but he seems to be somewhat Candace Owenesque on some rather critical issues, starting with casting Churchill as the villain in World War II but by no means ending there. Would love to hear people's take on this. On April 2, 2025 at 3:44 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Well that dull Mark Carney seemed to be suffering from white rage when he penned an opinion piece in the Globe and Mail national newspaper just before Trudeau unleashed the Emergency Act on protesting truckers. Carney said the truckers were commiting sedition and that the full powers of the law should be used against them. And that anyone sending money to the demonstrators should be punished. Shortly after this advice from the banker many people who didn't even appear at the protests had their bank accounts frozen and this info sent internationally as well as GoSendGo contributions blocked. Carney has a real nasty side to him. On April 2, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Alan Davis wrote: ....great write up of Mark's "Reversal of Fortune" in the dirty, stinking, rotten, corrupt DC court system. It's sad that none of the cool kids vouched any coverage- not realizing that Mark is King Of Cool! On April 2, 2025 at 3:46 pm, Jonathan McNeal wrote: Hi Mark,

You saying, "As I always say" doesn't bother me a bit. You're pretty much always right with what you "always say". On April 2, 2025 at 3:48 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Mark not a question but Bon voyage. Enjoy being among good friends who actually care. Hope your health improves and does not stop the fun. On April 2, 2025 at 3:50 pm, Joan Tintor wrote: Bon Voyage to Mark and all the cruise guests. Hope you have good weather and a better time. On April 2, 2025 at 3:53 pm, CATHERINE DEHART wrote: Hello Mark!

So happy to hear that you are sounding so well.

With all the "Aid" given to poor countries and poor people, the common thought should be that there would no longer be any poor countries or poor people. Yet here we are. More poor, more homeless. The reason that the math ain't mathing? There's money in poverty..

Have a wonderful week. On April 2, 2025 at 3:56 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote: Hang in there, Mark. It's not getting old. It's outlasting your warranty. On April 2, 2025 at 3:58 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Wow ~ "landlubbers laden with lamentations over the loss of our liberties" is

a glorious alliteration! Bravo, Miss Fran! On April 2, 2025 at 4:33 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Thank you for bringing this up. I constantly confront people

with tucker having become a downright Jew-hater, & all I

get is sheepish looks. It's appalling that he is still invited to speak at all the

confabs. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?