Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 16th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

April 16, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15218/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-april-16th UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back on dry land after the 2025 Mark Steyn Cruise and back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on around the world: ~The Attorney-General of New York, Letitia James, is an evil woman. Without charging VDare.com with a single crime, she has managed to bankrupt them and vaporise a quarter-century of their labours. Her more famous "lawfare" was, of course, against Donald J Trump. As Ms James crowed on Twitter just last year: When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people. Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them. There simply cannot be different rules for different people. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 16, 2024 The US Federal Housing Finance Agency has now referred Letitia James to the Department of Justice for prosecution. Unlike VDare, Ms James has apparently committed an actual crime. So what is it? Well, she "lied to a bank to get a mortgage", and so now the government is throwing the book at her. One of the lies wasn't even particularly subtle: she claimed to be a permanent resident of Virginia at the time she was serving as Attorney-General of New York. Which seems unlikely, even in a corrupt dump like the Empire State. There are also two mortgages in which Ms James obtained "better loans" by claiming that she and her father are "husband and wife". This appears to be false. Say what you will about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, but at least she took the trouble actually to marry her brother. As Ms James says, "When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people." Is it a capital offence? I certainly hope so. ~More courtroom news: Up north, the corrupt Canadian state has decided that it is necessary, pour encourager les autres, to gaol the organisers of the 2022 truckers' convoy: This is troubling. If the Crown proceeds with this it will bring the administration of justice into disrepute. This is a political prosecution. Canada is broken. https://t.co/Y5SuowNrNj — Keith Wilson, K.C. (@ikwilson) April 16, 2025 The only people who should be in gaol over the events of three years ago are the mammy-singer PM and those around him who improperly invoked emergency war-powers legislation. "Bring the administration of justice into disrepute"? We're way beyond that: There is no equality before the law, which is the essential feature of a free society. Speaking of which, breaking news from the wretched English High Court: BREAKING: Tommy Robinson has appeal against his prison sentence DENIED. — Sammy Woodhouse (@officialsammyuk) April 16, 2025 ~Also breaking: Tony Blair's woeful "Supreme Court" has defined a woman and ruled that it is "beyond the competency of the Scottish Government" - as are most things. ~On the free-speech front, rather than submit to the strictures of "Lord" Grade, Dame Melanie Dawes and OfCom, Gab has become the latest Internet platform to pull out of the United Kingdom, calling its government a "tyrannical regime": Gab is the latest website to shut down operations in the UK because complying with the Online Safety Act is incompatible with its commitment to free speech. Is the internet disappearing for UK users, one website at a time? https://t.co/R2L6pUgIQK — The Daily Sceptic (@LD_Sceptics) April 15, 2025 ~Happy to take your thoughts on any or all of the above - or indeed, for Steyn Cruisers, on what you made of our April excursion round Iberia. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Boca Raton to Bexhill on Sea, Munich to Monterey, Canberra to Carthew Bay. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On April 16, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: The UK Supreme Court pronounced today that "defining a woman is beyond the competency of the Scottish Government".That surely means that it is also well beyond the competency of a certain former DPP and a whole host of famous people and luvvies including the wee Scottish lass formerly First Minister of Tartan who took it upon themselves to apparently do so and make the lives of some women sheer hell for months and years (including the life of J R Rowling). Do you think they should apologise in public or 'face the music' in some way?. What about the authorities who have been attempting to sack nurses who knew the law better than they did? On April 16, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Will the English High Court soon be ruling on whether two plus two equals four? On April 16, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Thank goodness the UK Supreme Court ruled that a woman defined by her biological sex a birth. Imagine if they'd ruled the opposite. How much time can we waste on these court cases? What next? On April 16, 2025 at 3:02 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: While the jetlag has yet to wear off, the Mrs. and I had a truly wonderful time on last week's cruise. It's always good to meet up with fellow club members to commiserate regarding societal decline. The panels (and panelists) were terrific, and it was good to see you in relatively good health. We look forward to doing it all again in about 18 months. Back here in the states, the federal judiciary is doing its best to create a Constitutional crisis (I know, I know, don't wave that Constitution at me). Sometime over the past 250 years or so, they have decided that adjudicating the law isn't quite enough to satisfy their ego's and have taken it upon themselves to legislate from the bench. They continue to put stops to various of Trump's executive orders and are telling him how he ought to be running the executive branch. The Democrats have been shouting about the threat Trump poses to "our democracy", yet they seem comfortable with letting those in the only unelected branch of government call the shots. I think it's high time to impeach a judge or two and put the judiciary back in its place. Either that or the Donald should just start ignoring their edicts and dare them to stop him. What say you? Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On April 16, 2025 at 3:05 pm, Billy Cardiff wrote: Dear Mark-- In 2017, Rush facepalmed when Trump told him that he was surprised by the ferocity of the opposition against him. Trump apparently believed that everyone would get along with him after the election and that no one in his administration would try to undermine him. As far as you can tell, has Trump corrected that mindset with respect to the court orders and the tariff drama? If it turns out that this Doge stuff is ground to a halt because no lawyers were consulted then Trump learned nothing important from the first term. The tariff drama will look terrible if it wasn't thought through and if "Liberation Day" gets postponed anytime a billionaire says so. And why can't the Omnibus Whatever Bill making its way through Congress include a provision that prevents shutdowns by automatically funding the government at the previous year's actual receipts? I'm starting to feel despair about the countdown to the Stacey Abrams-AOC administration in 2029. Please help. :) On April 16, 2025 at 3:06 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Mark, The opportunity to take three Steyn Cruises has been a source of great joy for me—immeasurable really. I am deeply in your debt, and I thank you and every member of your extraordinary, beautiful team. It is absurd to hear people of all types talk about candidates for the 2028 presidential election, but I am in America so—when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Do you think we may be at the early days of the Letitia James for President movement? She is 58 and apparently was born in Brooklyn, the Constitution waves her through. Will the USA be willing to go for two native New Yorkers in a row? On April 16, 2025 at 3:11 pm, David wrote: Hey Mark! I hope your cruise was boffo!

It would be sweet if Tish James was charged and convicted of actual fraud (as opposed to the fairy tale fraud she charged Trump with).

But ill Omar should be charged with falsely representing herself on immigration documents, stripped of her citizenship and deported back to Somali... If she wants to hate on the United States, let her do it from the bleephole she came from, if they'll let her speak.

Your take? On April 16, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Robert wrote: By declaring herself a resident of Virginia while serving as NY Attorney-General, "Vysh(inskaya)" James may have actually invalidated the cases she brought against the Donald and vdare. Comments? On April 16, 2025 at 3:13 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, Welcome back to the hot seat and I hope you enjoyed the cruise as much as your esteemed guests did. What do you make of Ben Habib taking over the fledgling Integrity Party? The right of UK politics is already somewhat crowded with smaller parties as you'll no doubt be aware (and no I don't include the Tories or Reform). Is 4 years enough time for a start up to get meaningful traction under first past the post? Keep well Mark. On April 16, 2025 at 3:14 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark, If the UK is descending into an islamized version of South Africa, what can the legacy population of normal young people do about their futures? Is it time to pack up and leave? Or do they go down with the ship? Cheers, Peter On April 16, 2025 at 3:16 pm, John Barrett wrote: Hello Mark,

What is the underlying motivation for European politicians, bureaucrats, and media to be destroying their western civilization? Where did such wide-spread self-loathing come from? I just don't understand it.

All the best to you and yours this Easter. On April 16, 2025 at 3:20 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Dear Mark- glad to have you back after your no doubt wonderful cruise. Years ago you referred to the "fetishization" of the police by the likes of Sean Hannity, various conservatives and Republicans and of course our own President Trump. While I am 100% a MAGA Trump supporter, I do not share the President's passion for law enforcement officers and coppers- based on my own experiences here in suburban NY. with various sheriff's and state troopers. We have more police per square mile than most European countries, not to mention equipment that would have Ukraine Zelenskyy drooling with envy. I am also worried about the unlimited powers that have been given to ICE and other federales. It's so much easier to arrest a woman of a certain age than it would be to bust one of those gang bangers. Would love to know your thoughts on this conundrum. On April 16, 2025 at 3:20 pm, Steven Johnson wrote: Dear Mark, Enjoyed the cruise tremendously and am looking forward to next year's North American sailing. Watching the ship shows, I received a certain sense of discouragement over the loss of free speech in the UK. At this time, it seems the UK government has the upper hand and the peoples not finding much if any traction in getting their rights back. During the time we in the US were losing free speech through government guiding social media in squashing opposition posts, that felt discouraging. After the November election in the US, that discouragement is now gone as the country took an off-ramp. Yet, somehow in the UK, they passed the US and seems to continue to careening down the road of lost free speech. To that end and in light of your 'Don't shake that Constitution at me' admonishments, would you now say it can be said that actually having the First Amendment in a written down format might be a better way to go as it makes ignoring a free person's free speech right somewhat harder to ignore? On April 16, 2025 at 3:26 pm, Our Man Obsidian wrote: Hello Mark !!! Too bad I couldn't make the cruise this time. Any idea when the next one will be? Not to be forgotten, Australia is in the throes of an election campaign too. I am not super well informed on their politics, but it is my understanding that their present PM is a Down Under clone of Kier Starmer and so regime change would be a good idea. Any thoughts? On April 16, 2025 at 3:28 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: Hope you and fellow club members enjoyed a fantastic cruise. What are your thoughts on our upcoming Canadian election? What do you think of Carney and the Liberals attempts to tie the Conservatives with Trump by making up fake election buttons? Those responsible haven't been sidelined over it by the Liberal circus Carney, only reassigned to other duties. Another example of, move along, nothing to see here? On April 16, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Glen Flint wrote: Mark, Thanks for another wonderful Mark Steyn Cruise! Sonya and I enjoyed meeting fellow Steyn Club members and dining with your fascinating guest hosts. We appreciate your hard working staff and the folks from the Cruise and Vacation Authority. A big thanks for the welcoming macaroons! It was great to see you back in the pink, bounding across the stage, and singing a duet with Samantha Smith. We're looking forward to the 2026 Mark Steyn Cruise on the Queen Mary 2! All the best and continued recovery! Glen and Sonya On April 16, 2025 at 3:35 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Welcome back, Monsier Steyn, club

staff, & cruisers galore! I always wonder if the cruises are test-

drives of sorts for a pirate radio type

operation, should the last of civilization

go fully to pot (literally, in many cases). Hope all had a grand time! Looking forward

to the reports! On April 16, 2025 at 3:35 pm, Stefan Bucek wrote: Mark, welcome back to terra firma! From all appearances in your X posts, you seem to be, like the Chicago song says, "feelin' stronger every day," for which we can all be thankful. I wanted to get your thoughts on how President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu seem to be in lockstep on their approach towards Hamas and Iran. It's a stark difference to the previous administration. Does this apparent unison give you any hope that we might see some meaningful progress in the Middle East? On April 16, 2025 at 3:37 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Looking forward to hearing you 'on air'. I remember Toby Young not wanting stand with you against Ofcommie. Is it too cynical to think his current title of 'Lord' Young had some bearing on his reluctance? On April 16, 2025 at 3:40 pm, James Laurie wrote: Dear Mark. Your thoughts on James Burke, the BBC "Connections" series bloke? I was very disappointed when he went full Climate woke. Thanks!

Jim from Philly. On April 16, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Terrible news that the patriotic Canadian demonstrators may get two years jail time and lose their assets. And that Mark Carney who in an opinion piece in our national newspaper urged the government to invoke the most severe pénalités including cutting off their funds from supporters' advice which Trudeau shortly afterwords took by invoking the Emergency Act and freezing bank accounts. As for the cruise fabulous to meet some of the more frequent Steyn online commentators, hug "honey badger fighter" Sammy Woodhouse, gain a few pounds from the great food (especially too many croissants and pistachio cakes), visit charming Spanish and Portuguese towns and an incredible golden dollhouse in Windsor Castle and enjoy the top talent at shows on the Apex. Back to la petite vie, cold weather and a cough I probably picked up in one of the airports but sustained by the memories as I face the coming élection which incredibly looks like the end of any chance of ever having a Conservative government again. 39% support gave Harper a majority, but now with the leftist voters deserting their parties to vote Liberal to prevent the Conservatives from forming a government, we see that Canada is fundamentally a progressive country and doomed. p.s. Just heard Tommy Robinson's appeal to get out of solutary confinement for a civil offence has been turned down. More grinding lawfare as in Canada. What do you think Brits will do? On April 16, 2025 at 3:44 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: If they prosecute the organisers of the Canadian truckers rally we should have a complete western civilisation non compliance against all governments. This has to be stopped now. Thoughts? On April 16, 2025 at 3:48 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

While viewing the materials you post I keep wondering, where is the Harvard Man or the Harvard connection in all this? Also where is the Massachusetts man or the Massachusetts connection in all this evil?

This connection is sometimes noted but never really discussed. Whenever there is an event despicably evil taking place there's always a Harvard Man and / or a Massachusetts man at the center of it all.

Pierre Trudeau - Harvard. Mark Carney and Chrystia Freehand - Harvard.

I could go on.

What say you? On April 16, 2025 at 3:51 pm, William Spencer wrote: Hello Mark,

I think that Trump should look to Lincoln's words to Chief Justice Taney, ""The candid citizen must confess that if the policy of the Government upon vital questions affecting the whole people is to be irrevocably fixed by decisions of the Supreme Court, the instant they are made in ordinary litigation between parties in personal actions the people will have ceased to be their own rulers, having to that extent practically resigned their Government into the hands of that eminent tribunal," Lincoln said."

The Biden admin, imo, allowed and encouraged an invasion of the United States. I believe we are in an emegency situation. On April 16, 2025 at 3:52 pm, SabreMike Carroll wrote: I believe the term anarcho-tyrrany was coined by the late Sam Francis (who was infamously canceled by noted fool Dinesh Dsouza) On April 16, 2025 at 3:53 pm, James Fulford wrote: The judges's order isn't really an order to Bukele to send back his citizen, it's to President Trump to MAKE Bukele send him back—by starting a war if necessary. this is also unconstitutional, obviously, in the same way that a court order to make war on Russia would be. On April 16, 2025 at 3:59 pm, Martin Evison wrote: Hi Mark, since the cruise Dan has interviewed Allison's podcast "co-pilot" Liam Halligan, who evidently was also pushed out of GBNews! Liam remarks that one of the reasons media are not interested in economic policies is that newsrooms are inhabited by middle class / trust fund babies who are simply unaffected by them. Are the routes to media and politics for the aspirant working classes now closed everywhere? On April 16, 2025 at 4:02 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Your big mistake, Mark, is not being a member of MS-13 gang member. Boasberg would defend you to the end and elected officials would travel to Canada to fetch you back to the States. (MS-13 conveniently uses your same initials. That should save a fortune on monogramming. We could rename the Club too.) On April 16, 2025 at 4:04 pm, Ketil Haarstad wrote: Ahoy Mark! Ahoy is not only a maritime expression, in Czechia it also means hello. Missed this years cruise, regrettably, you had a wonderful lineup. Leaving, or even better, quitting GBnews is a good qualification. One of which is Lawrence Fox. Lawrence of - not Arabia but Britannia - we may hope his (and ours) views will dominate again. Basically back to common sense. But first he has to take Aqaba, the main hideout of the enemy, before we can reach Damaskus. Where is Aqaba today? The Middle-East? New York Times? The Times? The Midlands? All of the above? It is difficult. It seems a large part of our people are intoxicated by witchcraft. Is it Cruella? On April 16, 2025 at 4:11 pm, Scot A wrote: Last minute drop in -

Is the Trump era already over? It feels like it. The GOP is following the 2017 playbook of sabotage, undermining, and just waiting him out.

I fear this is just a minor bump on the road to collapse. On April 16, 2025 at 4:20 pm, Big D from Indiana wrote: All the never-trumpers can piss and moan all day- their beloved Reagan flipped California blue when he got rolled by the communists- Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, McMullen or whoever these clowns backed wouldn't have gotten ANYTHING done so please-

The so-called conservatives like to tap away on the radio and sell books to their naive audience and it suits them to never actually DO squat.

God's not going to do anything to save us and neither are the conservatives- Trump is the only one that has effectively fought satanic pedophile communists. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?