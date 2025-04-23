Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 23rd

UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here.

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back on dry land after the 2025 Mark Steyn Cruise and back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Lots going on in the world. Under cover of the papal demise on Monday, it was announced that Klaus Schwab, the sinister Teutonic megalomaniac hiding in plain sight as a sinister Teutonic megalomaniac, had resigned effective immediately from the board of Spectre the World Economic Forum, the organisation of evildoers founded by him in Switzerland fifty-four years ago. It was a mysterious and curiously timed development, and today's Wall Street Journal provides an explanation:

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab is under investigation by the organization he created after a new whistleblower letter alleged financial and ethical misconduct by the longtime leader and his wife.

A whistleblower, huh? So, after years of penetrating zuh cabinets of western nations, Klaus has finally had his own cabinet penetrated?

Odd.

So what's he alleged to have been up to? Well, his missus arranged WEF "events" to justify her luxurious foreign travel to exotic parts. Which makes sense. I mean, nobody would willingly sit through a panel discussion with Mark Carney, Rishi Sunak and Anthony Blinken unless it was a front for something else, would they?

Anything else?

Well, it is reported that Klaus dispatched his minions to nearby ATMs to take out cash for in-room visits from favourite masseuses.

That's it?

This is the lamest ending of any Bond movie ever. Even worse than No Time to Die. Instead of busting into Schwabfinger's hollowed-out alp and spending the last twenty minutes of the picture shooting all the extras with tinfoil suits in the golf buggies while trying to get to the off-switch for the space laser, 007 busts in and reveals he's got the receipts proving that the madman bent on world domination has been billing his happy endings to the company credit card?

I don't think so. Get me rewrite.

Happy to take your thoughts on that or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days.

So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland